Trump Administration Sued Over Phone Searches at US Borders (reuters.com) 38
The Trump administration has engaged in an unconstitutional practice of searching without a warrant the phones and laptops of Americans who are stopped at the border, a lawsuit filed on Wednesday alleged. From a report: Ten U.S. citizens and one lawful permanent resident sued the Department of Homeland Security in federal court, saying the searches and prolonged confiscation of their electronic devices violate privacy and free speech protections of the U.S. Constitution. DHS could not be immediately reached for comment. The lawsuit comes as the number of searches of electronic devices has surged in recent years, alarming civil rights advocates.
"An NBC News investigation published in March turned up 25 instances in which American citizens said border agents demanded their phones and passwords at airports and border crossings. Cellphone seizures by border officers are said to have spiked significantly in recent years, at the end of the Obama administration and beginning of the Trump administration. "
This has nothing to do with any specific president.
As soon as people started carrying electronic devices across the border, they started having them searched.
The problem isn't that electronic devices are being searched at the border. The problem is this ridiculous notion that the laws that apply everywhere else in the country shouldn't also apply at the borders of the country, And that's something that happened so long ago that I don't know if anyone even remembers who the idiot was who thought that was eit
The Trump administration is basically continuing practices that were commonly done when God-Emperor Obama reigned over us in all His Holy Gloriousness.
Yet again proving that Trump is worse that Hitler and that the Russians did it.
I call bullshit. For the past 8 years, every story related to the government was about "...the Obama administration...". So now that it's Trump, nobody's allowed to say Trump?
No, back then they blamed it on "homeland security", or other departments, not "The Obama Administration".
Can you honestly say that you think this story today would not have been blamed directly on Trump?
not only are they not immune to lawsuits
Err, yes, they are immune to lawsuits [wikipedia.org].
That applies to tortious acts and contract matters. The government isn't immune to suits regarding infringement of freedoms, failure to disclose information that it's obligated to disclose, etc. Think of how many ACLU lawsuits there have been, for example.
I'd love for this to succeed, but they'll need to go to the Supreme Court and challenge the disastrous "The Constitution doesn't apply at the border, near airports, within 100 miles of a Starbucks, etc." ruling. No chance in hell.
That's probably why they filed in Massachusetts, which is part of the First Circuit Court of Appeals. If they win in the trial and appellate courts, there will then be a split of authority between the First Circuit and the Fourth and Ninth Circuits, which have held the search of electronic devices at the border to be constitutional (subject to minor constraints). The odds then go up considerably that the Supreme Court will grant certiorari to resolve the circuit split.
What does this have to do with Trump Administration, is the Donald searching these phones personally? Is DHS doing something they have never done before solely on orders from Trump? I guess you gotta put 'Trump' in the headline for them clicks
What does this have to do with Trump Administration, is the Donald searching these phones personally? Is DHS doing something they have never done before solely on orders from Trump? I guess you gotta put 'Trump' in the headline for them clicks
Gonna go with ICE and DHS being under the Executive branch of the government, of which Trump is the titular head?
were you more, or less likely to click on the article after reading trump's name?
What does this have to do with Trump Administration, is the Donald searching these phones personally? Is DHS doing something they have never done before solely on orders from Trump? I guess you gotta put 'Trump' in the headline for them clicks
DHS is in the executive branch, which Trump heads and he could therefore put an end to this. He hasn't, therefore it's on him now, regardless of what his predecessors did or didn't do.