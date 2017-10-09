Office Depot, Best Buy Pull Kaspersky Products From Shelves (bleepingcomputer.com) 16
Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputer: Both Office Depot and Best Buy have removed Kaspersky Lab products from shelves. The ban has been in effect since mid-September, and the two chains are offering existing Kaspersky customers replacement security software. The first store to remove Kaspersky products from shelves was Best Buy, on around September 8. At the time, the FBI was pressuring the private sector to cut ties with the Russian antivirus maker, which was the subject of a Senate Intelligence Committee on the suspicion it may be collaborating with Russian intelligence agencies. Kaspersky vehemently denied all accusations. A week after Best Buy removed Kaspersky products from shelves, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a Binding Operational Directive published ordering the removal of Kaspersky Lab products off government computers. A day later, Office Depot announced a similar decision to ban the sale of Kaspersky products in its stores. Additionally, Office Depot is letting customers exchange their Kaspersky copy with a one-year license for McAfee LiveSafe.
I'm perfectly willing to believe, the authors of the Kaspersky software and the owners of the company want to have to provide a good anti-virus and do not want to cooperate with Russia's spies. But the decision may not be up to them — Russian government has many more instruments at their disposal to convince businesses and individuals to "cooperate", than do the governments of free(er) countries.
Yes, American government has some such instruments as well — just pick, who you trust more...
And now they are killed via a classical attack on their reputation, which may or may not be completely without merit. Of course, this only concerns the US market.
It's also possible that the software is fine as delivered by Kaspersky as far as they know, but altered/backdoored covertly while in transit, somehow. The U.S. government has done as much to Cisco hardware that has been shipped worldwide, so it's not like there wouldn't be precedent.
You think the NSA told a Russian Security company with possible ties to the Russian government about its walware?
they want us installing American solutions (Score:1)
1. boosts American profit and control and power. 2. enables them to have American produced spyware everywhere in the chain to control us. 3. Russian government probably is using Kaspersky to do this but so is our government against us. 4. we have no freedom as a public unless we design our own products and get rid of the military/ law enforcement / deep state/spying behaviors each government has over us all.
