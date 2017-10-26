McAfee Says It No Longer Will Permit Government Source Code Reviews (reuters.com) 9
Dustin Volz, Joel Schectman, and Jack Stubbs, reporting for Reuters: U.S.-based cyber firm McAfee said it will no longer permit foreign governments to scrutinize the source code of its products, halting a practice some security experts have warned could be leveraged by nation-states to carry out cyber attacks. Reuters reported in June that McAfee was among several Western technology companies that had acceded in recent years to greater demands by Moscow for access to source code, the instructions that control basic operations of computer equipment. The reviews, conducted in secure facilities known as "clean rooms" by Russian companies with expertise in technology testing, are required by Russian defense agencies for the stated purpose of ensuring no hidden "backdoors" exist in foreign-made software. But security experts and former U.S. officials have said those inspections provide Russia with opportunities to find vulnerabilities that could be exploited in offensive cyber operations. McAfee ended the reviews earlier this year after spinning off from Intel in April as an independent company, a McAfee spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters last week.
You mean, stop bribing Secretary of States, former presidents under the watchful eye of the Robert Mueller FBI ?
The Antivirus War is On (Score:2)
This is interesting news, I didn't know Russia demanded this, but I guess they wised up before, well, the US.
I do love the tongue-in-cheek from McAfee: they're blatantly trying to get the Kaspersky US market with the patriotic card by exiting the Russian one, and going backwards on the exact thing Kaspersky has stated they would allow from US!
Now, in all seriousness - does McAfee really think they are gonna catch any market with this? Does anyone with a 2 digit IQ still install McAfee?