Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses United States Politics

After Losing Support, Trump's Business and Manufacturing Councils Are Shutting Down (theverge.com) 621

Posted by msmash from the end-of-road dept.
Over a dozen anonymous readers share a similar report: Two White House advisory councils that once included tech leaders like Elon Musk and Travis Kalanick have dissolved, after several members resigned over President Donald Trump's weak condemnation of white supremacists. A member of the Strategic and Policy Forum told CNBC that it wanted to make a "more significant impact" by disbanding the entire group: "It makes a central point that it's not going to go forward. It's done." Soon after, Trump took credit for shutting down both that group and a separate Manufacturing Council, "rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople." The councils' members came from a range of industries, including several major Silicon Valley companies. Besides Musk and Kalanick, executives from Intel, IBM, and Dell had joined. It's been controversial from the start -- Musk and Kalanick both left months ago -- but a major exodus started this week, after Trump issued a vague statement blaming "many sides" for violence at a white supremacist rally that left one woman dead. Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigned on Monday, saying that politics had "sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base." Axios has more details.

After Losing Support, Trump's Business and Manufacturing Councils Are Shutting Down More | Reply

After Losing Support, Trump's Business and Manufacturing Councils Are Shutting Down

Comments Filter:

  • SO MUCH WINNING (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @03:40PM (#55028263)

    Half a year in and Trump has fucked up on every single endeavor.

  • Losing face. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @04:20PM (#55028787)

    This NY Times [nytimes.com] article, quotes Trump's tweet:

    Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) Aug. 16, 2017

    But I'm more inclined to believe that Trump is disbanding the councils to avoid being embarrassed by the publicity of the people on those councils quitting. On the other hand, they don't seem to be really doing anything productive anyway:

    Moreover, the panels have not been seen to be particularly effective. After a few high profile events for the groups early in the Mr. Trump’s presidency, there have been few meetings since, and none more are planned.

    “So far they haven’t done much,” Ms. Admati said. “They had a few meetings with a bunch of fanfare, but it was more symbolic than anything else.”

    Perhaps their intended purpose was simply to make Trump look good and the councils haven't achieved that. Certainly people quitting them en-mass doesn't help that effort either.

  • Translation: (Score:3)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @04:41PM (#55029025) Journal
    Trump gets called out by his betters for being a jerk (again!), throws a hissy-fit (again!), decides to take his ball and go home (again!). He's a narcissistic toddler that got into the gun cabinet and I can't wait for him to be gone.
  • Obviously not want to step on anyone's toes, CEO Brian Krzanich resigned the council on Monday and said

    politics had "sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base ...

    Nice suckup there Brian.

    Actually it wasn't politics, it was just a relatively minor Trumpian faux-pas. It wasn't the worst or dumbest thing he's ever done, or will do. It's is if, after 9/11, George Bush had said that the people working in the World Trade Center had been just as responsible for the attacks as the people on the planes. Or after the San Bernardino massacre, Obama has said "14 Americans got an unpleasant surprise as they came together to celebrate the holidays. The injuries and possibly worse were the result of actions by everyone present". Trump knows where his voter base is and didn't want to upset anyone with harsh, politically incorrect labels like "intolerant" or "hate-monger" or "racist" or "dickless inbred, syphalic-brained diarrhea guzzler".

Slashdot Top Deals

The wages of sin are high but you get your money's worth.

Close