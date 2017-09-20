Democrats Ask FEC To Create New Rules To Keep Foreign Influence Off Social Media Ads (thehill.com) 37
Cristina Marcos reports via The Hill: Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday asked the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to establish new guidelines for online advertising platforms that would prevent foreign spending to influence U.S. elections. The move comes after Facebook provided information to Congress and special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the FBI's investigation into Russia's election interference, about Russian ad purchases during the 2016 campaign.
"The recent revelations that foreign nationals with suspected ties to the Russian government sought to influence the 2016 election through social media advertisements are deeply concerning and demand a response," 20 House and Senate Democrats wrote in the letter. "We are fast approaching the 2018 election cycle. As such, it is imperative the Federal Election Commission begin this effort in earnest," they wrote. CNN, which first reported on the Democrats' letter, cited Facebook sources saying they expect Congress may try to require disclaimers on online political ads in the future, similar to political television ads. The Democratic lawmakers suggested that any FEC guidance address how foreign actors can use corporate or nonprofit designations to avoid disclosing political spending; what advertisement platforms can do to prevent foreign campaign activity; and possible changes to disclosure standards for political advertisements.
They're happy to invite in any immigrant who they think will vote Democrat. But heaven forbid a Russian conservative buy an ad.
The Democrats don't seem to have a problem with the millions of dollars Hillary Clinton took from foreign governments.
Wow you hit a nerve. Someone on the left doesn't like the idea that Democrats use illegals to pack ballotboxes
Which is amazing seeing as Nancy Pelosi will even admit it when she isn't watching what she says.
You know it's illegal for a foreign national to buy campaign ads in the US, right? Has been for a while now. For 45 years, to be exact. FECA was signed into law in 1972, by Richard M. Nixon.
No, it's against the law. Unfortunately, Congress has never implemented the disclosure laws that the Supreme Court insisted upon with their Citizens United decision. It's a fucked up situation all around, and there's been zero will from the Republican-controlled Congress to do anything about how easy it is to game our elections with money.
Fuck you all. Fuck. Go head, mod me down. Social media is a scourge on society. FUCK YOU!
Please, there's no need to hold back on slashdot. Tell us how you really feel.
;)
There are already restrictions on campaign advertising. No one claims they violate the first amendment
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
This is a clear violation of the first amendment.
I wish the Supreme Court saw it this way, but they have already considered this matter in refusing to hear a case from a lower court which had decided that restrictions of foreign nationals' contributions or attempts to influence U.S. elections is not unconstitutional. (See Bluman vs. FEC [scotusblog.com].)
And foreign owned corporations? (Score:2)
Ever notice.... (Score:3)
...how these discussions and articles and pundents never mention... China... in the list of foreign influences on the USA?
It's not like China has ever directly involved themselves in our elections before...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
... shit.
Dems are behind the curve again (Score:3)
It's been illegal for foreign nationals to purchase campaign ads for US elections since 1972. It's even illegal to sell campaign ads to foreign nationals (putting Facebook in some jeopardy in the event the Justice Department decides to enforce the law).
The letter from Dems to the FEC is a request for information from the commission explaining how they're going to meet this legal obligation in regard to social media advertising.
And yet George Soros has done it for the past 12 years. But that's ok because the money is laundered through the political committees.
Let's not even get into the Clinton foundation that essentially took international bribes for US policy in all but name.
And, I can't help but point out, once again you're just spewing DNC talking points. It's illegal for foreign nationals to advertise for political candidates. It is NOT illegal for foreign nationals to advertise for issues. Otherwise CAIR and the ADL lead