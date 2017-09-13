Kaspersky Software Banned From US Government Systems Over Concerns About Russia (betanews.com) 17
Mark Wilson writes: The Department of Homeland Security has told US government agencies to remove Kaspersky software from their systems. The directive was issued because of concerns about influence exerted over the company by the Russian government. Government agencies have been given three months to identify and start to remove Kaspersky's security products. Kaspersky has constantly denied connections to the Russian government, but the US is simply not willing to take the risk.
It may be obvious that Russia is attacking our country with government sponsored computer crime, but I'm with Donald Trump!
I email Validimir Putin my private files, and let him control my computer like he controls Donald Trump. Kaspersky makes treason easy!
I may not get paid by Russian mafia funds like Donald Trump, but I think if an American just endeavors to commit treason like Moscow Donald, Vladimir Putin will be benevolent to me.
Join my treason team! Install Kaspersky today!
pah. all these outfits share data with governments (Score:2)
the only thing going between the really really white right in the US government is this is the only Russian connection they can sever and look like heroes.
Banned because Kaspersky patched NSA/CIA backdoors (Score:2, Informative)
jimstone.is [slashdot.org]
After hackers released all the NSA hackware files, Kaspersky went through them and plugged all the holes. That would explain why American intelligence is telling people to avoid Kaspersky.
Let me repeat an old story on this site . . .
.
Years ago, (2012 or so) a Norton programmer contacted me and told me that both Norton and McAfee had people permanently stationed at Microsoft, and their only job was to cooperate with Microsoft and make sure their system security products did not close any NSA back
More meaningless FUD (Score:2)
Show some proof or this just a ploy to distract. I wonder how much of the company putins pud pulling pals actually own?
So they think it's so easy to uninstall Kaspersky (Score:3)
Yup, basically what I logged in to say. "Removing" software that already had administrative/root access to your systems after telling the vendor that you're going to do it a couple months down the road for a product that has auto-update capabilities built into it is borderline criminal negligence if you sincerely thought there was a legitimate risk to begin with. Silly.
In answer to your second question, no, there is not. And there can't be. The system can never be trusted until wiped down to the firmwar
Will they try to use the Kaspersky uninstall tool and expect everything to be removed? Only a full clean reinstall of Windows will remove everything. And is there an independent tool to run to confirm that Kaspersky has actually been removed?
I wouldn't bother with such a tool, as you pointed out earlier, the most efficient tool to confirm that Kaspersky has been uninstalled is the Windows Installer. On the positive side I suppose a bunch of federal IT workers will be getting some fat overtime payments which will stimulate the economy (YAY! Capitalism!).
