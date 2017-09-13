Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Trump Administration Sued Over Phone Searches at US Borders (reuters.com) 65

Posted by msmash from the fighting-back dept.
The Trump administration has engaged in an unconstitutional practice of searching without a warrant the phones and laptops of Americans who are stopped at the border, a lawsuit filed on Wednesday alleged. From a report: Ten U.S. citizens and one lawful permanent resident sued the Department of Homeland Security in federal court, saying the searches and prolonged confiscation of their electronic devices violate privacy and free speech protections of the U.S. Constitution. DHS could not be immediately reached for comment. The lawsuit comes as the number of searches of electronic devices has surged in recent years, alarming civil rights advocates.

  • Started with Obama, continued with Trump (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @02:13PM (#55189561)

    "An NBC News investigation published in March turned up 25 instances in which American citizens said border agents demanded their phones and passwords at airports and border crossings. Cellphone seizures by border officers are said to have spiked significantly in recent years, at the end of the Obama administration and beginning of the Trump administration. "

    http://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/350449-dhs-sued-over-warrantless-electronic-device-searches-at-border

    • Actually, in the first 6 months of this year there was far greater use is the Bush administration created policy to search people's devices without warrant at the border. The Trump administration is by far the biggest spike, so much so it's gotten a LOT of attention lately. Trump has no sense of balance of discretion so many things set up by previous presidents unnoticed are probably getting noticed (and will be) this year.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        As they should be. If it's the law or standard practice, it should be enforced so that it shines light on it and if negative, is changed through legislation, eventually stopping this discretionary enforcement that's been going on as the executive branch changes parties.

  • In other words... (Score:2, Informative)

    by CajunArson ( 465943 )

    The Trump administration is basically continuing practices that were commonly done when God-Emperor Obama reigned over us in all His Holy Gloriousness.

    Yet again proving that Trump is worse that Hitler and that the Russians did it.

    • Re:In other words... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by olsmeister ( 1488789 ) on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @02:22PM (#55189667)
      There really was no reason to even mention Trump in this story, perhaps other than to say that he hasn't stopped the practice. By doing so, the writers have derailed the conversation from the start. It's destined to turn into a political shit-flinging contest now.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by syn3rg ( 530741 )
        "Forget it Jake, it's [Slashdot]."
      • Dammit, Jim. I'm a troll not a rational commenter.
      • You are partially right. This little exception clause in the law saw done by the Bush (senior I believe) administration and continued by every president since him, so no one is innocent. What IS noteworthy is that it was actually more in the first 6 months of this year than in the combined years of the other previous presidents, so the Trump administration is responsible for using this privilege to an excessive extent.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          What IS noteworthy is that it was actually more in the first 6 months of this year than in the combined years of the other previous presidents, so the Trump administration is responsible for using this privilege to an excessive extent.

          Is that liberal math you are using? FTA;

          U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported in April that searches increased from 8,500 in fiscal year 2015 to about 19,000 in fiscal year 2016. The agency has conducted nearly 15,000 in the first half of fiscal year 2017.

      • It's destined to turn into a political shit-flinging contest now.

        Precisely its intent, no? Nothing has been "derailed". Trump is the conversation in almost every "news" story now.

  • .... was immune to civil lawsuits.

    (Effectively, that is... you can sue them if you get their permission first, but all that actually seems to mean is that they are willing to reach a settlement)

  • I'd love for this to succeed, but they'll need to go to the Supreme Court and challenge the disastrous "The Constitution doesn't apply at the border, near airports, within 100 miles of a Starbucks, etc." ruling. No chance in hell.

    • Re:Nope (Score:4, Informative)

      by SlaveToTheGrind ( 546262 ) on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @02:37PM (#55189825)

      That's probably why they filed in Massachusetts, which is part of the First Circuit Court of Appeals. If they win in the trial and appellate courts, there will then be a split of authority between the First Circuit and the Fourth and Ninth Circuits, which have held the search of electronic devices at the border to be constitutional (subject to minor constraints). The odds then go up considerably that the Supreme Court will grant certiorari to resolve the circuit split.

      • Except that the Circuit often read each other's opinions and have some chance to be persuaded by them. That is, just because they aren't binding precedent doesn't mean they can be persuasive precedent. So all told it's somewhat more likely that the 1CA will follow her sister circuits than if they were the first to review it.

    • The current status established by the Supreme Court (in rulings dating back to the 1800s - this isn't some recent legal construct) is that the Constitution only applies to U.S. territory. This is why Bush imprisoned alleged terrorists in Guantanamo Bay - it wasn't U.S. soil, it was Cuban soil, and thus the prisoners there wouldn't have U.S. Constitutional rights. I agree the 100 mile claim by DHS is ridiculous, but as people at border checkpoints who haven't been admitted into the U.S. are technically sti

  • Suing "Trump Administration" (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    What does this have to do with Trump Administration, is the Donald searching these phones personally? Is DHS doing something they have never done before solely on orders from Trump? I guess you gotta put 'Trump' in the headline for them clicks

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Kenja ( 541830 )

      What does this have to do with Trump Administration, is the Donald searching these phones personally? Is DHS doing something they have never done before solely on orders from Trump? I guess you gotta put 'Trump' in the headline for them clicks

      Gonna go with ICE and DHS being under the Executive branch of the government, of which Trump is the titular head?

    • were you more, or less likely to click on the article after reading trump's name?

    • SlashDot, another name for knee-jerk reflex.

    • What does this have to do with Trump Administration, is the Donald searching these phones personally? Is DHS doing something they have never done before solely on orders from Trump? I guess you gotta put 'Trump' in the headline for them clicks

      DHS is in the executive branch, which Trump heads and he could therefore put an end to this. He hasn't, therefore it's on him now, regardless of what his predecessors did or didn't do.

    • IANAL, but I think it's too late to sue the Obama administration.

      • But it's not too late to sue the Department of Homeland Security, which is who they actually sued dumbass. Regardless of whose administration.
  • Lock your phone with software that has two unlock codes, one of which unlocks it and the other of which wipes it down to the bare metal. When they demand the unlock code, give them the latter one. Keep the phone backed up, obviously, so it can be restored.

  • Apple made access to and searches of iPhone X easier with FaceID.

    Law enforcement can just hold your iPhone X in front of your face and it's unlocked.

