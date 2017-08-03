Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


EPA Reverses Course on Ozone Rule (nytimes.com) 29

Posted by msmash from the crucial-victories dept.
The Trump administration said late Wednesday that it would not delay an Obama-era regulation on smog-forming pollutants from smokestacks and tailpipes (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source), a move that environmental groups hailed as a victory. From a report: The Environmental Protection Agency decision came a day after 16 state attorneys general, all Democrats, filed a lawsuit challenging the delay with the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. It reversed a decision that Scott Pruitt, the E.P.A. administrator, made in June to put off an Oct. 1 deadline for designating which areas of the country met new ozone standards. In announcing the ozone policy change, the agency appeared to leave the door open to extending the deadline again. But, officials said, the agency will work with states to help them deliver the needed information.

  • Almost correct (Score:4, Informative)

    by TimothyHollins ( 4720957 ) on Thursday August 03, 2017 @12:47PM (#54934061)

    The Trump administration said late Wednesday that it would not delay an Obama-era regulation on smog-forming pollutants from smokestacks and tailpipes

    That's a typo. It should say could not. They damn well tried.

    • Not a typo, a bended knee

  • Someone must have told them that courts, unlike the general population, tend not to let slide the wink-and-nod BS of "ohhhh, we're not not doing it, we're just, y'know, delaying it. For reasons."

  • Gas cars are on their way out (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The next generation of cars will solve this problem. Heard Musk is working on the prototype for a coal powered car as well. Clean American coal will provide the power for electric and coal fired vehicles, solving the pollution problems caused by petroleum.

  • What is with that title? "EPA. Reversed Course on Ozone Rule"? Why is there a period after "EPA"?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Topwiz ( 1470979 )

      It looks like that was corrected. The article had three dots - E.P.A. so that was a botched edit job by msmash.

  • (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source),

    Why include the pay-walled link if an alturnative exists? Is there money involved?

    • The submitter gets money for linking to a site, from that site. Either because the submitter works for the site, or because the submitter has some other association with the site such as being the author of the article.
    • Allows verification of the source - information chain, thus preventing Alt-Right style "Faux neus"

  • No one likes smokestacks or tailpipes. I bet if there were a fan club for smokestacks and tailpipes, it would have very few members. And only a few mothers ever say to themselves "I hope my son grows up to be a smokestack or a tailpipe."

    In short, I think most people are okay with these regulations.

  • a move that environmental groups hailed as a victory

    Why do stories have to have headlines for everything like it's a military battle or sporting event? It's no wonder so many have become combative in recent times. I'm sure it's always been this way to some extent, it just seems so over the top and never ending these days.

    At this rate I expect the headline for a story like this in ten years to be "Environmental groups declared this a hard fought bloody victory against those who torture and maim baby fur seals and puppies"

    Of course on the other side th

