President Donald Trump and His Daughter Ivanka To Unveil a New Federal Computer Science Initiative With Major Tech Backers
From a report: President Donald Trump will issue a new directive Monday to supercharge the U.S. government's support for science, tech, engineering and mathematics, including coding education, three sources familiar with the White House's thinking told Recode. To start, Trump is set to sign a presidential memorandum at the White House later today that tasks the Department of Education to devote at least $200 million of its grant funds each year to so-called STEM fields, as the administration seeks to train workers for high-demand computer-science jobs of the future. And on Tuesday, Trump's daughter and advisor, Ivanka, is expected to head to Detroit, where she will join business leaders for an event unveiling a series of private-sector commitments -- from Amazon, Facebook, Google, GM, Quicken Loans and others -- meant to boost U.S. coding and computer-science classes and programs, the sources said.
Companies want cheap workers (Score:2, Insightful)
It doesn't matter if there are no American applicants or if there are hundreds of American applicants. As long as there is one person from India willing to do the work for 20k a year, they will pick that person.
While some of IT pays relatively well compared to other careers, it's mostly that other careers have stagnated or shrank. Plus, IT requires constant retraining/relearning (usually on your own dime), and has agism and RSI problems associated with it. It's a risky long-term career.
While IT has done relatively well compared to other careers, it's still fairly stagnated itself if you look at longer term trends and post-40 IT salaries.
Then explain the multiple open job positions posted all across the country on job sites. It took me all of a week to find a new job in the 6-figure range. Yes there are Indians that claim they'll do it for $20k a year and companies get what they pay for.
Have you considered that you don't have modern, relevant job skills if someone in India is taking them?
Really? Then why is it when I change my status on LinkedIn to 'looking' I get hounded by recruiters? Why did it take applying to all of a single job listing to find a new job?
Maybe 90% of the companies you apply to toss your resume because you don't have anything relevant on there. Any number of my peers could find a job with out any problems.
live in the right place.
The right place to live is where the job is. Our ancestors followed the food out of Africa. Grandpa went where the CCC said there was work. If you plant your feet and whine there aren't any jobs it's not the job's problem, it's yours.
Maybe you're lying about the skills you do have, or at least stretching the truth lots.
Or actually have relevant skills.
Then maybe you should have thought about that when you decided to never learn anything new on the job. I could word my resume any number of a dozen different ways depending on what the job position asked for. But that meant going above and beyond showing up to work every day.
I volunteered for new projects. I learned how to do skill X and apply it to my desk job.
Getting a college degree doesn't set you for life. It gives you a bit of breathing room and a head start until the rest of the world catches up.
What's in it for him? (Score:2, Insightful)
Otherwise he wouldn't be doing it.
Re: (Score:3)
Votes? Heck no, most voters don't know or care about IT labor. Big corporations simply want cheap IT labor and are lobbying heavily to get it. IT is becoming a bigger part of their costs, and so they are looking for ways to reduce the costs. If they can't get cheap H1B's, then they want cheap Americans. Thus, if schools flood the market with IT workers, corporations can pay less. Many graduates may still be unemployed or unemployable, but that's NOT co's concern; they only care about profits. Unemployment a
What a useless and incredibly vague question. What's in it for any president/politician? Money, public service, fame, patriotism, votes, bored, or a combination?
It's bad enough reading articles with no proof accuse Trump of crazy conspiracies, but to imply without evening try to come up with a conspiracy or evil motive is just lazy.
Re: (Score:3)
Otherwise he wouldn't be doing it.
Easy. A computer big and huge enough that it can someday house his consciousness when his astonishingly healthy body [deadline.com] someday craps out, so he can continue to MAGA [shopify.com] for all time until America was won so much even his most ardent, NFL-hating [lakana.com] MAGA fans are tired of winning [youtube.com]. It will be huge. It will be gold. It will be huge and gold, and they will call it the "BFC T-1000" and it will rule and it will be incredible, people, believe me.
The Orangenator. Thanks for fueling some grueling nightmares, dude. Can I bill you for lost sleep?
640K is enough for Trump's brain.
Oh yay (Score:4, Insightful)
Jobs (Score:1)
Until they kill the H1B program, all it will do is further depress wage growth as domestic talent pools swell.
It's a trick. Get an axe. (Score:3, Insightful)
As the article alludes to, most of these same tech companies just left the administration en mass after the 'very reluctant/weak/late condemnation of nazis' debacle.
This is effectively taking proposals that have already been thrown at them, and using it as an excuse to get large amounts of money from these jilted companies, and 'manage' them at their whim.
Here's what these companies should do: Create their OWN organization to manage any funds they want to use effectively, and just ignore the noises from this administration.
Better than letting DeVos have any potential control over it.
I'm not sure why they're paying attention to the Administration at all. Nobody else is. Congress is basically acting as if the White House was vacant (which, in a metaphorical sense, it is)
COMPUTER SCIENCE!! (Score:2)
The only high tech job in the entire world, get ya coders here get ya coders here! o fuck we need engineers and those maf dorks too back to India maybe next time guys
Weak Journalism (Score:3)
the White House later today that tasks the Department of Education to devote at least $200 million of its grant funds each year to so-called STEM fields
So how much does the Department of Education (DoE) currently devote to STEM field grants? You are looking at around a $70 billion budget, with tens of billions already going to various grants. What is even the point of releasing this kind of news if no one can even tell if it is an improvement on what we already do?
What is even the point of releasing this kind of news if no one can even tell if it is an improvement on what we already do?
The difference is now you know we're doing it. Did you know before this story came out how much we were spending on STEM? No? Well you do now. Winning bigly!
What is even the point of releasing this kind of news if no one can even tell if it is an improvement on what we already do?
The difference is now you know we're doing it. Did you know before this story came out how much we were spending on STEM? No? Well you do now.
No, I still don't. I know that the Department of Education has been asked to spend at least $200M of existing funds on CS. But I don't know how much we were spending before, and I don't even if we're increasing the funding level.
Winning bigly!
So much winning. Trump did say that we'd get tired of it. I certainly am.
This would be in line with similar programs considering that the federal government spend $100 million on getting hispanic students into STEM classes.
Quite probably more than 200M. I know it was well funded. It's a common practice to talk about how big an absolute number you're assigning to a program when cutting it.
Fun fact, the websites about STEM funding on the Dept. of Ed. website still talk exclusively about Obama and his programs.
Wow (Score:2)
To start, Trump is set to sign a presidential memorandum at the White House later today
...
Holy fuck, he's signing a memo! Shit just got real y'all!
Yes, it looks really serious this time. [yimg.com]
It's a game changer! Promising to devote $200M/yr is like $4/year for each student. I admit it's not new money, and they are spending more than that already on STEM, but still, it's a great pro-science initiative. I'm sure Betsy DeVos will spend it wisely on consultants and charter school initiatives. Liberals will be shocked at how amazing the results will be.
theodp (Score:2)
More probable outcome: (Score:2)
This is more likely just going to further suppress wages in these fields with an even greater glut of workers that they won't pay decent wages to and continue outsourcing work to other nations.
All smoke screen (Score:2)
to distract from other issues going against common sense and logical steps for the common good of a nation and - world as whole.
Just look at this tinderbox North-Korea and who plays with matches on it. Can light up any time, nothing is learned from history by an Idiot!
I wonder how much all the military action in NK is going to cost us. Probably far in excess of $200 million. I have no idea why an English speaking orangutan has this level of authority.
$200M isn't going to "supercharge" squat (Score:2)
Naa, $2B would still be a joke. Make that $20B per year and you start getting somewhere.
Supercharge? Is that like "supersize"? (Score:2)
I.e. more fat, more sugar, less agility and less quality everywhere? I think I see where Trump is going with that. He is trying to re-create the success of the fast-food industry in education! Genius!
Flies to honey