Russian Group That Hacked DNC Used NSA Attack Code In Attack On Hotels (arstechnica.com) 15
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: A Russian government-sponsored group accused of hacking the Democratic National Committee last year has likely been infecting other targets of interest with the help of a potent Windows exploit developed by, and later stolen from, the National Security Agency, researchers said Friday. Eternal Blue, as the exploit is code-named, is one of scores of advanced NSA attacks that have been released over the past year by a mysterious group calling itself the Shadow Brokers. It was published in April in the group's most damaging release to date. Its ability to spread from computer to computer without any user action was the engine that allowed the WCry ransomware worm, which appropriated the leaked exploit, to shut down computers worldwide in May. Eternal Blue also played a role in the spread of NotPetya, a follow-on worm that caused major disruptions in June. Now, researchers at security firm FireEye say they're moderately confident the Russian hacking group known as Fancy Bear, APT 28, and other names has also used Eternal Blue, this time in a campaign that targeted people of interest as they connected to hotel Wi-Fi networks. In July, the campaign started using Eternal Blue to spread from computer to computer inside various staff and guest networks, company researchers Lindsay Smith and Ben Read wrote in a blog post. While the researchers didn't directly observe those attacks being used to infect guest computers connected to the network, they said a related campaign from last year used the control of hotel Wi-Fi services to obtain login credentials from guest devices.
Which is it??! (Score:2, Insightful)
Headline: Russian Group that hacked the DNC...
First Sentence: A Russian government-sponsored group accused of hacking the Democratic National Committee...
Did they hack it, or are they accused of hacking it?
Fix the shitty, deceptive headline, /. editors! (Score:2, Insightful)
I'm not a Trump supporter, but this submission headline is really shitty and deceptive.
Here's what it currently is, in case the editors do get off of their asses and fix it:
There's no "alleged" or "accused" or "thought to have" in there. It's stating that some vague, unnamed Russian group did engage in some sort of an attack. It's stating it as if it has been proven, when it hasn't been.
But the first goddamn sentence of the summary contra
The price of ambient authority (Score:2)
The NSA has known for decades that computing systems using a model of ambient authority are insecure. It is my theory that they have promoted this model to allow them to make their work easier. If the worlds computers managed resources in the same manner we manage money, electricity, or any other scarce resource, almost none of this would have happened, and Trillions would have been saved.
Just stop right there (Score:2)
A Russian government-sponsored group accused of hacking the Democratic National Committee last year
You can just stop right there. I have been following the news coverage on everything to do with Russia and from what I have seen there is absolutely nothing worth mentioning regarding any connection between the Russians and the DNC or any other Democrat politician or candidate. The DNC was not hacked and what they did with torpedoing the Sanders campaign and colluding^W coordinating with the Clinton campaign during the debate run-ups was perfectly legitimate and in fact done in a spirit of patriotism.
Now,