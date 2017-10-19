Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Advertising Facebook Google Government The Internet Twitter United States Politics

Senators Announce New Bill That Would Regulate Online Political Ads (theverge.com) 26

Posted by BeauHD from the publicly-available dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: As tech companies face continued scrutiny over Russian activity on their ad platforms, Senators today announced legislation meant to regulate political ads on the internet. The new bill, called the Honest Ads Act, would require companies like Facebook and Google to keep copies of political ads and make them publicly available. Under the act, the companies would also be required to release information on who those ads were targeted to, as well as information on the buyer and the rates charged for the ads. The new rules would bring disclosure rules more in line with how political ads are regulated in mediums like print and TV, and apply to any platform with more than 50 million monthly viewers. The companies would be required to keep and release data on anyone spending more than $500 on political ads in a year. It's unclear how well the bill will fare. Companies like Facebook have been successfully fighting regulations for years. But this latest attempt has some bipartisan support: the act, sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is also co-sponsored by Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). "Americans deserve to know who's paying for the online ads," Klobuchar said at a press conference announcing the legislation.

Senators Announce New Bill That Would Regulate Online Political Ads More | Reply

Senators Announce New Bill That Would Regulate Online Political Ads

Comments Filter:

  • First post (Score:4, Funny)

    by wyattstorch516 ( 2624273 ) on Thursday October 19, 2017 @11:33PM (#55401375)

    All this for 100K of Russian ads?

  • Violation! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The 1st Amendment says "NO LAW"!

    • How is this proposed law abridge speech?

  • There is definitely a need to balance free speech with anonymity. Placing political ads should should require some amount of disclosure. What will be interesting will be to see how the big tech companies, who tend to be pretty vocal supporters of lots of Democrat politicians, will react to this. It is easy to fight against something supported by your ideological opponents, but what about when it is the people who you just helped win elections?

    That said, two Democrats and John McCain hardly qualifies as

  • But this latest attempt has some bipartisan support: the act, sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is also co-sponsored by Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

    If it were bi-partisan, wouldn't it have some Republican support as well?

  • Knowing the buyer of an advert doesn't matter if you can't get any info about the buyer's doners... basically, all this will do is move the needle to anonymous superpacs... "this ad is brought to you by [insert name of superpac]". We need legislation that let's us know who donates to these pacs to begin to understand their agendas... no anonymous donations - could Be out shortly argued as being akin to the "no mask" laws that already exist in several states.

  • You can't fight in here! This is the war room!

    -- From Dr. Strangelove

Slashdot Top Deals

"Elvis is my copilot." -- Cal Keegan

Close