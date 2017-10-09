Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Google Uncovers Russia-Bought Ads On YouTube, Gmail and Other Platforms (reuters.com) 72

Posted by BeauHD from the election-meddling dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: Google has discovered Russian operatives spent tens of thousands of dollars on ads on its YouTube, Gmail and Google Search products in an effort to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a person briefed on the company's probe told Reuters on Monday. The ads do not appear to be from the same Kremlin-affiliated entity that bought ads on Facebook, but may indicate a broader Russian online disinformation effort, according to the source, who was not authorized to discuss details of Google's confidential investigation. The revelation is likely to fuel further scrutiny of the role that Silicon Valley technology giants may have unwittingly played during last year's election. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Moscow's goal was to help elect Donald Trump. Google has uncovered less than $100,000 in ad spending potentially linked to Russian actors, the source said.

Google Uncovers Russia-Bought Ads On YouTube, Gmail and Other Platforms

  • Easy solution (Score:4, Funny)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Monday October 09, 2017 @05:31PM (#55338835)

    Adblockers have to become mandatory, let's say 4 years before each election.

    • I was about to say, if you were motivated to vote for a president by a YouTube/Google/Facebook advertisement in 2017, you're either an idiot or ignorant of Firefox+Adblock or uGet. But when it comes to computers, I've learned that most people are both.

  • American companies will gladly take your money to influence an election.

    • Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)

      by Jzanu ( 668651 )
      That is generally called corruption, but betrayal of the founding principles of your country for money is also called treason. The rule of law is a global indicator of civilization, which has been trashed by the US Trump administration, and particularly by Trump himself. He may not understand reality as it occurs every day though, which means he needs to go into a hospital for treatment rather than jail.
      • Do you know of any other elections that have 'been meddled with'?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Jzanu ( 668651 )
          The United Russia youth wing's activity bankrolling pro-leave Brexiters, attempt to impugn Macron and support Le Penn in France, the sudden and timely take-over of Catalan province by the minority independence sect and its financial support. Financial support in politics means advertising of every type. Also the instability in Ukraine and Syria were created to secure Russian geopolitical objectives of a souther sea port and securing a buffer state against the EU/NATO influence. The second part isn't working

    • Re:In other words (Score:4, Informative)

      by Archangel Michael ( 180766 ) on Monday October 09, 2017 @05:46PM (#55338985) Journal

      I bet the "tens of thousands" of dollars spent was really successful, considering that Clinton and surrogates spent 1.5 Billion influencing her electoral failures.

      But yeah, keep on blaming the Russians for her loss, because that totally happened!

      • Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)

        by JackieBrown ( 987087 )

        Apparently the typical Hillary supporter is easily susceptible to Russian advertising since so many of them apparently abandoned her due to facebook and youtube ads.

        • That is not a logical interpretation of the presented theory. The presented idea is that either individuals stopped voting for HRC or started voting for Trump because of facebook and youtube ads. Either way by definition those people would not be Hillary supporters. Also considering a large majority of people still voted for HRC, the use of the term "typical" would also be incorrect. By chance are you retarded?

  • Chump Change (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, 2017 @05:36PM (#55338881)
    These people do realize that $10k to $100k, compared to the $1.2 billion spent on the election is chump change and couldn't have effected squat, right?

    • Well, evidence points to social media advertising being exceedingly effective this past election.

      • You are talking about how Obama used it for his election win correct? I remember everyone talking about how brilliant and masterful he was when he manipulated people through social media but now that people who may have supported Trump have used it, it's suddenly reprehensible.

    • Did you miss that error, I think its called Trump Change because he believes being called a Chump is Fake News.

    • How cheap direct advertising is now a days if done right.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ljw1004 ( 764174 )

      These people do realize that $10k to $100k, compared to the $1.2 billion spent on the election is chump change and couldn't have effected squat, right?

      I think that's clear.

      But completely aside from the fact that this had an insignificant effect -- don't you still think it's concerning? Sure lots of nations have interfered or influenced the elections in other nations. It's not nice to be on the receiving end. It's against the law in the US. And what if these are just small incursions to test the water in preparation for much larger influence campaigns in future? not necessarily even ones targeted at elections?

      Sure, foreign powers already have considerable

  • When it's true.

  • Two Things Shits Not Given About (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    1. How many adds CNN/MSNBC/MSM/YOUTUBE/ETC buys that show up to Russian viewers.

    2. How many adds may have been bought by Russians that show up to Americans.

    Stop the Russian xenophobia.

    • I run noscript in concert with AdBlock Plus. I tried UBlock Origin for about a day (in advanced mode) and found that certain ads *STILL* got through. One was even a complete lock-up-your-browser-while-playing-an-audio-file-telling-you-that-your-browser's-security-is-at-risk ad. It also doesn't seem to reliably stop youtube ads.
  • Paid troll armies manipulating the lack of verification of facts and assessment of source reliability and its substitution with google/facebook popularity as a sociological trend with political implications. Russia is broke and dead country, but one that is jealous of all with vibrancy and success. Russia hates all other nations, and its leaders even hate its productive citizens (see the recent trucker's protests about being taxed 50% of their yearly gains after costs). It is innovative in one area only - u

    • Why no outrage for David Brock's admitted troll army (Media Matters) that he was funding at $1 million per month during the campaign? Hell, they were proud of that, until Trump won of course. Much of this "outrage" is by the same paid Brock trolls.

  • The problem is lazy, disengaged, stupid voters who vote the way Facebook tells them to. Banning Russian ads (or corporate ads, or any other kind of political ads) won't change this.

    And the sore loser Democrats know this. They don't want to change how it all works. They just want to change who gets to manipulate the voter.

  • others? (Score:1)

    by dkh ( 125857 )

    How many other countries or surrogates thereof did the same for any candidate? Or funneled contributions to campaigns?

    I seem to remember a China/Clinton issue way back when.

    If true it doesnt seem like anything new.

  • What has the world come to? Communists acting like capitalists...*faints*

  • My initial reaction to this article is that the google's "confession" is highly suspect. I suspect Putin could have afforded a MUCH larger investment in what now looks like a decapitation strike against the US.

    Mostly I'm laughing at how slow I was to realize "Don't be evil" had become a joke. The current motto might be "All your attention are belong to us." However it all comes down to a religious issue:

    There is no gawd but profit, and the google is gawd's true prophet.

