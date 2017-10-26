San Francisco Just Took a Huge Step Toward Internet Utopia (wired.com) 76
Susan Crawford, writing for Backchannel: Last week, San Francisco became the first major city in America to pledge to connect all of its homes and businesses to a fiber optic network. I urge you to read that sentence again. It's a ray of light. In an era of short-term, deeply partisan do-nothing-ism, the city's straightforward, deeply practical determination shines. Americans, it turns out, are capable of great things -- even if only at the city level these days. [...] San Francisco's dilemma is a compact form of the crisis in communications facing the rest of the country: Although fiber is the necessary infrastructure for every policy goal we have -- advanced healthcare, the emergence of new forms of industries, a chance for every child to get an education, managed use of energy, and on and on -- the private sector, left to its own devices, has no particular incentive to ensure a widespread upgrade to fiber optic connections. Comcast dominates access in the city, but has no plans to replace its cable lines -- great at downloads, not so great at uploads, no opportunity to scale to the capacity of fiber thanks to the laws of physics, and expensive to subscribe to -- with fiber. And its planned enhancements to its cable lines have, in other cities, resulted in a product costing $150 per month. AT&T will say it's upgrading to fiber in San Francisco, but so far its work in many other US cities has been incremental, confined to areas where it has existing business customers to serve or where it already has fiber in place. Other, smaller providers similarly have no plans to do a city-wide upgrade, leaving San Francisco with a deeply uneven patchwork of connectivity. Just as in the rest of the country, poorer and less-well-educated San Franciscans tend not to subscribe to a wire at home, but instead rely wholly on smartphone data plans -- no substitutes, given their expense and throttled capacity, for what's possible using a wired connection.
So everyone can access the San Fran shit map? (Score:1, Informative)
Thatâ(TM)s great. In stead of dealing with the homeless issues just give everyone internet access and a map of where not to walk because of human waste in the street.
Its the shitty code running this site. The janitors in charge haven't a clue how to fix it.
If you have a friend that lives in SF, then as long as the friend is on the western side of the city, Oakland. You'll need to set up a microwave link though, and hope that it isn't too foggy any given day.
Perhaps they should focus on more basic needs. Eliminating the feces that litter the streets. The horrible roads that are full of potholes. Lowering housing costs. Yeah, Internet... that's the most important thing.
You’re dealing with a group of people who think that Amazon Key is a great thing. This is why you get wildly-out-of-touch things like this being proposed over things that would help people who aren’t Sillycon Valley workers.
Re:Bigger priorities
> Perhaps they should focus on more basic needs.
Internet is a VERY big need.
How can you convince people that they're living in a utopia if you can't distract them from reality? In fact, Internet is VITAL making things better!
Before that it was AOL, this is nothing new.
Best not fix the roads as it only encourages people to spew more carbon dioxide into the air. California is already breaking record temperatures with temperatures over 100 F in late October. In a few years, temperatures in the 120-130 range will be common in much of Southern California.
I found the people in Paris were a lot worse than the people in San Francisco.
As for getting from Point-A to Point-B, the subway is fairly effective, and the actual city is so geographically small that walking works fairly well too.
Perhaps they should focus on more basic needs. Eliminating the feces that litter the streets. The horrible roads that are full of potholes. Lowering housing costs. Yeah, Internet... that's the most important thing.
Governments have lots of people in them. They're actually capable of doing more than one thing at a time.
Key word here is "pledged"
I'm guessing you mean US city? Amsterdam famously wired the city - https://arstechnica.com/tech-p... [arstechnica.com]
Interesting point with Amsterdam is they wired the city but do not operate an ISP
Interesting point with Amsterdam is they wired the city but do not operate an ISP
Which is pretty much how municipal fiber ought to work.
1) City forms wholly owned non-profit
2) City underwrites bonds for fiber optic network
3) City contracts with some network operator to run fiber non-profit at fixed profit margin, everything else is plowed back into maintenance
4) Contracted network operator is barred from offering any services on fiber optic network
5) Third parties sell ISP or other network services on fiber optic network
6) City government does not offer ISP or other competitive services
I'm guessing you mean US city?
Based on the thread context and the article everyone is responding to, of course they mean "US city." Why would you even need to ask that?
I guess at least you didn't write USian city...
That was his second option. You missed half his post
I live in Saskatchewan, Canada. The entire population of the Province is about 1.1 Million.
We have a major telecom company that is owned by our Provincial Government.
About 10-12 years ago they started rolling out Fibre across the province. Starting with the 4 biggest communities. My city (of 35,000 people) was one of those 4 communities.
I've had ubiquitous access to fiber since 2010 or so in my city. Needless to say the consistent speed and reliability is amazing. From what I've heard from friends that work
One of the biggest stumbling blocks are the landlords and what undoubtedly will be objections to losing profit-making square footage to telecommunications rooms that inevitably will be required in buildings.
I've had to do work in residential copper phone rooms. It was bad when it was just the telephone company. It got worse when the cable TV providers got space. For old, sufficiently large buildings it will be even worse, as the equipment for even a PON system requires space. That's not accounting for t
Second, the city pays the private ISP's to build the network--in other words, a giant handout.
Right. This is sort of what happened in NYC. They paid Verizon to put FiOS everywhere. Verizon took the money and didn't fully deliver. They greatly expanded their FiOS coverage, but not to the extent they were supposed to.
Is SF as bad as Seattle? (Score:1)
The summary makes it seem like SF has the equivalent of rural internet, but how does this compare to the well-known cluster known as Seattle?
Read the Weasel Words
"to PLEDGE to connect all of its homes and businesses to a fiber optic network."
Which means about as much as Unicorn power.
It will all be twisted apart in the next big quake when San Francisco is again reduced to rubble anyway. Bad place to build a city.
Unicorn power == natural gas... It is getting us off oil you insensitive clod!
Re:
San Francisco was never reduced to rubble by an earthquake. In the 1906 quake, more than 90% of the damage was caused by resulting fires, not the earthquake itself [1906eqconf.org]. And modern building codes are well equipped to deal with both earthquakes and fires, so it certainly wouldn't be reduced to rubble by an earthquake now.
AND here comes the lobby (Score:2)
The big ISPs will sue SF into the ground to stop this from happening, just like they do to anyone else that tries it.
Perhaps this time the city will ask for a jury trial.
At least it's not more gold leaf for city hall. (Score:2)
At least it's not more gold leaf for city hall.
I, for one, welcome gigabit Internet service to the tents in San Francisco's homeless camps!
https://sf.curbed.com/2017/6/2... [curbed.com]
Bad at problem solving
advanced healthcare, the emergence of new forms of industries, a chance for every child to get an education, managed use of energy,
All those things listed... not one of them has low hanging fruit that is addressed by "faster internet". Healthcare is a big, expensive mess - and that is not because hospitals and doctors' offices can't get fast internet. Education is an absolute shitshow in all but a few states, and that has nothing to do with the internet. Energy use monitoring consists of low-bandwidth wireless meters that benefit not at all from fiber. I'm sure that industries will pop up to take advantage of subsidized internet, just as industries pop up when there is subsidized water, electricity, etc. Even subsidized shit. [baltimoresun.com]
This is the great leap forward? (Score:1)
It's great and all, and obviously cities need to modernize infrastructure. But let's not get too self congratulatory here and act like SF is some sort of shangi-la. As I recall SF is the city where property is insanely expensive, and unless you're a super-rich tech nerd making 300 grand a year, forget about ever owing a house in SF proper.
Everyone having fiber isn't something like everyone having a job, or everyone having affordable housing. This is the kind of thing you might be incredibly happy about i
You make a good point. However, the days where the US is the world leader are rapidly coming to a close. Part of the reason for this can seen by numerous other responses in this thread demonstrating that people would rather find a reason to bitch and make wisecracks rather than do anything positive to keep up with our foreign competitors. In Korea and Japan one can purchase 10GBit/s internet speeds for less than $50/month. This year China will lay 10 times more fiber than the US, while also building mor
Uh huh. Sure. (Score:1)
Let's examine the utopia that is SF, shall we? Illegals are protected (and allowed to murder no less!), middle class people can't afford to live there. Hell no one can afford to live there for that matter. It's run by shitty, moronic liberals. I wonder which Citty Council members will be getting big kickbacks for this? Not to mention, IF they do manage not to bankrupt the city with this, do you REALLY think they won't censor the shit out of it? 'To block hate speech (ie speech on things they disagree
Cost
Hardly out of line with the average US debt.
Infrastructure is the one use of debt that I approve of. I don't know how much of SF's debt is for infrastructure bonds and how much is for things like underfunded pensions or debt for recurring expenses, but debt to build out communications infrastructure is OK.
Fix the REAL fucking problem. (Score:3)
"Comcast dominates access in the city..."
Say no more.
When one of the largest cities in our entire country allows a fucking monopoly on internet service, there's only one true problem to solve for; the corruption that creates and sustains that shit.
Biased article from nitwit (Score:2)
" the private sector, left to its own devices, has no particular incentive to ensure a widespread upgrade to fiber optic connections".
Sure it does, MONEY and PROFIT! That's incentive enough all by itself.
Of course, this is countered by prohibitive regulations, unionized labor costs, zoning, permits, etc. It takes a great deal of capital to invest fiber into an area, and if the area does not appear to be capable of recouping those costs, it makes no sense to build in that area if no other form of recompense
Yeah I read that as "the one or two companies that we granted exclusive rights to the city in exchange for a cash payment has no incentive to spend a shitload of capital".
Deeply practical....bullshit
"straightforward, deeply practical determination shines"
Right!
https://sf.budgetchallenge.org... [budgetchallenge.org] (this is an official SFO city page)
This projection reveals deficits of $86 million in FY 2016-17 and $161 million in FY 2017-18, a total deficit of approximately $246.4 million over the next two years.
This is simultaneous with their floating a $3.5 BILLION bond to desperately try to fix BART infrastructure: https://www.wired.com/2016/03/... [wired.com]
Oh wait, not really: http://www.mercurynews.com/201... [mercurynews.com]
"Less than three months after voters passed a $3.5 billion BART bond for capital projects, transit officials presented budget forecasts in which the district reneges on its part of the deal."
And let's not forget:
http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.c... [cbslocal.com]
Gov. Jerry Brown has proposed a $122.5 billion budget for California and is warning of a possible $2 billion deficit in the coming fiscal year.
Not sure what the OP is peddling, but the fact is that SFO's budget is sheer fantasy already without adding the ridiculous cost of shoving fiber-internet everywhere.
Even in California you can't build infrastructure out of candy, unicorns, and rainbows.
I live in a neighborhood with shitty rat-eaten copper in 100+ year old homes. We have FiOS. I've helped neighbors with their internet. It's a simple combination of sending TV signals over existing coax, WiFi, repeaters (WiFi and powerline), and even the occasional CAT6 cable. One nice thing about old houses is balloon framing! You can get all the way down to the foundation from almost anywhere in the wall. From what I remember of SF (spent a lot of time out there in the early 2000s), there is a ton of prewa
Please, explain
Put aside the facts that San Francisco is turning into a complete and utter cesspool, almost literally, and that the chances that this plan is going to be implemented is lower than the chance you get hit by a meteorite on the way to pick up your PowerBall winnings with your new girlfriend Natalie Portman.
That aside why the heck are slashdot people so damn fascinated/obsessed with high-speed internet access? A huge number of people would be perfectly OK with 1meg service (i.e. a slight improvement over a ph
That aside why the heck are slashdot people so damn fascinated/obsessed with high-speed internet access? A huge number of people would be perfectly OK with 1meg service (i.e. a slight improvement over a phone modem) if it was dead-nuts reliable and you always got 1 meg, they are screwing around with social media that is mostly a text medium and playing youtube videos, what they heck are they going to do with 50-100 meg or higher?
I agree with the general idea. I used to have a 1 MB/s ADSL for years, as I didn't need anything more. However, at some point my building was connected to a fiber network, and the new provider offered speeds starting from 10 meg, for a lower price. So it was a no brainer, in fact I took the next level of 50 meg as it was only a few euros more per month, and it helps with the occasional bulk downloads. I've since moved to another fiber-connected building with better wiring, so I get Ethernet from the wall w
That aside why the heck are slashdot people so damn fascinated/obsessed with high-speed internet access? A huge number of people would be perfectly OK with 1meg service (i.e. a slight improvement over a phone modem) if it was dead-nuts reliable and you always got 1 meg, they are screwing around with social media that is mostly a text medium and playing youtube videos, what they heck are they going to do with 50-100 meg or higher?
Because we personally already have uses for gigabit Internet access, and the more widespread it is, the cheaper it is.
Also, this is truly a case of "if you build it, they will come." Youtube did not exist in the era of POTS modems. Neither did Netflix. Now video streaming is considered an industry in its own right, with multiple multi-billion dollar companies. In 2000, everybody thought an on-demand streaming service was nearly impossible. Cable companies had tried, and given up.
We don't know what ubiq
Mistaking the means & ends
Although fiber is the necessary infrastructure for every policy goal we have -- advanced healthcare, the emergence of new forms of industries, a chance for every child to get an education, managed use of energy, and on and on
No. Maybe faster internet is necessary infrastructure for those things. Maybe not. There are enough other comments exploring the truth of that assertion.
But fiber is just one possible medium for delivering faster internet. Believe it or not, I get incredibly fast internet (500/100 Mbps) over coaxial cable. I used to get 200/200 over microwave. Both of them were affordable ($60 for the super premium plan).
markets are evil
Without competition forcing market participants to improve the quality of their services and/or lower their prices there will be no improvement again. With the government providing it, it will also be more expensive (unions will drive up prices because their is no one with a large enough interest to bother to fight). Who will compete with a "free service" provided by the city? No one. Get ready for 9 month delays for hook up, no privacy, substandard support, and zero investment from the day it is installed