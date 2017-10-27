Catalonia Declares Independence; Spain Approves Central Takeover Of Region (npr.org) 105
Readers share a report: Lawmakers in Catalonia have declared independence from Spain in a historic vote that prompted protests and celebration. The government in Madrid, vowing to halt any would-be secession, has authorized the Spanish prime minister to take over direct rule of the previously semi-autonomous region. The vote in the Catalan Parliament comes nearly a month after the region held a referendum on independence, over Spain's objections. The regional president then declared his support for separation from Spain but also called for talks with Madrid, in an ambiguous speech. Spain's central government, promising to crack down harshly if the declaration was real, told the region's leaders to make up their mind: Yes or no? Independence or not? Now it's final: Independence, Catalonia said.
Support Right to Independence (Score:5, Insightful)
I fully support the right of any region to decide who rules them (if decided by fair and free referendum).
That said, I think Catalonia is making a big mistake here. There is no way they will be better off without the protection of Spain and the European Union.
... and I'm not talking military protection. I don't think anyone is about to invade Catalonia (besides the Spanish). I'm talking about protecting citizen rights, protecting their economy, protecting their well being. There are certain economies of scale a country of Catalonia won't have on their side. It will be a lot more expensive to be independent. That extra money they spend in taxes to Spain will quickly be gobbled up by their new extra expenses.
IMO it's not so much Spain they depend on as the EU. So it really depends on whether the newly formed Catalonia can get membership into the EU and/or strike trade deals with the US/Japan/China.
IIRC, they resemble California a lot in this regard -- their economy depends on international trade and the rest of Spain is (in their view) holding them back.
The issue is that the EU will not likely accept Catalonia in to the EU. Spain will obviously try to block it, but other EU nations also don't like the precedent it could set by allowing a region to separate but still maintain ties to the EU.
Trade deals with other countries are far more likely.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
> I fully support the right of any region to decide who rules them
So to be clear, you believe the Union was wrong in the civil war?
Re:Support Right to Independence (Score:4, Interesting)
> I fully support the right of any region to decide who rules them
So to be clear, you believe the Union was wrong in the civil war?
Yes and no. I'm obviously against slavery and I'm glad the North intervened to stop slavery. With that said, yes, the South had the right to declare independence. It is probably turned out better for both the North and the South long term that the North won, but, yes, South had right to secede, even if they did it for an utterly despicable reason.
News flash, it was never about slavery.
Slavery might not have been the only concern; certainly the South had other concerns such as the industrial North passing laws that hurt the mainly agricultural South, but the number one issue was slavery.
The slave owning South was about to become a minority of states to the non slave owning states. They were worried that slavery could be made illegal (and their entire economy tanking as a result).
Anyone that says the war had nothing to do with slavery is either being deceitful or has been duped by someone
To be specific, it was about power and the potential loss of such.
According to the Confederacy, it was the only factor. [archive.org]
The Articles of Secession disagree with you. Maybe the original authors should have consulted you first?
right to secede
Am curious your thoughts, how far does that go? The state, the county, the city, the municipality, the property, the region (being made of potentially multiple jurisdictions).
Is there a limit to that right and if so what is it? If there is not a limit, can any jurisdiction with 50% +1 secede from a host? And does the host have to consent in order for secession be legitimate in the eyes of other sovereign states?
Only talking about peaceful secession for obvious reasons.
Am curious your thoughts, how far does that go? The state, the county, the city, the municipality, the property, the region (being made of potentially multiple jurisdictions).
I don't think there is an easy answer or a rigid answer for that. If a group of people can be recognized as a unit- an identifiable "people"; they have that right. That's a wishy-washy answer, I know; but, I don't think there is an easy hard-and-fast answer.
The group breaking away must be responsible for what they're doing and be ultimately self-governing. They would have to take on a fair share of the debt and obligations of their nation. You obviously couldn't have some guy on a ranch declare his ranc
Re: (Score:3)
Stupid racist, the south's secession was illegitimate because they didn't let male slaves vote for or against it. The Civil War was the United States rescuing American citizens from traitors.
And even if they did, the US would have still been morally justified to invade and free the salves, and execute all the slavers. The only difference is it wouldn't have been a civil war.
Stupid racist, the south's secession was illegitimate because they didn't let male slaves vote for or against it.
That is an excellent point! (that slaves didn't get a choice in it- not the part about being racist). Slaves made up a minority of the South, but still, a large enough number that they probably would have tipped the overall support into remaining with the union. I doubt every white man in the South wanted independence, but I bet almost every black man wanted it not to happen.
> I fully support the right of any region to decide who rules them
So to be clear, you believe the Union was wrong in the civil war?
As their names imply, The Union was for a strong Union of States(Nations) while the Confederates was for a loose Confederation of States(Nations).
In this aspect, the Union was wrong to oppose them from leaving just as it would be wrong to oppose Texas or California or Hawaii from leaving today.
That being said, I would not be in favor of Texas leaving today if I knew that the plan upon leaving was to make a certain class of people second class citizens.
The Civil War should have been fought over Black Rights
Puerto Ricans don't pay US federal income tax, but they are citizens. Most US citizens are required to pay US income tax, even if living overseas.
Their 'state' government is a bankrupt disaster.
Are you a historically separate ethnic identity from your neighbors who has occupied your land longer than your government has existed? Then yes, I support you. (This means, of course, that I also support sovereignty for Native Americans and native Hawaiians.
"Protection" (Score:4, Insightful)
That said, I think Catalonia is making a big mistake here. There is no way they will be better off without the protection of Spain and the European Union.
Protection from what? From countries that would take most of Catalonia's economic output and use it for themselves?
Or maybe you meant "protection" against police beating and arresting citizens for trying to vote.
Re: (Score:3)
Why should they need to forgo the protection of the EU -- as a european entity, would their membership be rejected?
Their membership would almost certainly be rejected. For one thing, they would need approval of all member states. Spain isn't going to give their's. Not just to be vindictive cunts, but also because they wouldn't want to encourage independence movements in other regions like the basque country. Germany, Italy, etc, all have small independence movements in regions. They wouldn't want to help breakaway states by giving the safety net of the EU.
Catalonia won't get EU membership. Not right away and perha
as a european entity, would their membership be rejected?
Spain is a member; Catalonia is not. If they were no longer part of Spain, they would have to become a member in their own right.
They would have to petition for membership, negotiate terms, and persuade the current members of their suitability.
Plus, the EU would have to recognize them as independent nation in order to consider their application in the first place.
Re: (Score:3)
You think Catalonia will have a hard time getting back into the Union? I bet they'd trade Spain for it in a heartbeat...
Spain without Catalonia is essentially Greece when it comes to how broke they are.
However it works out, Spain is now broke. They can't afford a civil war, nobody can, but Spain can't even really get started.
Next step is 'general strike' in Catalonia, not extensive shooting.
nasty situation (Score:5, Interesting)
While I generally support self determination for geographic regions the law in Spain does seem to make the declaration of independence illegal.
What I still don't understand is the heavy handed response to the referendum. Declare that it has no standing in law and ignore it; by interfering with it using unnecessary violence then refusing any dialogue the Spanish have given the Catalonians no options.
I can only see this one getting seriously violent from here. Either that or Spain is going to need a few thousand extra prisons to keep up with the sedition charges.
When the dominant nation is broke, and the independent region has economic power, all they have to do is 'general strike' and bleed the rulers.
I agree with the rule of law argument, but the brutal repression of free expression served to invalidate the law and confirm the righteousness of independence. But that may be a distinctly american/puritan perspective.
"An unjust law is a code that is out of harmony with the moral law. To put it in the terms of St. Thomas Aquinas, an unjust law is a human law that is not rooted in eternal and natural law." - Dr. Martin Luther King
Declare that it has no standing in law and ignore it; by interfering with it using unnecessary violence then refusing any dialogue the Spanish have given the Catalonians no options.
That isn't really feasible.
If Spain does nothing now, eventually Catalonia will do something that Spain must respond to. I mean, Catalonia wants independence because they want something that Spain isn't giving them, right?
Ignoring it may allow time for reconciliation, but most likely it will simply allow Catalonia to prepare its defense and seek allies.
I have no opinion for or against Catalonian independence, but it is quite reasonable for Spain to respond with immediate and decisive military action if they
While I generally support self determination for geographic regions the law in Spain does seem to make the declaration of independence illegal.
Could someone explain this one to me? So you support independence unless the mother country passes a law declaring it illegal lol. Not exactly difficult for the mother country to do that, is it? In fact almost all countries have laws against secession. The Scottish referendum was an oddity (and frankly I still don't know why Cameron even allowed it).
The usual cave-men are at work here, believing that violence will solve all of their problems. The actual truth is that Spain is economically in much worse shape than Catalonia and was content to just leave it at that. The Catalonians obviously were fed up with this state of affairs. This also means that if Spain now takes over by force in Catalonia, they will be massively hurting themselves. But it takes two brain-cells to rub together to see that, and the cave-men in power do not have those. All they need
It's a complicated thing (Score:5, Insightful)
We kind of have some experience with this in Canada... the problem will be the separatists who want full autonomy (fine) will not care if they drag non-separatists with them (not fine), and likely won't even respect the concept of parts of their region separating from them to stay with Spain (also not fine).
Spain kind of has a responsibility to the citizens of the region who DON'T want to go (even if there's only one of them, because they don't have a lot of responsibility for those who are at least technically traitors due to acts of sedition).
And if you magically get all that sorted out, there's still the endless bickering over how to divide up Spain - borders, debt share, citizenship rights, trade agreements, government pensions... every single item on the list (including bajillions of items I've likely overlooked) has the potential to bring the two sides to civil war.
Good point, but traitors support the enemy (Score:2)
> Spain kind of has a responsibility to the citizens of the region who DON'T want to go
Good point.
> they don't have a lot of responsibility for those who are at least technically traitors
It seems to me traitors support the enemy. Separately isn't treason, I don't think. If during World World II some people in California were trying to have California join the Axis, acting in unlawful ways to make that happen, they would be traitors. I don't know that voting to separate into two friendly nations is
This is something that all modern countries are going to have to come to grips with. It's unreasonable to expect that the borders drawn up in 1945
How big does a border region have to be to have it's own vote?
e.g. If CA left the USA, the north coast, the central valley and Sierra would leave CA and (some parts) rejoin the USA. Perhaps also SanDiego.
It's funny you mention that, because as much as I think subdividing a modern nation is a far worse idea than trying to fix its internal divisions... I'm starting to think that maybe the US states would be happier if they were organized into two or three different entities instead of all under the same federal government. There's about 30% of the nation that can't reconcile its politics with the other 70%.
>the minority get out voted and have to suck it up or leave.
People really don't like becoming Displaced Persons. Ultimately this comes down to how willing people are to use force.
>that requires a willingness to negotiate in good faith.
Usually they believe they are, but ALSO usually both sides have issues on which they are inflexible, and they're seldom issues the other side is willing to make concessions on.
>This is something that all modern countries are going to have to come to grips with.
Re: (Score:3)
While many people draw similarities between the 2, the situation is actually quite different.
In the Catalonian case over 90% of voters voted to leave, vs almost a 50/50 split in Quebec. Also Catalonia is financially self sufficient (they transfer more money to the Spanish government than they receive back in services) whereas Quebec is not (Quebec receives more from the Canadian government than they transfer to it)
If you wanted a Canadian equivalent, it would be more like Alberta separating (from a financia
I'm confused (Score:3)
Is this "Spexit" or "Cexit"?
Catalexit?
Re: (Score:2)
"civil war"
cout
Breakaway regions (Score:2)
Except that all the far lefties who lead these "independence" movements want to immediately join up with the EU, thereby forfeiting their independence to Brussels. It's a bad joke.
Spanish Civil War, part 2 (Score:5, Insightful)
