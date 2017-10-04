Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Artificial Intelligence Has 'Great Potential, But We Need To Steer Carefully,' LinkedIn Co-founder Says (cnbc.com) 25

Posted by msmash from the how-they-see-it dept.
LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman joined other tech moguls in voicing concern about artificial intelligence on Wednesday. From a report: "It has great potential, but we need to steer carefully," Hoffman said on Halftime Report. Hoffman stressed corporate transparency when asked what happens if companies use AI to attack nation-states. The possibility of manipulating how people consume information remains an unanswered question. During last year's U.S. presidential election, Facebook advertisements linked to Russia mainly focused on the states of Michigan and Wisconsin, and Hoffman says information battles are "in the very early days." AI must be improved, Hoffman says, to "[hold] corporations accountable" when nation-states are using the technology to attack. "Corporations normally deal with other corporations, not with governments," Hoffman said. The "ultimate" solution, he says, is "having more kinds of functions and features within AI that show abhorrent patterns." That way patterns raise a red flag for humans to investigate, Hoffman noted.

  • >> Facebook advertisements linked to Russia mainly focused on the states of Michigan and Wisconsin

    It was "specifically" (as in "some") rather than "mainly" according to TFA:
    Wasn't most political advertising aimed at the battleground states? Did those Facebook ads somehow keep someone from campaigning there?

  • ... about computer stuff.

    Hackers selling 117 million LinkedIn passwords

  • Seems to me most people really confuse Automation and Artificial Intelligence.
    Automation has been growing for years and will grow even faster over the next 5-10 years, replacing many more jobs.
    Artificial Intelligence has been growing and will replace some jobs, but I think the real advances and break through s are at least 5-10 years away if not more.
  • AI is fascinating but we really do need to steer carefully and ask ourselves what are we doing. As automation increasingly enters our lives, so does the rapid decline of jobs. The human population continues to rise faster than there are means to support it. Thus far no one (at least in the United States) is willing to discuss the eventual need for a Universal Basic Income. We are heading down a very slippery slope towards large scale unemployment.
  • We can barely create functional software. There is no such thing as "AI". It is just parlor tricks at this point.

  • The "ultimate" solution, [Hoffman] says, is "having more kinds of functions and features within AI that show abhorrent patterns." That way patterns raise a red flag for humans to investigate, Hoffman noted.

    So, the ultimate solution for the dangers of AI is ... more AI?

    Well okay, maybe. But this argument does sound familiar. I don't remember where, but it has been applied to AI ... and guns.

