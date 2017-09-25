Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Government Politics Technology

President Donald Trump and His Daughter Ivanka To Unveil a New Federal Computer Science Initiative With Major Tech Backers (recode.net) 90

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
From a report: President Donald Trump will issue a new directive Monday to supercharge the U.S. government's support for science, tech, engineering and mathematics, including coding education, three sources familiar with the White House's thinking told Recode. To start, Trump is set to sign a presidential memorandum at the White House later today that tasks the Department of Education to devote at least $200 million of its grant funds each year to so-called STEM fields, as the administration seeks to train workers for high-demand computer-science jobs of the future. And on Tuesday, Trump's daughter and advisor, Ivanka, is expected to head to Detroit, where she will join business leaders for an event unveiling a series of private-sector commitments -- from Amazon, Facebook, Google, GM, Quicken Loans and others -- meant to boost U.S. coding and computer-science classes and programs, the sources said.

  • Must be "Bring Your Daughter to STEM Work" day at Slashdot.

  • Companies want cheap workers (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It doesn't matter if there are no American applicants or if there are hundreds of American applicants. As long as there is one person from India willing to do the work for 20k a year, they will pick that person.

    • Then explain the multiple open job positions posted all across the country on job sites. It took me all of a week to find a new job in the 6-figure range. Yes there are Indians that claim they'll do it for $20k a year and companies get what they pay for.

      Have you considered that you don't have modern, relevant job skills if someone in India is taking them?

      • You can't apply for a job with modern skill X unless you have already done modern skill X for a legitimate job. That's the trap that people get into, and open source projects and book learning usually doesn't count.

        • Then maybe you should have thought about that when you decided to never learn anything new on the job. I could word my resume any number of a dozen different ways depending on what the job position asked for. But that meant going above and beyond showing up to work every day.

          I volunteered for new projects. I learned how to do skill X and apply it to my desk job.

          Getting a college degree doesn't set you for life. It gives you a bit of breathing room and a head start until the rest of the world catches up. I g

          • So you worked in some places that allowed you to work on side projects. Good for you. For every one of those places there are ten companies that want you to stick to your *actual job*.

  • Otherwise he wouldn't be doing it.

    • What a useless and incredibly vague question. What's in it for any president/politician? Money, public service, fame, patriotism, votes, bored, or a combination?

      It's bad enough reading articles with no proof accuse Trump of crazy conspiracies, but to imply without evening try to come up with a conspiracy or evil motive is just lazy.

    • Otherwise he wouldn't be doing it.

      Easy. A computer big and huge enough that it can someday house his consciousness when his astonishingly healthy body [deadline.com] someday craps out, so he can continue to MAGA [shopify.com] for all time until America was won so much even his most ardent, NFL-hating [lakana.com] MAGA fans are tired of winning [youtube.com]. It will be huge. It will be gold. It will be huge and gold, and they will call it the "BFC T-1000" and it will rule and it will be incredible, people, believe me.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Tablizer ( 95088 )

        A computer big and huge enough that it can someday house his consciousness when his astonishingly healthy body someday craps out, so he can continue to MAGA...

        The Orangenator. Thanks for fueling some grueling nightmares, dude. Can I bill you for lost sleep?

      • 640K is enough for Trump's brain.

  • Oh yay (Score:4, Insightful)

    by computational super ( 740265 ) on Monday September 25, 2017 @01:29PM (#55260531)
    $200 million in government grants to fund offshore initiatives.

  • Jobs (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Until they kill the H1B program, all it will do is further depress wage growth as domestic talent pools swell.

  • It's a trick. Get an axe. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 25, 2017 @01:32PM (#55260551)

    As the article alludes to, most of these same tech companies just left the administration en mass after the 'very reluctant/weak/late condemnation of nazis' debacle.

    This is effectively taking proposals that have already been thrown at them, and using it as an excuse to get large amounts of money from these jilted companies, and 'manage' them at their whim.

    Here's what these companies should do: Create their OWN organization to manage any funds they want to use effectively, and just ignore the noises from this administration.

    Better than letting DeVos have any potential control over it.

  • The only high tech job in the entire world, get ya coders here get ya coders here! o fuck we need engineers and those maf dorks too back to India maybe next time guys

  • Weak Journalism (Score:4, Interesting)

    by ranton ( 36917 ) on Monday September 25, 2017 @01:33PM (#55260559)

    the White House later today that tasks the Department of Education to devote at least $200 million of its grant funds each year to so-called STEM fields

    So how much does the Department of Education (DoE) currently devote to STEM field grants? You are looking at around a $70 billion budget, with tens of billions already going to various grants. What is even the point of releasing this kind of news if no one can even tell if it is an improvement on what we already do?

    • What is even the point of releasing this kind of news if no one can even tell if it is an improvement on what we already do?

      The difference is now you know we're doing it. Did you know before this story came out how much we were spending on STEM? No? Well you do now. Winning bigly!

      • What is even the point of releasing this kind of news if no one can even tell if it is an improvement on what we already do?

        The difference is now you know we're doing it. Did you know before this story came out how much we were spending on STEM? No? Well you do now.

        No, I still don't. I know that the Department of Education has been asked to spend at least $200M of existing funds on CS. But I don't know how much we were spending before, and I don't even if we're increasing the funding level.

        Winning bigly!

        So much winning. Trump did say that we'd get tired of it. I certainly am.

    • Digging around from previous news releases what is already known this $200 million it is for computer programming camps directed at "coding education programs that target women and minorities".
      This would be in line with similar programs considering that the federal government spend $100 million on getting hispanic students into STEM classes.

    • So how much does the Department of Education (DoE) currently devote to STEM field grants?

      Quite probably more than 200M. I know it was well funded. It's a common practice to talk about how big an absolute number you're assigning to a program when cutting it.

      Fun fact, the websites about STEM funding on the Dept. of Ed. website still talk exclusively about Obama and his programs.

  • To start, Trump is set to sign a presidential memorandum at the White House later today ...

    Holy fuck, he's signing a memo! Shit just got real y'all!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Holy f*ck, he's signing a memo! Shit just got real y'all!

      Yes, it looks really serious this time. [yimg.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Gorobei ( 127755 )

      It's a game changer! Promising to devote $200M/yr is like $4/year for each student. I admit it's not new money, and they are spending more than that already on STEM, but still, it's a great pro-science initiative. I'm sure Betsy DeVos will spend it wisely on consultants and charter school initiatives. Liberals will be shocked at how amazing the results will be.

  • Theodp, you don't need to submit as "anonymous". We know it is you

  • This is more likely just going to further suppress wages in these fields with an even greater glut of workers that they won't pay decent wages to and continue outsourcing work to other nations.

  • to distract from other issues going against common sense and logical steps for the common good of a nation and - world as whole.
    Just look at this tinderbox North-Korea and who plays with matches on it. Can light up any time, nothing is learned from history by an Idiot!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hord ( 5016115 )

      I wonder how much all the military action in NK is going to cost us. Probably far in excess of $200 million. I have no idea why an English speaking orangutan has this level of authority.

    • Not to mention the issues with the NFL on the domestic side. True seeds for revolution in that.
  • My town has 9 schools (1 pre-K, 4 elementary, 2 middle, 1 high school). The tab to run the district for a year is ~$65M. This works out to about $11k/student, which is pretty near the national average for school expenditures. There are about 50 million students in public schools in the US. So $200M/50M = $4/student. For a classroom of 25 kids, that's $100. Maybe you can pick up an Arduino kit. For a district that spends $11K/yr on a student, $4 is a rounding error. If this was $2B that would be $40/student,

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Naa, $2B would still be a joke. Make that $20B per year and you start getting somewhere.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by enjar ( 249223 )
        Definitely agree with you there, although it doesn't necessarily need to be all STEM. I had more class and extracurricular options as a kid in the 80's than my kids have today. Shop classes are a distant memory, anything art related (choir, band, orchestra) is withering on the vine, and in many places honors or AP level classes are nonexistent. Sports fees, club fees, lab fees -- it's ridiculous. Every one of these things can be useful to some kid in some way. It doesn't need to be STEM all the time, there

  • I.e. more fat, more sugar, less agility and less quality everywhere? I think I see where Trump is going with that. He is trying to re-create the success of the fast-food industry in education! Genius!

  • Ultimately the number of people attracted to STEM will reflect the ease of obtaining sizable and life long opportunities in the STEM field, regardless of what schools do. It's up to corporations to decide what they want.

  • I don't understand why Ivanka is involved with this project. Sure, we need more women in STEM, but I feel that Ivanka has always been more about the superficial feel good cosmetic of sales and marketing, antithetic to unglamorous logic driven grunt work of STEM. Oh', I forgot, she is the president's daughter.

    Other may disagrees, but I look at this as a $200 million dollar public funded campaign effort to groom Ivanka for the Trump dynasty.

    Slowly we drift into the idiocracy. . . .

  • Increase the tuition costs of the Liberal Studies by several orders of magnitude and slash the cost of STEM tuition by orders of magnitude. Keep the grades and standards the same and in 5 years, see how many crybaby SJW Gender Studies Majors you see vs Computer Engineers.

