Silicon Valley Bosses Are Globalists, Not Libertarians

Posted by BeauHD
From a report via The Economist: In a recently published survey of 600 entrepreneurs and executives in Silicon Valley, conducted by David Broockman and Neil Malhotra of Stanford University and Gregory Ferenstein, a journalist, three-quarters of respondents said they supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. But although technology-firm leaders hold views that in general hew much closer to Democratic positions than Republican ones, they are far from reliable partisan ideologues. As you might expect from captains of industry, Silicon Valley executives are much more likely to support free trade and to oppose government regulation of businesses than your average Democrat is. For example, just 30% of tech bosses believe that ride-hailing companies need to be regulated like the taxi industry, compared with 60% of Democrats.

Given their combination of socially liberal attitudes and a preference for free markets, you might call Silicon Valley executives libertarians. However, libertarians generally advocate shrinking the state as a share of the economy, which technology bosses resolutely do not. When asked if they "would like to live in a society where government does nothing except provide national defense and police protection, so that people could be left alone to earn whatever they could," just 24% agreed. In contrast, 68% of Republican donors concurred with that statement. Moreover, Silicon Valley entrepreneurs are just as likely to favor redistributive economic policies, such as universal health care and higher taxes on the rich, as an average Democrat is. The outlook of our new robot-building overlords is far more communitarian than, say, the doctrines of Ayn Rand.

Silicon Valley Bosses Are Globalists, Not Libertarians

  • I can't help but think, that anyone who thought they were "libertarians," were the same type to get all their information from one of the main news networks while they cook dinner. You don't have to agree with someone's position to understand it, and most people don't even understand their own sadly.

    • most are adults. (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Most of us give up on Ayn Rand when we get out of puberty and start reading books for adults. Others, however, never develop beyond adolescence and become Fed chairmen or Speakers of the House and base their horrible policies on their childish dogma and set the stage for economic ruin.

  • Globalization is inevitable (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Isolationism and nationalism simply won't work in the long term. Eventually you end up with a bunch of Kim Jong Uns who will either want to prove their manhood or take your stuff. Nationalism always results in war, people who think of themselves as superior will end up fighting others or factions within themselves. We need to figure out how to get along with everyone. Globalisation will happen, either through genocide or through more peaceful means.

    • Nationalism always results in war

      Humanity always results in war. What do you think is going to happen when the global community tries to pressure Saudi Arabia into permitting gay marriage? They're going to say go to hell and what will the globalists do? There are only two choices, economic sanctions or military intervention.

      LK

  • Duh. Globalization = Cheap Labor (Score:3)

    by zifn4b ( 1040588 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @09:19AM (#55194509)
    Globalization is a means to lower business operating cost. It's that simple. Libertarianism is about maximizing personal freedom of everyone not just corporations. Do you see most companies doing this? Apple locking people into their platform and not interoperating with other platforms. Comcast locking you into archaic price models because it's what's best for them, not you. The US Chamber of Commerce rubbing elbows with politicians to slant things in their favor at your expense. They do not represent the true views of Libertarians which would be promoting this country to be as free as possible for all citizens. Companies don't want humans to be free. They want them locked in as loyal consumers and to pay the highest prices possible.

  • "you might call Silicon Valley executives libertarians"

    Wait you were serious?

