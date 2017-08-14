Trump Can Block People On Twitter If He Wants, Administration Says (arstechnica.com) 58
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The administration of President Donald Trump is scoffing at a lawsuit by Twitter users who claim in a federal lawsuit that their constitutional rights are being violated because the president has blocked them from his @realDonaldTrump Twitter handle. "It would send the First Amendment deep into uncharted waters to hold that a president's choices about whom to follow, and whom to block, on Twitter -- a privately run website that, as a central feature of its social-media platform, enables all users to block particular individuals from viewing posts -- violate the Constitution." That's part of what Michael Baer, a Justice Department attorney, wrote to the New York federal judge overseeing the lawsuit Friday. In addition, the Justice Department said the courts are powerless to tell Trump how he can manage his private Twitter handle, which has 35.8 million followers.
"To the extent that the President's management of his Twitter account constitutes state action, it is unquestionably action that lies within his discretion as Chief Executive; it is therefore outside the scope of judicial enforcement," Baer wrote. (PDF) Baer added that an order telling Trump how to manage his Twitter feed "would raise profound separation-of-powers concerns by intruding directly into the president's chosen means of communicating to millions of Americans."
Or you could take responsibility (assuming you are American). It doesn't matter how you voted - your society and your system put Trump into the presidency. That requires a lot of tedious grass roots politics to address. And not the "kill those filthy Republicans" kind of adversarial actions that ultimately make things worse.
You need better education. You need to crush your religious right fanatics, and s
Trump has made Constitutional lawyers, fact checkers, and news organizations richer.
Within seconds of a tweet being posted, he'll have hundreds of replies, almost instantaneously, from the same people consistently, who always manage to get out 6 part tweets within a few seconds of each other.
Spam, essentially. And what do we do with spam? We block it.
Admittedly that's how most people deal with @realDonaldTrump anyway.
I think it is very legitimately arguable that Trump's Twitter account is more official than a White House press briefing. As such, blocking Americans from it is probably not allowed.
Trump's account should be using the mute feature rather than the block feature (though the Twitter mute function seems pretty weak nearly to the point of ineffectiveness), or Trump should stop using Twitter as a presidential communications platform.
With Twitter he can't actually prevent anyone from seeing public tweets -- after all they can easily just open an incognito window or create a ne
> As such, blocking Americans from it is probably not allowed.
Why? Exactly what right exists (in the US) that remotely implies this? What can be interpreted that any given member of any branch of the government has to see/read/listen to anything sent to them? I'm interested in this idea. Does every US postman, as a possible representative of the US gov also have to? The POTUS isn't a special man. He's in a unique position, which is not the same thing. Treating him as something more than he is, because of
Of course he can. It's his personal account.
Within seconds of a tweet being posted, he'll have hundreds of replies, almost instantaneously, from the same people consistently, who always manage to get out 6 part tweets within a few seconds of each other.
Spam, essentially. And what do we do with spam? We block it.
Admittedly that's how most people deal with @realDonaldTrump anyway.
If I was in control at Twitter, I would just make his account viewable/followable by anyone who wants to, though he can still block incoming. He is a government official acting in a government role. FOIA requests apply, and all the rest. Besides twitter is a private company. They can do what the heck they want.
Of course you can get his crap via a simple google search, so its hardly blocked particularly well, and who could stand continuous updates from the mistake. Of course, if I was twitter I'd also l
It's his personal account.
Then why can't he use a personal email account for official business also? I mean, the person who did that got into some trouble, so I heard.
"The president is president of the United States, so they are considered official statements by the president of the United States." White House Press Secretary Spicer
Just because Spicer no longer holds that position doesn't automatically make all his previous statements null and void. Now, Sebastian Gorka said "there's a difference between tweets and po
it's about politicians blocking a means for the people they represent from contacting THEM.
Jump the fence into the White House or better yet try to land a helicopter on the White House lawn and then complain that someone is "blocking a means for you (the people) to contact your politician.
"All they have to do"...
Why should some members of the public be singled out to have to do anything extra at all to receive official policy statements to the public from the president? That's ridiculous.
If Obama walked onto stage to address the public; and then prior to speaking said, hey CBS, Fox, CNN, etc. Broadcast this across the country... except arbiter1's house. He pissed me off so I'm blocking him; i guess if he really wants to see he can go to a neighbors or something and watch it there; but I don'
You, sir, are the problem.
Oh, I thing the GP is wrong. Trump is using his Twitter account as an official communications mechanism, in fact arguably it's the official White House communication channel, given the number of times Trump has used it to overrule his official press secretary in official white house press conferences. I also think Trump is an incompetent, narcissistic blowhard. With small hands.
But your style of response is increasingly common, on both sides of the aisle. Unthinking, unreasonin
He is the public figure. See subject.
Trump's Administration says a lot of stupid shit (Score:1, Troll)
not the first time, not the last that Trump's administration ignores US law and tradition and decides whatever he does is ok.
Considering the Trump administration's record on predicting what is and what is not legal, I'm pretty sure we're about to find out that there's a constitutional amendment from the 1800s that doesn't allow the President to block people on Twitter.