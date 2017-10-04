Artificial Intelligence Has 'Great Potential, But We Need To Steer Carefully,' LinkedIn Co-founder Says (cnbc.com) 37
LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman joined other tech moguls in voicing concern about artificial intelligence on Wednesday. From a report: "It has great potential, but we need to steer carefully," Hoffman said on Halftime Report. Hoffman stressed corporate transparency when asked what happens if companies use AI to attack nation-states. The possibility of manipulating how people consume information remains an unanswered question. During last year's U.S. presidential election, Facebook advertisements linked to Russia mainly focused on the states of Michigan and Wisconsin, and Hoffman says information battles are "in the very early days." AI must be improved, Hoffman says, to "[hold] corporations accountable" when nation-states are using the technology to attack. "Corporations normally deal with other corporations, not with governments," Hoffman said. The "ultimate" solution, he says, is "having more kinds of functions and features within AI that show abhorrent patterns." That way patterns raise a red flag for humans to investigate, Hoffman noted.
Can I just say, I LOVE how hard-working, intelligent Asians are the new "white guys" in America, at least when it comes to legalized racial discrimination. Hooray, progress!
Battleground states (Score:2)
It was "specifically" (as in "some") rather than "mainly" according to TFA:
http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/03/politics/russian-facebook-ads-michigan-wisconsin/index.html?sr=twCNN100317russian-facebook-ads-michigan-wisconsin0933PMStory
Wasn't most political advertising aimed at the battleground states? Did those Facebook ads somehow keep someone from campaigning there?
Steer? AI takes care of that (Score:2)
LinkedIn knows a lot ... (Score:2)
Hackers selling 117 million LinkedIn passwords
Confusion Automation vs Artificial Intelligence (Score:2)
Automation has been growing for years and will grow even faster over the next 5-10 years, replacing many more jobs.
Artificial Intelligence has been growing and will replace some jobs, but I think the real advances and break through s are at least 5-10 years away if not more.
There was animal powered automation. Then steam powered automation. Then electrical grid powered automation. Still, they couldn't replace jobs requiring intelligence, such as rating someone's credit worthiness. AI is simply the next step of automation replacing workers.
There was this coal miner. The coal mine shut down.
So he retrained and became an assembly line worker. But the auto plant replaced him with robots.
What are we doing? (Score:2)
AI? Right (Score:2)
Maybe the AI (strong AI) wouldn't even bother attacking other nation states. Maybe it would rather be doing something else and finds the puny humans international squabbles to be a minor nuisance that is easily swatted.
The "ultimate" solution. (Score:2)
The "ultimate" solution, [Hoffman] says, is "having more kinds of functions and features within AI that show abhorrent patterns." That way patterns raise a red flag for humans to investigate, Hoffman noted.
in other news (Score:2)
I trust AI (Score:2)
I trust AI more than I trust large corporations.
Asimov's 3 laws (Score:1)
And why should we pay attention to him? (Score:2)
Every Joe Blow seems to have an opinion about AI.
Strong AI or Weak AI? (Score:2)
The real concern is "strong" AI. That is AI which is superior to human intelligence. As I understand, it comes in two flavors.
1. The same intelligence as a human, but at the speed (possibly scale) of computers. Scale can help if you're thinking about something and you have to explore several different possible solutions. The computer AI do what you ca