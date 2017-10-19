Senators Announce New Bill That Would Regulate Online Political Ads (theverge.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: As tech companies face continued scrutiny over Russian activity on their ad platforms, Senators today announced legislation meant to regulate political ads on the internet. The new bill, called the Honest Ads Act, would require companies like Facebook and Google to keep copies of political ads and make them publicly available. Under the act, the companies would also be required to release information on who those ads were targeted to, as well as information on the buyer and the rates charged for the ads. The new rules would bring disclosure rules more in line with how political ads are regulated in mediums like print and TV, and apply to any platform with more than 50 million monthly viewers. The companies would be required to keep and release data on anyone spending more than $500 on political ads in a year. It's unclear how well the bill will fare. Companies like Facebook have been successfully fighting regulations for years. But this latest attempt has some bipartisan support: the act, sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is also co-sponsored by Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). "Americans deserve to know who's paying for the online ads," Klobuchar said at a press conference announcing the legislation.
First post (Score:4, Funny)
All this for 100K of Russian ads?
Violation! (Score:1)
The 1st Amendment says "NO LAW"!
Re: (Score:3)
The CU doesn't mention nationality. In fact, it did not overturn existing laws banning foreign campaign expenditures. And, it has specific language about transparency in campaign spending. In the majority opinion, Justice Scalia specifically said that Congress needed to pass laws requiring that all campaign expenditures should be transparent.
All this new bill does is codify what th
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, but it potentially interferes with poor Ivan's ability to use US advertising platforms to spread misinformation. You know, Ivan from St. Peter... er, I mean, America!
Re: (Score:2)
How is this proposed law abridge speech?
I actually think this is a good thing (Score:2)
There is definitely a need to balance free speech with anonymity. Placing political ads should should require some amount of disclosure. What will be interesting will be to see how the big tech companies, who tend to be pretty vocal supporters of lots of Democrat politicians, will react to this. It is easy to fight against something supported by your ideological opponents, but what about when it is the people who you just helped win elections?
That said, two Democrats and John McCain hardly qualifies as
this comes to mind (Score:2)
I think you may be confused... (Score:2)
But this latest attempt has some bipartisan support: the act, sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is also co-sponsored by Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).
If it were bi-partisan, wouldn't it have some Republican support as well?
Re: (Score:2)
Because forcing accountability on advertiser's is just the evilest thing ever
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Advertising and marketing have rather specific definitions, and existing legislation already deals with that. Extending that to Facebook, Twitter, etc. is hardly overreach.
Re: (Score:2)
Extending that to Facebook, Twitter, etc. is hardly overreach.
Why? Social media acts as social platforms (ie, town squares) much more so than as broadcast "media" platforms such as TV and radio. Why should social media be treated with the same gloves as TV and radio rather than the same gloves as town squares?
Re: (Score:2)
If you buy space on a social networking site, you're an advertiser. If the advertising is political, then it's political advertising. If it were in a newspaper or on the radio, Federal finance laws would apply. Is there some reason you think Facebook should be immune from what the New York Times has to do?
Re: (Score:2)
Is there some reason you think Facebook should be immune from what the New York Times has to do?
Advertising on Facebook is paying to participate in private conversations of others. Advertising in traditional media (even when it is distributed online) is injecting your messages into broadcast message stream which has the air of being vetted and authoritative. Advertising in social media is pretty much like paying the host to be invited to a private party. Advertising in traditional media is like announcing that you are the benefactor of a theater before a theatrical performance. These are entirely
Knowing buyer of ad doesn't matter... (Score:1)
You can't fight in here! (Score:2)
You can't fight in here! This is the war room!
-- From Dr. Strangelove