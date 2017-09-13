Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Trump Administration Sued Over Phone Searches at US Borders (reuters.com) 38

Posted by msmash from the fighting-back dept.
The Trump administration has engaged in an unconstitutional practice of searching without a warrant the phones and laptops of Americans who are stopped at the border, a lawsuit filed on Wednesday alleged. From a report: Ten U.S. citizens and one lawful permanent resident sued the Department of Homeland Security in federal court, saying the searches and prolonged confiscation of their electronic devices violate privacy and free speech protections of the U.S. Constitution. DHS could not be immediately reached for comment. The lawsuit comes as the number of searches of electronic devices has surged in recent years, alarming civil rights advocates.

  • Started with Obama, continued with Trump (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @02:13PM (#55189561)

    "An NBC News investigation published in March turned up 25 instances in which American citizens said border agents demanded their phones and passwords at airports and border crossings. Cellphone seizures by border officers are said to have spiked significantly in recent years, at the end of the Obama administration and beginning of the Trump administration. "

    http://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/350449-dhs-sued-over-warrantless-electronic-device-searches-at-border

    • Actually, in the first 6 months of this year there was far greater use is the Bush administration created policy to search people's devices without warrant at the border. The Trump administration is by far the biggest spike, so much so it's gotten a LOT of attention lately. Trump has no sense of balance of discretion so many things set up by previous presidents unnoticed are probably getting noticed (and will be) this year.

  • In other words... (Score:3, Informative)

    by CajunArson ( 465943 ) on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @02:13PM (#55189569) Journal

    The Trump administration is basically continuing practices that were commonly done when God-Emperor Obama reigned over us in all His Holy Gloriousness.

    Yet again proving that Trump is worse that Hitler and that the Russians did it.

  • .... was immune to civil lawsuits.

    (Effectively, that is... you can sue them if you get their permission first, but all that actually seems to mean is that they are willing to reach a settlement)

  • I'd love for this to succeed, but they'll need to go to the Supreme Court and challenge the disastrous "The Constitution doesn't apply at the border, near airports, within 100 miles of a Starbucks, etc." ruling. No chance in hell.

    • Re:Nope (Score:4, Informative)

      by SlaveToTheGrind ( 546262 ) on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @02:37PM (#55189825)

      That's probably why they filed in Massachusetts, which is part of the First Circuit Court of Appeals. If they win in the trial and appellate courts, there will then be a split of authority between the First Circuit and the Fourth and Ninth Circuits, which have held the search of electronic devices at the border to be constitutional (subject to minor constraints). The odds then go up considerably that the Supreme Court will grant certiorari to resolve the circuit split.

  • Suing "Trump Administration" (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    What does this have to do with Trump Administration, is the Donald searching these phones personally? Is DHS doing something they have never done before solely on orders from Trump? I guess you gotta put 'Trump' in the headline for them clicks

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Kenja ( 541830 )

      What does this have to do with Trump Administration, is the Donald searching these phones personally? Is DHS doing something they have never done before solely on orders from Trump? I guess you gotta put 'Trump' in the headline for them clicks

      Gonna go with ICE and DHS being under the Executive branch of the government, of which Trump is the titular head?

    • were you more, or less likely to click on the article after reading trump's name?

    • SlashDot, another name for knee-jerk reflex.

    • What does this have to do with Trump Administration, is the Donald searching these phones personally? Is DHS doing something they have never done before solely on orders from Trump? I guess you gotta put 'Trump' in the headline for them clicks

      DHS is in the executive branch, which Trump heads and he could therefore put an end to this. He hasn't, therefore it's on him now, regardless of what his predecessors did or didn't do.

