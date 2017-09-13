Kaspersky Software Banned From US Government Systems Over Concerns About Russia (betanews.com) 39
Mark Wilson writes: The Department of Homeland Security has told US government agencies to remove Kaspersky software from their systems. The directive was issued because of concerns about influence exerted over the company by the Russian government. Government agencies have been given three months to identify and start to remove Kaspersky's security products. Kaspersky has constantly denied connections to the Russian government, but the US is simply not willing to take the risk.
pah. all these outfits share data with governments (Score:2)
the only thing going between the really really white right in the US government is this is the only Russian connection they can sever and look like heroes.
Banned because Kaspersky patched NSA/CIA backdoors (Score:1, Informative)
jimstone.is [slashdot.org]
After hackers released all the NSA hackware files, Kaspersky went through them and plugged all the holes. That would explain why American intelligence is telling people to avoid Kaspersky.
Let me repeat an old story on this site . . .
.
Years ago, (2012 or so) a Norton programmer contacted me and told me that both Norton and McAfee had people permanently stationed at Microsoft, and their only job was to cooperate with Microsoft and make sure their system security products did not close any NSA back
Re:Banned because Kaspersky patched NSA/CIA backdo (Score:4)
This is cold hard irrefutable fact, not internet rumor.
Got any more hard irrefutable facts I'm supposed to blindly believe? Just checking before I make any important decisions. BTW, I'm on the internet, and I'm seeing this claim made on the internet by a totally anonymous person with no actual attribution or sources backing it up, so that kinda, by definition, makes it an "internet rumor".
Re: (Score:2)
It's generally pretty hard to get any irrefutable facts on things like this. While people are fond of disclosing secrets like this, they never do so when they expect a permanent record.
An example: the author of once-dominant anti-virus program in Poland (mks_vir) used to brag about releasing tens of viruses himself. It was illegal even then, but what can you do? If I'd say "this guy said this to my dad, then my dad repeated this to me", is this a proof good enough? (The guy died in 2004, so at least the
Re: (Score:3)
Then, Microsoft will report to the NSA that you are running Kaspersky, you will be put on a special list and they will put more effort into accessing your system. They have several ways, some of which an anti-virus can't do anything about.
Re: (Score:2)
This makes no sense though from a government perspective. The US isn't banning Kaspersky from US consumers, but only from US government computers, for which ostensibly they already have several means of intercepting and tracking data. Those computers are already government property, not the property of the employees who use them.
Re: (Score:2)
You say that as if the "US government" is a homogenous group with common goals. I'd really like that to be the case, but there is ample evidence that there are many factions that practically carry out a cold war. The controversies over "unmasking" should suffice as an example.
Re: (Score:2)
Why would the government need to worry about Kaspersky plugging "NSA backdoors" on systems they personally own and have full physical access to? If they want to see what's on their own systems they can, in a worst-case scenario, just walk in the take them.
More meaningless FUD (Score:1)
Show some proof or this just a ploy to distract. I wonder how much of the company putins pud pulling pals actually own?
So they think it's so easy to uninstall Kaspersky (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
You fool! You are going to delete the
/proc directory!
On the other hand, that command is perfectly safe and the recommended way to remove Kaspersky on Linux:
rm -rf --one-file-system /
Re:So they think it's so easy to uninstall Kaspers (Score:4, Insightful)
Yup, basically what I logged in to say. "Removing" software that already had administrative/root access to your systems after telling the vendor that you're going to do it a couple months down the road for a product that has auto-update capabilities built into it is borderline criminal negligence if you sincerely thought there was a legitimate risk to begin with. Silly.
In answer to your second question, no, there is not. And there can't be. The system can never be trusted until wiped down to the firmware level (and maybe not even then if you don't trust the hardware manufacturers or physical access was compromised in some way). Any tool you might build can be lied to by the underlying kernel and/or firmware that you must assume is already compromised.
Re: (Score:2)
Will they try to use the Kaspersky uninstall tool and expect everything to be removed? Only a full clean reinstall of Windows will remove everything. And is there an independent tool to run to confirm that Kaspersky has actually been removed?
I wouldn't bother with such a tool, as you pointed out earlier, the most efficient tool to confirm that Kaspersky has been uninstalled is the Windows Installer. On the positive side I suppose a bunch of federal IT workers will be getting some fat overtime payments which will stimulate the economy (YAY! Capitalism!).
Interesting... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
The only sane way you can
... distrust the fuck out of everything, measure it for network connections you can't trust, and decide if you really need that software.
Every state actor these days is doing shit like this. Which means you need to take some ownership of your security and act as if you have no assumption but to assume at least one government is trying to
Gee, ya think? (Score:1)
Attack vector (Score:2)
Of all possible attack vectors into a system, antivirus software would have to be the most ideal mechanism for taking over or otherwise collecting data. By its very design it must have full reign of the system, read the data of every file accessed by any process, and have the ability to edit and delete any file on the system.
However, the most concerning part is that antivirus software must receive new functionality and data on a practically daily basis to detect and remove newly created malware. An antiviru
Re: (Score:2)
The AV software I've had experience with have mostly done this, bringing the system to its knees every time it ran. I don't trust them to do anything but make my system useless.
No Difference (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
...all Russian government should not use US Windows software because it does contain CIA backdoor to get in!
*sigh* (Score:1)
How many times does this story have to be repeated [google.com]?
Why You Should Run Kaspersky (Score:1)
It is the US government who makes companies insert spy software into their machines. I run Kaspersky because they aren't under threat from the NSA to look the other way about back doors that The NSA and CIA might be putting on my computers.