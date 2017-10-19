Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Almighty Buck Businesses Network The Internet Politics

Amazon Spends $350K On Seattle Mayor's Race (jeffreifman.com) 13

Posted by BeauHD from the money-trail dept.
reifman writes: Until this summer, Amazon had never contributed more than $15,000 to a city political campaign in Seattle, but this year's different. The company is a lead funder in the Seattle Chamber of Commerce's PAC which dropped $525,000 Monday on Jenny Durkan's PAC, the centrist business candidate. Her opponent Cary Moon is an advocate for affordable housing, which complicates Amazon's growth, and city-owned community broadband. Comcast and Century Link joined Amazon contributing $25,000 and $82,500 respectively to the Chamber's PAC. Amazon's $350,000 contribution represents .00014 of its CY 2016 net profit.

Amazon Spends $350K On Seattle Mayor's Race More | Reply

Amazon Spends $350K On Seattle Mayor's Race

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

An age is called Dark not because the light fails to shine, but because people refuse to see it. -- James Michener, "Space"

Close