'US Intelligence Agencies Should Put Up Or Shut Up With Kaspersky Rumors'

itwbennett writes: As previously reported on Slashdot, U.S. intelligence agencies have warned against using Kaspersky software amid swirling rumors of ties between Kaspersky Lab executives and the Russian government. White House cybersecurity coordinator Rob Joyce this week advised against consumer use of Kaspersky software. This may be good politics, but CSOonline's Fahmida Rashid warns that it's bad infosec. 'If the government has any evidence -- or even compelling reasons for being suspicious -- it should be sharing that, because many companies and consumers rely on Kaspersky Lab products. The fact that the government hasn't done so makes it likely this is all just geo politics,' writes Rashid. 'There is enough FUD in the market without throwing in politics into decision-making. Organizations should focus on deploying the technology which best addresses their needs.'

  • I'm thinking its just like the FCC DDOS (Score:3)

    by Revek ( 133289 ) on Friday August 25, 2017 @11:30AM (#55083107) Homepage

    Not an outright lie, more like some ignorant interpretation of the facts. A straw man to distract people from the Illegal hacking that our own government does to 'protect' us.

    • Any sort of condemnation of a tech company by a U.S. Intelligence agency should be easily spun into a positive selling feature for said company. If the CIA / NSA / 3 letter agency is publicly denouncing your organization, then it's almost certain that they're unable to install their backdoors / rootkit / keyloggers on whatever that company has to sell.
    • rob. you are so in over your head.

  • makes it likely this is all just geo politics

    "Just" geopolitics. I like that.

    It's merely two countries with vast nuclear arsenals and unstable leaders trying to destabilize each other. What could go wrong?

  • Kaspersky = KGB (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You might as well email all of your files to Vladimir Putin, and send the KGB credentials for a root account on your computer.

    Donald Trump gets paid for acting like Russia's puppet. When you join the KGB botnet by installing Kaspersky, you don't get paid a dime.

    Donald Trump is a traitor, and if you install Kaspersky you are a sucker, like Moscow Donald's supporters.

    • if you install Kaspersky you are a sucker, like Moscow Donald's supporters

      The correct term is 'useful idiot', get it right next time.

      IN ALL SERIOUSNESS: I agree with TFA; if there is actual, independently verifiable PROOF that it's compromised by design, then the Feds should release that information. Alternately there are plenty of 'IT security researchers', and 'white hats' and plain old 'hackers' in this country (U.S.) that are more than capable of verifying whether it's spyware or not, with or without government help; where the hell are they with their reports on this?

  • 'If the government has any evidence -- or even compelling reasons for being suspicious -- it should be sharing that, because many companies and consumers rely on Kaspersky Lab products.

    While I wholeheartedly agree with this statement, I will not be surprised if this administration uses the line, "Sharing more of what we already have divulged, will be tantamount to giving up our sources and methods.

    BTW, this line was used by Obama administration as well, when they were talking about Russian involvement in last year's elections.

    How it makes sense, I cannot figure out.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )
      It makes perfect sense if it was actually a complete fabrication

    • BTW, this line was used by Obama administration as well, when they were talking about Russian involvement in last year's elections.

      How it makes sense, I cannot figure out.

      I recall that. If one wants the gov to 'put up or shut up' regarding evidence for Kapersky, they should want the same regarding evidence regarding Trump and Russia, but the media seems to be fine with insinuations, a lot more to assume that way.

  • This time is no different. There is tons of smoke, and a despot with his hand near the wheel. Regardless of whether or not there is currently corruption, there is nothing stopping it from happening undetected in the future. We have been debating this situation here, at the executive level for over a year. I have been steadfastly against making a change (We use Kaspersky), but at a certain point it comes down to putting your name on the line certifying Kaspersky as safe. Are you comfortable with that? I'm no

  • It's about risk (Score:3)

    by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Friday August 25, 2017 @11:38AM (#55083167)

    You don't have to prove that Kaspersky is in bed with Russian intelligence to not want to use it for government computers.

    Merely suspecting it might be is enough reason not to use it.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Archon ( 13753 )

      Companies like IBM have system boards photographed at the production facilities and then upon delivery, open them up and check them against the photographs because US spy agencies intercept deliveries and modify the hardware. Despite the 24/7 propaganda, Russia hasn't demonstrated itself to be an enemy of the US anymore than say... Israel (which the US has caught on multiple occasions spying on the US), yet Israeli tech is OK?

      Proof or GTFO.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by houghi ( 78078 )

      They want you to use the software that they have infiltrated and not that Ruski stuff where they have no access to.

  • I have the info on why nobody should be using Kaspersky's software, and I don't have any classified intell. I'm about to tell you something that you've probably already known for 20 years:

    Virus scanners are bullshit. If your security relies on executing totally untrusted code but hoping to have checked it against a blacklist first, then you have already lost. Your solution is stupid and you're a stupid person for thinking it might have worked.

    The way to protect against viruses is to not run any code that

    • The way to protect against viruses is to not run any code that you have no reason to trust.

      The problem with that is that it means that you can't use any software that you didn't write yourself, wasn't written by a person you know and trust, or that you didn't carefully examine the source to.

    • I got bad news for you, AC: YOU ARE VIOLENTLY STUPID AND UNINFORMED. Otherwise legit software and websites can be compromised into being malware. Even I once went to download drivers for a piece of hardware from the manufacturers own website and antivirus flagged the download as containing a trojan; or are you going to say that a well-known manufacturer of computer hardware was complicit? Antivirus/antimalware is like carrying a parachute with you on a small airplane; you're not planning on jumping out and

    • The way to protect against viruses is to not run any code that you have no reason to trust. If you are having unprotected sex with a dozen strangers per day, you are going to get an STD even if you ask each stranger "hey, have you been checked out lately?" before each encounter.

      Hey look, another Linux user that thinks s/he's totally safe from viruses because he somehow knows better.*

      If we're going to talk about cybersecurity like we're really talking about sex, with terms like 'monogamy' and 'condoms', then the closest correct analogy I can give you is that your workplace is your home, every single co-worker is your wife, and the servers are your bed.

      Your wife is generally pretty honest but sometimes she hears the call of the void and sleeps around, just this one time because you

  • They're worried about Made-in-Russia software running on Made-in-China hardware/firmware? HAHAHAHAHAHA.....
  • The problem that officials face is what to do with imperfect information. In the current environment, Russians messing with the U.S. election, an America-First President, and recent overseas terrorist attacks, who is going to decide not to act on even thin information? I doubt that the actual decision makers are most corporations are in a position to second-guess the U.S. government. The whole thing could just be thin information steamrolling because nobody wants to be the one to put a stop to things.

  • White House cybersecurity coordinator Rob Joyce this week advised against consumer use of Kaspersky software. This may be good politics, but CSOonline's Fahmida Rashid warns that it's bad infosec.

    No need to worry. Most Americans don't take anything the White House has to say seriously, anyway.

  • They put up. They said that they don't trust them, and that's all they need do. They'd do the same for any other anti-virus product that they didn't trust.

    End of Report, end of discussion.

  • I never worry that a Russian company is going to steal my ideas and compete against me for actual paying customers. Chinese or American companies I worry about. Getting fucked by a stupid American patent is something I definitely worry about and thanks to the NSA and now CIA I'm very concerned about made in the USA or even passed reasonably close to the USA. If Kaspersky was (and I doubt it) completely compromised by the Russian secret service then they seem to be doing a good job keeping it a secret. M
  • What if the NSA wants to make an exploit but needs help of anti-virus and network security vendors to keep the exploit secret. It is one thing to build something that works today and is undetectable it is quite another to make it undetectable 10 years from now when someone reboots a compromised VMware image and a traffic monitoring equipment starts inspecting the traffic out of the virtual machine. Does this mean Kaspersky is the only vendor not tainted by the NSA?

