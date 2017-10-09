Google Uncovers Russia-Bought Ads On YouTube, Gmail and Other Platforms (reuters.com) 72
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: Google has discovered Russian operatives spent tens of thousands of dollars on ads on its YouTube, Gmail and Google Search products in an effort to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a person briefed on the company's probe told Reuters on Monday. The ads do not appear to be from the same Kremlin-affiliated entity that bought ads on Facebook, but may indicate a broader Russian online disinformation effort, according to the source, who was not authorized to discuss details of Google's confidential investigation. The revelation is likely to fuel further scrutiny of the role that Silicon Valley technology giants may have unwittingly played during last year's election. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Moscow's goal was to help elect Donald Trump. Google has uncovered less than $100,000 in ad spending potentially linked to Russian actors, the source said.
Adblockers have to become mandatory, let's say 4 years before each election.
American companies will gladly take your money to influence an election.
Re:In other words (Score:4, Informative)
I bet the "tens of thousands" of dollars spent was really successful, considering that Clinton and surrogates spent 1.5 Billion influencing her electoral failures.
But yeah, keep on blaming the Russians for her loss, because that totally happened!
Apparently the typical Hillary supporter is easily susceptible to Russian advertising since so many of them apparently abandoned her due to facebook and youtube ads.
Chump Change (Score:5, Insightful)
Two things of note Mr (or Ms) AC.
1) Retard is not longer acceptable epithet, especially among the politically correct enlightened liberal crowd. You might want to try a more intelligent word.
2) This means Clinton was so unlikable, America wanted a "retard" over her. Again, not very good position for liberals and democrats.
You might want to go back to the insult drawing board, since most of your lameness is actually a poor reflection on the whole Clinton Campaign.
Lost in all of this is the outrage for the Clinton Campaign spending millions of dollars to astroturf comments sections all over the web during the campaign. David Brock was the culprit yet no outrage.
So...this means that Clinton - who had to cheat to win....still was better liked that Cheeto.
You might want to rethink your arguments. Your lameness is actually a poor reflection on the whole Cheeto affair.
What cheeto affair? Are cheetos in league with Russia as well now?
Clinton was so unlikable, America wanted a "retard" over her
Meanwhile the whole rest of the world thinks America wanted a retard because they could relate.
You should work on that.
No what it means is Clinton was so unlikable, Retard America wanted a "retard" over her and due to an archaic voting system they got their way despite Non-retard America voting for Clinton.
That is a very important distinction http://www.pbs.org/newshour/ru... [pbs.org]
Umm - have you forgotten what the left did to Santorum's name via google?
It's been 10 years and his name still pulls up an obscene reference as the 1st, 3rd through 8th results (most of which are mother jone's articles). It's funny that there is someone on here who works for motherjones and touts how non-partisan it is when the first title for Rick's name is "Rick Santorum's Anal Sex Problem".
Rick was (and usually still is) trying to say a portion of our populace aren't worthy of civil rights because of his lame view of some invisible sky being. I can think of no better way to take him to task on that.
Well, evidence points to social media advertising being exceedingly effective this past election.
You are talking about how Obama used it for his election win correct? I remember everyone talking about how brilliant and masterful he was when he manipulated people through social media but now that people who may have supported Trump have used it, it's suddenly reprehensible.
Re: (Score:1)
How cheap direct advertising is now a days if done right.
These people do realize that $10k to $100k, compared to the $1.2 billion spent on the election is chump change and couldn't have effected squat, right?
I think that's clear.
But completely aside from the fact that this had an insignificant effect -- don't you still think it's concerning? Sure lots of nations have interfered or influenced the elections in other nations. It's not nice to be on the receiving end. It's against the law in the US. And what if these are just small incursions to test the water in preparation for much larger influence campaigns in future? not necessarily even ones targeted at elections?
Sure, foreign powers already have considerable
It's not "disinformation" (Score:2, Interesting)
When it's true.
Two Things Shits Not Given About (Score:1)
1. How many adds CNN/MSNBC/MSM/YOUTUBE/ETC buys that show up to Russian viewers.
2. How many adds may have been bought by Russians that show up to Americans.
Stop the Russian xenophobia.
I'm doing my patriotic duty as an American (Score:2)
I run U-Block Origin.
Russia is at war with democracy and success (Score:1)
Why no outrage for David Brock's admitted troll army (Media Matters) that he was funding at $1 million per month during the campaign? Hell, they were proud of that, until Trump won of course. Much of this "outrage" is by the same paid Brock trolls.
The problem isn't Russian ads influencing election (Score:3)
The problem is lazy, disengaged, stupid voters who vote the way Facebook tells them to. Banning Russian ads (or corporate ads, or any other kind of political ads) won't change this.
And the sore loser Democrats know this. They don't want to change how it all works. They just want to change who gets to manipulate the voter.
others? (Score:1)
How many other countries or surrogates thereof did the same for any candidate? Or funneled contributions to campaigns?
I seem to remember a China/Clinton issue way back when.
If true it doesnt seem like anything new.
Russians are buying advertisements?! (Score:2)
Is the google copping a lesser plea? (Score:2)
My initial reaction to this article is that the google's "confession" is highly suspect. I suspect Putin could have afforded a MUCH larger investment in what now looks like a decapitation strike against the US.
Mostly I'm laughing at how slow I was to realize "Don't be evil" had become a joke. The current motto might be "All your attention are belong to us." However it all comes down to a religious issue:
There is no gawd but profit, and the google is gawd's true prophet.
