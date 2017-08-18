US Military To Create Separate Unified Cyber Warfare Command (securityweek.com) 7
wiredmikey quotes a report from SecurityWeek: President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. military to elevate its cyber warfare operations to a separate command, signaling a new strategic emphasis on electronic and online offensive and defensive operations. "I have directed that United States Cyber Command be elevated to the status of a Unified Combatant Command focused on cyberspace operations," Trump said in a statement Friday. The move would expand the number of the Defense Department's unified combatant commands to 10, putting cyber warfare on an equal footing with the Strategic Command, the Special Operations Command, and regional commands. Until now cyber warfare operations have been run under the umbrella of the National Security Agency, the country's main electronic spying agency, with Admiral Michael Rogers heading both.
Combat action? (Score:2)
So if you get a papercut or spit coffee on your keyboard, do you get a purple heart?
Irrelevant (Score:3)
As long as you keep insisting of shitty pay and have hard-ass requirements (strict drug screening and physical requirements) then you are going to continue getting people that just aren't that great. On top of that having to take orders from some asshole or face prison time isn't appealing in the least.
The problem here is that they are trying to fight a war of creativity using the most creativity stifling environment.