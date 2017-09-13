Trump Administration Sued Over Phone Searches at US Borders (reuters.com) 65
The Trump administration has engaged in an unconstitutional practice of searching without a warrant the phones and laptops of Americans who are stopped at the border, a lawsuit filed on Wednesday alleged. From a report: Ten U.S. citizens and one lawful permanent resident sued the Department of Homeland Security in federal court, saying the searches and prolonged confiscation of their electronic devices violate privacy and free speech protections of the U.S. Constitution. DHS could not be immediately reached for comment. The lawsuit comes as the number of searches of electronic devices has surged in recent years, alarming civil rights advocates.
"An NBC News investigation published in March turned up 25 instances in which American citizens said border agents demanded their phones and passwords at airports and border crossings. Cellphone seizures by border officers are said to have spiked significantly in recent years, at the end of the Obama administration and beginning of the Trump administration. "
This has nothing to do with any specific president.
As soon as people started carrying electronic devices across the border, they started having them searched.
The problem isn't that electronic devices are being searched at the border. The problem is this ridiculous notion that the laws that apply everywhere else in the country shouldn't also apply at the borders of the country, And that's something that happened so long ago that I don't know if anyone even remembers who the idiot was who thought that was eit
Yeah, but if you put TRUMP in the headline as the one to blame, you get attention and put on the front page...
As they should be. If it's the law or standard practice, it should be enforced so that it shines light on it and if negative, is changed through legislation, eventually stopping this discretionary enforcement that's been going on as the executive branch changes parties.
The Trump administration is basically continuing practices that were commonly done when God-Emperor Obama reigned over us in all His Holy Gloriousness.
Yet again proving that Trump is worse that Hitler and that the Russians did it.
He's not saying it's not allowed, he's saying it's counterproductive to gratuitously invoke it (just as it was with Obama). Besides, with all the stupid shit Trump actually does, why dilute it with this inappropriate use?
Re:In other words... (Score:4, Insightful)
I call bullshit. For the past 8 years, every story related to the government was about "...the Obama administration...". So now that it's Trump, nobody's allowed to say Trump?
No, back then they blamed it on "homeland security", or other departments, not "The Obama Administration".
Can you honestly say that you think this story today would not have been blamed directly on Trump?
If the federal government was doing it and it was bad - it was "The Bush Administration" - if it was doing something good - it was the executive organization that did it (justice department, FBI, EPA, etc)
As soon as the Obama Administration came in the script was flipped - if it was bad it was the exective organization and if it was good then it was Obama himself doing it.
What IS noteworthy is that it was actually more in the first 6 months of this year than in the combined years of the other previous presidents, so the Trump administration is responsible for using this privilege to an excessive extent.
Is that liberal math you are using? FTA;
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported in April that searches increased from 8,500 in fiscal year 2015 to about 19,000 in fiscal year 2016. The agency has conducted nearly 15,000 in the first half of fiscal year 2017.
It's destined to turn into a political shit-flinging contest now.
Precisely its intent, no? Nothing has been "derailed". Trump is the conversation in almost every "news" story now.
Bush didn't need any help. It was overwhelming passed by Congress, all he had to do was ask for it and sign it.
These are the 98 U.S. senators for voted in favor of the US Patriot Act of 2001 (Senator Landrieu (D-LA) did not vote) Senator Russ Feingold of Wisconsin was the only senator who voted against the Patriot Act on October 24, of 2001.
Very few of the Democrats in the Senate learned their lesson, and so voted to reauthorize it by close to the same numbers in 2006, and O
I was under the impression that the government.... (Score:2)
(Effectively, that is... you can sue them if you get their permission first, but all that actually seems to mean is that they are willing to reach a settlement)
not only are they not immune to lawsuits
Err, yes, they are immune to lawsuits [wikipedia.org].
That applies to tortious acts and contract matters. The government isn't immune to suits regarding infringement of freedoms, failure to disclose information that it's obligated to disclose, etc. Think of how many ACLU lawsuits there have been, for example.
I'd love for this to succeed, but they'll need to go to the Supreme Court and challenge the disastrous "The Constitution doesn't apply at the border, near airports, within 100 miles of a Starbucks, etc." ruling. No chance in hell.
That's probably why they filed in Massachusetts, which is part of the First Circuit Court of Appeals. If they win in the trial and appellate courts, there will then be a split of authority between the First Circuit and the Fourth and Ninth Circuits, which have held the search of electronic devices at the border to be constitutional (subject to minor constraints). The odds then go up considerably that the Supreme Court will grant certiorari to resolve the circuit split.
Except that the Circuit often read each other's opinions and have some chance to be persuaded by them. That is, just because they aren't binding precedent doesn't mean they can be persuasive precedent. So all told it's somewhat more likely that the 1CA will follow her sister circuits than if they were the first to review it.
What does this have to do with Trump Administration, is the Donald searching these phones personally? Is DHS doing something they have never done before solely on orders from Trump? I guess you gotta put 'Trump' in the headline for them clicks
Gonna go with ICE and DHS being under the Executive branch of the government, of which Trump is the titular head?
were you more, or less likely to click on the article after reading trump's name?
DHS is in the executive branch, which Trump heads and he could therefore put an end to this. He hasn't, therefore it's on him now, regardless of what his predecessors did or didn't do.
IANAL, but I think it's too late to sue the Obama administration.
Obama continued the practice.
Ignoring the Constitution at the border started a VERY long time ago.
Apple made access to and searches of iPhone X easier with FaceID.
Law enforcement can just hold your iPhone X in front of your face and it's unlocked.
If you don't look directly at the iPhone, it won't unlock. I'm guessing you can look down at your lap for longer than a cop can hold a phone in front of you.
The courts have held that the police have the right to take your fingerprints or picture. They have never said that they can force you to look at something.
They can force you to give handwriting sample and to read selected text to evaluate your voice. I am certain they can legally compel you to look at a phone. That is why people concerned about it should disable the biometric access before entering the border area, or any area where they fear such coercion. Then they just need to determine if contempt charges or monkey wrench cryptography (depending on jurisdiction) is worth the consequences.