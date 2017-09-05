The Trump Administration Has Announced the End of DACA -- Unless Congress Can Act To Save It (recode.net) 47
The Trump administration said on Tuesday it plans to scrap a program that allows about 800,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children to stay and work in the country, shrugging off criticism from within the president's own party and prominent business figures. From a report: The Trump administration is essentially leaving Congress a six-month window of time to try to save it. The legal shield is known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, and since its enactment in 2012, it has allowed roughly 800,000 undocumented young adults to live in the United States and obtain work authorizations every two years. [...] In practice, implementation is complicated. Those previously approved under DACA, with the permission to work in the United States, can continue to work without interruption until those approvals expire. And those who have already applied for protection or are seeking renewals will still have their applications considered by the U.S. government. For those whose permits are set to expire before March 5, 2018, though, the U.S. government will also allow them to renew their DACA status -- provided their applications are received before Oct. 5, 2017. Currently, there are about 201,000 young adults whose authorizations are set to expire this year, officials at the Department of Homeland Security explained Tuesday.
Tech giants like Apple, Facebook and Google are no doubt going to blast the Trump administration's decision: Last week, those executives joined more than 400 other business leaders in calling on the president to preserve DACA. Apple CEO Tim Cook, who previously (and privately) pressed Trump on the issue, said on Sunday that 250 of his "co-workers" would be affected by the change. Microsoft indicated that about 27 workers spanning fields like finance and sales would be hurt from Trump's move. Zuckerberg said, "This is a sad day for our country. The decision to end DACA is not just wrong. It is particularly cruel to offer young people the American Dream, encourage them to come out of the shadows and trust our government, and then punish them for it."
Global problem (Score:2)
Re:Global problem (Score:5, Insightful)
This is actually the proper thing to do constitutionally.
Obama, from what I understand really overstepped his constitutional powers by enacting this in the first place.
I understand his heart was in the right place, but I believe this was an overreach of his powers and should be rescinded.
If the US wants it as part of our Law...then congress should be the ones to enact it.
Which amendment ? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
There are plenty of people for the work corporations require. What there is not is people that will work for the lower pay corporations desire.
Europe is being destroyed with the race to the bottom, much to the delight of the elite, wealthy, and virtual signalling celebrities in their 99.999% white communities of mansions.
Re:Global problem (Score:5, Interesting)
Why do you think that nobody cares about clean water and food? The problem is a local problem, solved by removing the people involved in preventing these things (which are otherwise easy to provide) from happening.
If we wanted, we could invade Africa, one country at a time, kill all the warlords, take away all the guns and provide all the necessary items. That was the idea in Somalia, and it is the correct and probably only workable idea for accomplishing that. But some asshole on Slashdot would be on whining about "imperialism" or us trying to be the world's policemen, which would eventually stop it.
Most people I know *do* care, deeply, about these situations, but also know that the things required to resolve them - the real solution, not some idiot idealistic hippie crap about a world without hate - would just bring us a world of grief from the various "more sophisticated" people of the world, who would rather have candlelight vigils and benefit concerts to make themselves feel better, but accomplish nothing.
Re: (Score:2)
If we wanted, we could invade Africa, one country at a time, kill all the warlords, take away all the guns and provide all the necessary items.
Obligatory Monty Python [youtu.be] It actually illustrates the point pretty well -- the benefits are beside the point to many.
Wrong (stereo)typing (Score:1)
That's because Trump is representative of the dying breed known as the 'Great White Male',
You seem to be confused. The real "great white male", the real dying breed is the typical imperialist liberal who wants government control over everything...
Trump represents the insurgence of the tired, the poor, the huddled masses of all races and backgrounds that are tired of inept government controlling everything, to ill ends for the people as the aristocrats on top get ever weather and more powerful.
Re: TRUMP FTW! (Score:1, Informative)
Construction pay up 30% from Trumps policies, sounds like blue collar workers can actually make a living wage from frome their trades without being underminded by under the tanle illegal wages.
Re: (Score:1)
But Muh Amnesty (Score:2)
Trump "says" a lot of things (Score:2)
The Republicans own Congress (Score:3)
Re:The Republicans own Congress (Score:4, Insightful)
Even more so: to save the ACA, Republicans can simply do nothing (and they are). To save DACA, they must by means of legislation affirmatively extend it or make it permanent. Not happening.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I hear ya...I had thought that the HPA or the Shush Act that would take suppressors off the NFA list and make them easier to attain (without long ATF paperwork and $200 tax stamp) and use by now.
But no...damned republicans can't seem to get shit done even with majority in both houses.
Re: (Score:3)
I thought the problem with Obamacare was too many Republicans worried that the will lose the next election because so many of their constituents will lose their healthcare or have costs rocket up.
Re: (Score:3)
Blame it on "Owe"Bama (Score:5, Insightful)
Pesky pen and phone isn't exactly the same as actually passing a law, eh?
And we won't even talk about the blatant constitutional issues around a pResident implementing a policy that ignores established law.
"factual" (Score:2)
How funny you claim something is "factual" with no proof behind it - at this point people are pretty used to liberals simply lying about something that want to be true but is the opposite of what they say [northwestern.edu].
In the end, the lies you tell and believe yourself hurt you more than anyone else...
Is DACA a law or a regulation? (Score:3)
If you want things with the force of law, well then, pass LAWS, right?
Don't like the law ? (Score:2)
Change the law.
Simple concept. Executive orders to selectively enforce or refuse to enforce certain laws on the books are not sustainable models of immigration.
The Executive Branch does not make laws. DACA was a travesty of the seperation of powers, with the Executive Branch appointing itself powers of the Legislative Branch. Ending it is the right choice.
I'm torn (Score:2)
If you allow people to benefit from their crimes, you're condoning and providing an incentive for those crimes. In this case, American life for their children. On the other hand... I disagree with punishing the son for the sins of the father. God might be big on that (we're all still paying for Adam and Eve's disobedience right?), but I'm not.
