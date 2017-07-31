Trump Removes Anthony Scaramucci From Communications Director Role (nytimes.com) 286
Maggie Haberman, Michael D. Shear, and Glenn Thrush reporting for The New York Times: President Trump has decided to remove Anthony Scaramucci from his position as communications director (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source), three people close to the decision said Monday, relieving him just days after Mr. Scaramucci unloaded a crude verbal tirade against other senior members of the president's senior staff. Mr. Scaramucci's abrupt removal came just 10 days after the wealthy New York financier was brought on to the West Wing staff, a move that convulsed an already chaotic White House and led to the departures of Sean Spicer, the former press secretary, and Reince Priebus, the president's first chief of staff. From a report: Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director," the statement read. "Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best." Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to brief the press corps, on-camera, at 12:45 pm PST. Scaramucci was given the job on Friday, June 21, and by Thursday, July 27, became something of a national laughingstock when The New Yorker reported his profanity-laced conversation with the magazine's Washington correspondent the night before. He was hired by the president to take charge of a communications operation in disarray, and his hiring coincided with the departure of White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Scaramucci, in his conversation with The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza, was extremely critical of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and predicted, correctly, that then-chief of staff Reince Priebus would be removed from his position. Following the publication of Lizza's article, it became an open question in Washington whether Scaramucci would keep his job.
He made a good decision here.
Immediately after making the bad one to put him in the role in the first place.
Again and again I can't help but be reminded of this video [youtube.com]. "If we screw up your vetting process, the next one is FREE!!!!!!"
Thunderbolts and lightning, very VERY frightening ME!!
As well it should remind you, as Scaramucci is the Italian form of Scaramouch as mentioned in Bohemian Rhapsody, and that's the only reference in popular American culture.
And conveniently, it fits Scaramucci perfectly! From Wikipedia [wikipedia.org]:
Regardless, the fact that the Trump admin lets him go knowing that it's going to make them look bad is actually encouraging to me. When you make a mistake and instantly correct it, that's YUGE. Most government officials at that level tend to double down.
You could probably find a silver lining when buried under 50 feet of shit. Just because a bad mistake blows up in your face immediately does not mean fixing it after the fact is laudable. We have seen from both the Flynn and Scaramucci situations that the Trump administration didn't do anything until things had gotten quite bad already.
The Trump "Administration" has turned your government into a reality TV show, but instead of going to the green room to bad-mouth the other contestants in private they just go on CNN or Fox or Twitter.
The only real upside is that the whole this is so ineffective it can't do as much damage as people feared. The wall can't get funded, Obamacare is still there... The closest they have come to actually doing something is the half-assed travel ban, despite Trump's best efforts to screw his future self.
SAD.
Trump is fighting with the RNC establishment. But nobody is talking about it, not even the Ds.
I've said it before, the DNC and RNC have 'mutually assured destruction' dirt on each other. Trump can trigger that data dump without even knowing what he's doing.
If the RNC and Trump are busing screwing each other over, why should the Democrats do anything but stand back and let them have it?
The RNC and DNC are two sides of a corrupt coin. If the shit starts flying, everybody's shit flies.
All Trump has to do is actually prosecute Hillary. She will then threaten the RNC with her dirt. If the RNC doesn't have control of the White House, the dirt flies on both sides and America gets two new political parties. Likely no better, but they can't be worse.
Both sides are in a china shop, Trump is a bull, don't enrage him.
"All Trump has to do is actually prosecute Hillary"
Prosecute her for what? Losing the election?
When you have to keep firing people that you've hired it generally points to you not being a very good judge of character.
You're FIRED!
And you're fired!
And you're fired!
You're ALL GETTING FIRED!
LOL, in a whistling past the graveyard way...
You may not like Trump (I don't) but laughing at his misfortune, is also laughing at your own, even if you are not a US citizen.
If the US goes down in chaos, so will the rest of the world. Laughing now at his misfortune, is only leading to your own. Sure you want your side to win, and the people who voted for the other side to loose, and loose so bad that they knew that they are wrong... But that doesn't happen, at least not without complete crippling defeat.
Sometimes laughing is the only thing you can do when confronted with the absurdity that's impacting your life. The laughing is also a big fat "we told you so". Sadly, this creates a defense mechanism in Trump voters who now believe they need to defend / rationalize their choice.
The man still has a 38% approval rating. 4 out of 10 Americans think he's doing a good job. If that isn't hilarious in its absurdity, then I don't know what is.
"The fact that somebody like Trump could even get elected is a death-sentence. The problem isn't the guy in the captain's chair. The problem is all the guys who wanted him in the captain's chair"
This is point I've been making since that orange-tinted fucknut with the Pomeranian on his head descended down the golden escalator. Trump is entitled to be a raging lunatic asshole; that's his right in a free country.
The problem is that tens of millions of people chose him over 2 dozen Republicans of varying but largely superior qualifications to be their nominee and over 60 million wanted him as chief exec of the world's most powerful country.
That may have been true for previous administrations, when the White House was more of a workplace and less of a reality show.
Reality has nothing to do with it, dearie.
Trump has bragged about hiring people who are not of good character in the Art of the Deal. Like, he hired a man with a criminal record to handle the proceeds of his all cash business , and then laughed at the other employees when his criminal manager stole the money collected to buy flowers for a grieving coworker's family. And published it in a book.
What kind of moron wrecks a good paying scam to steal $100 from a flower fund? That's not bad character, that's just stupid.
Well an old despair.com poster once stated "Morale: often the best solution is to fire all the unhappy people". Sadly and with a sense of irony it correct.
It is not a character flow if you need to do a turn around. It's appropriate. All the time shows not a character flow but rather under paying and inappropriately managed.
A famous MBA book called Good To Great companies that have did an amazing turn around and compare them it a competitor which was the former market leader.
Basically it boiled down to a CEO
Scaramucci strikes me as awfully similar in many ways to Trump himself - a foul mouthed, self centered narcissist. I guess Trump does not like to have others like himself around. What surprises me is that he did not realize what Scaramucci was like before appointing him. I guess, as usual, Trump failed to listen to those around him.
Scaramucci was using an social engineering tactic called mimicking that is useful in ingratiating yourself to your target. Ever seen side by side video of both he and Trump speaking? He puts froth the same sort of mannerism and gestures that Trump does.
It was Trump's new chief of staff (Kelly) that demanded Scaramucci be gone, no one who was career military is going to put up with the likes of Scaramucci's BS.
"He puts froth the same sort of mannerism and gestures that Trump does."
QFTFS
Quoted for True Freudian Slip.
When someone gives me their hand like that, I just assume they want it kissed, like an upper class French lady from 100 years ago. It's sometimes a little awkward when I do.
It was Kelly.
It wasn't trump as he is too dumb to do that.
Part of me wonders if this was planned all along (and by all along I mean the last few days) as a way to get rid of Preibus. Trump obviously isn't happy with the GOP and getting rid of Priebus was a good way to put a shot over the GOP's bow. So, bring in Mooch, have him get into a pissing match with Priebus, use that as an excuse to get rid of Priebus, and bring in Kelly who might be more loyal to Trump. Then, when Mooch has done his job, cut him loose. Trump gets to get rid of poor Spicey, gets to rebuke the GOP over their failed repeal of Obamacare, and gets a new Chief of Staff and (eventually) a new Communications Director.
Of course, the other part of me thinks Trump is so unhinged and disjointed he can't even plan far enough ahead to decide whether he wants original or extra crispy KFC waiting for him in the limo that takes him from Air Force One to Mar a Lago on his biweekly "definitely not golfing" weekend golf trips.
I wonder myself. Trump is able to give the Chattering Classes plenty of fuel to keep them occupied, while slowly filling the positions that he needs with people loyal to Trump and not an ideology. It takes time to execute regime change as practiced in America.
10 days is more long term planning than I'd generally give Trump credit for.
Besides, replacing Priebus with Kelly who then turfed Spicer would have been pretty good optics. In that scenario you have the "disciplined military man coming in and taking charge" narrative.
Instead Trump looks like a fool for hiring Scaramucci and looks weak for having is Chief of Staff come in and reverse his hiring position. Plus, you have yet another instance of someone joining the administration and losing their reputation in the process. You're not going to have much luck recruiting good people.
Re: (Score:2)
Hey, what you're in the mood for can change rapidly. If yhou have enough money, having both waiting seems perfectly reasonable!
So now Trump has joined the party of...of...well, there's him....his vapid daughter, her husband who's just as egotistical as Scaramucci but been around Trump long enough to know he won't be for long if he lets it out. I suppose there's his N. Korean cabinet except for Mattis, "oh, great and esteemed leader, its my life's ambition to serve you"....soon they'll be carrying around those little notepads and pens to write down the glorious leader's thoughts. I suppose there are a few moral degenerate Republicans in Congress who will support him if it means they get to continue screwing poor people and non-whites.
Rearranging Deck Chairs? (Score:2)
Agreed, but wow. As others have pointed out, Mr. Trump does not appear to be a good judge of character. Or perhaps his team of advisers are not. Either way, this administration seems unable to keep its (White) house in order. Is this how they conduct all of their affairs? This should be simple as this is a process where they control all/most of the factors. What happens when this administration is dealing with another country, or sensitive situation, where they do not control many/most of the factors?
At eve
And how long do you imagine Trump is going to tolerate Kelly? Yes, a lot of people are pinning their hopes on Kelly bringing some order to the White House, but by and large the disorder is coming from Kelly's new boss, which means the person most in need of being controlled is the President himself, and he does not appear to be the kind of man who will tolerate being handled.
I wish General Kelly the best of luck. I don't imagine he'll be around long himself.
That is a fairly ridiculous statement. Making a horrendous decision and then acting to correct it only after it can't be concealed or managed anymore is not "good decisionmaking". It's having your hand forced in spite of yourself.
Was this a position that had to be confirmed? Idiots appointing idiots is bad enough, but the appointed idiots getting confirmed is all that much worse
Re: (Score:3)
And you can't even blame the voters because a minority put him in charge in the first place!
...a political story is posted, exempted from any and all usual Slashdot posting processes.
Is someone at Slashdot pushing a political agenda?
Yeah, anything else gets delayed by days, to the point we're getting year-old stories. But Trump fired someone "News for nerds, stuff that matters"?
True (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
In this administration? Not really. Changes seem to be afoot every day and most of these are political appointments. People who do the actual work don't get their announcement.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I had just made my rounds of all the lying news sites (which are all of them, depending on who you speak to). I went to
/. for some idle chit-chat with AC's and the usual gang of idiots.
To my surprise, a current event! More current than all the news sites that I had just read!
I just want it on record that I consider this disappointing, and another sign that
/. has hit bottom. I do not come to this site to read current events! I do not come to this site to read about "News for Nerds", whatever that really me
1. The whole planet is sick of your so-called "left vs right" debates, you're all right-wing as far as the rest of us are concerned.
2. This is Slashdot, left vs right debates should not belong here.
I'll agree. From OP "The majority of people don't want to be subjected to more leftist nonsense about affirmative action, about transsexuals, about -isms and -phobias, and about so-called "social justice" in general. They don't want to be subjected to virtue signalling. They don't want to read comment after comment full of pathetic insults like "Drumpf" and "orange skin" and "small hands" and "bad hair"."
I'll include I didn't want all the similar crap from rightists the previous eight years. But, as has bee
all the similar crap from rightists the previous eight years
The crap is more common and more in your face from both sides.
This is a pretty vague answer. What side is yours, how is it acting like the other side, and why is either side perceived by you to be behaving badly?
Re: (Score:3)
It would be nice to stop hearing 'right-wing' and 'left-wing' used as insults. It's not an insult to disagree.
Man this crew is setting some records! I wonder how many more they'll set before the summers out. All this entertainment and still haven't passed anything of mention.
Man this crew is setting some records! I wonder how many more they'll set before the summers out. All this entertainment and still haven't passed anything of mention.
Well, Trump did champion the concept of Drain the Swamp a time or two.
Perhaps he overlooked the fact the swamp was on his own property...
Man this crew is setting some records! I wonder how many more they'll set before the summers out. All this entertainment and still haven't passed anything of mention.
Scott Adams (of Dilbert fame) has a link to a Reddit article that listed something like more than 50 "accomplishments" that Trump has done with the article being created to specifically rebut the idea that he's done nothing. About half of them were executive orders Trump signed and I honestly right now have no way to know if those are accomplishing anything or not. He's been pretty busy deporting illegal immigrants, and I have one friend who supports Trump who really likes this a lot. So I'm just pointing
Adams is exhibiting the same irony that Sir Arthur Conan Doyle did. Doyle's creation, Sherlock Holmes, was about as materialist as one could be. He believed everything had a rational explanation, appeared to reject the idea of the supernatural (hence his deduction that the Curse of the Baskervilles was a silly piece of folklore being used to cover a crime), and yet Doyle bought into all sorts of spiritist claptrap, going so far as to defend those two fraudster girls and their "faerie pictures".
In other words, both Adams and doyle suffer that most peculiar of human conditions; cognitive dissonance. It's bizarre that Adams can't see that Trump is as good an example of the boss character in his comics as one could imagine,
As to Trump's accomplishments, yes he's signed some executive orders, but really, the big ticket items like the wall (which now looks from proposed expropriations will be little more than about 800 miles of more fence) and health care are bust. Just wait for tax reform. As it is, his political capital is so low, his own party clearly thinks he's either an idiot or deranged (or both), and at six months in, he's not accomplished anything of any great importance. Heck, there are a huge number of unfilled appointments that he hasn't got to, so he hasn't even been able to get anywhere near to completing one of the more basic aspects of his job.
Yep. Once precedent is set, it will be used as a weapon by the other side. Often to better effect, because they have experience to go by.
Yep. Once precedent is set, it will be used as a weapon by the other side. Often to better effect, because they have experience to go by.
Obama was the president that used the fewest executive orders in recent history. Trump is on track to break the record in most, so not following the precedent set by Obama.
About half of them were executive orders
You mean like those same illegal and unconstitutional executive orders Obama had done that Republicans were having apoplectic seizures over?
As I always say, "When your guy does it, it's great. When the other guy does it, it's a travesty."
Yea, still waiting for the person who will diminish the power of the office myself...
He's a nerdy heinlein-worshipping libertarian....they think they're experts on everything. After all, Grandmaster Heinlein says that you have to be an expert on everything to be a real human and after all they're so smart that they read Heinlein and they're just like that Marty Stu Lazarus themselves.
This administration also recently secured a record for the lowest approval rating ever at the 6 month mark, so there's that.
Maybe in 3 1/2 years from now (Score:2)
Trump will finally have a staff in place that can run the White House.
Yeah. The next President's.
This isn't an SNL skit? (Score:2, Insightful)
If I were to write a comedy skit about this presidency, no one would buy it because it would be too far fetched.
But it would be funny. This isn't.
Re: (Score:2)
But it would be funny. This isn't.
You say that but the second I read the headline I began to laugh.
;)
The Simpsons originally had Trump as President as a joke. Where Lisa Simpson became president to fix his mess.
The Simpson writers were figured out of all the public figures he would make the worst president to pick. But the world is a crazy place.
Well, this presidency definitely has enough cowbell if nothing else.
QFLOL
Reaching for the prize. (Score:5, Funny)
As long as he has to eat Trump Steaks with them...
This tweet, six hours old, has not aged well. (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Just like MoonCoin!
What?
Stop laughing.
Could image over greed prevail (Score:5, Insightful)
Given the wealth that most of the cabinet and staff have in the current white house it confuses me why many of them would want to risk image issues or care to face the daily workload and headaches that these positions entail. Though many are earning a comfortable salary [politico.com], the money pulled in is likely secondary to the access to impact decisions as well as access to information. Given the chaos and drama however we must be left to think carefully about what kind of corruption might be brewing behind this relatively opaque administration. Like a poorly tuned monitoring system there is so much noise in US politics right now it is difficult to pick out where the real harm to the world might be.
IMO:
1) They vastly underestimate the work required. These are people who believe government doesn't do anything, so the people running the government must not do anything. So they believe the job is easy.
2) They have egos larger than galaxies, more fragile than egg shells, and relish the opportunity to show just how great they are.
Unfortunately these positions mean they are not always surrounded by obsequious underlings eager to sing their praises, so their incompetence becomes rapidly apparent. Thus damaging their massive but fragile egos.
Which causes them to lash out, demonstrating more incompetence, causing more damage, and so on.
They've got plenty of money (Score:2)
Most business organizations I've witnessed tend to thrive when there's a level of stability. For example, people know they should talk to Person X in charge of Process Y directly to get the real deal on things. It's good to get people out who are pretty toxic, but doesn't government work the same way? Don't companies and wealthy people use the back-channel methods to actually get work done?
We'll see what happens...I'm hoping that there's just a ton of drama, things basically get parked for 4 years, and other countries don't see it as an opportunity to get ahead while everyone's distracted.
Re: (Score:2)
Do we really want our government thriving?
Personally, I don't. A healthy economy needs two things: Stability and to be left alone. An incompetent government that can't pass any legislation is generally a good thing.
For example, people know they should talk to Person X in charge of Process Y directly to get the real deal on things. It's good to get people out who are pretty toxic, but doesn't government work the same way?
Government doesn't work the same way....it takes the same situation and turns it up to infinity.
The way to get things done is to find the low-level office worker who actually does the work of the executive she nominally works for and get her to want to help you.
This is killing me. I was really looking forward for more of Mario Cantone as Scaramucci on The President Show.
Not revoved, Forced out (Score:2)
With the potty mouth remarks Anthony Scaramucci made late Thrusday he coudldn't of lasted. On CNN that same morning Anthony Scaramucci watched what he said while making it apparent he has a long time hatred of two members of Trumps staff (and what I watched).
When his nemesis Reince Priebus was fired Friday and Trump said nothing of Anthony Scaramucci, I figured it over for Trump. Put in another postion (couldn't define removed) I figure he's on a clock.
Scaramoosh! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's been done https://politics.slashdot.org/comments.pl?sid=10933669&cid=54915343/ [slashdot.org] before you copycat.
HE DIDN'T DO IT I WILL NOT LET HIM GO!
In the future, everybody will be a member of Trump's cabinet for 15 minutes.
Trump impeaches Trump, then has him removed from the Presidency.
But seriously, this admin has higher turnover than a freakin' MacDonalds.
Hey, fugettaboutit.
The Fandango (Score:2)
Personally I think Scaramucci's firing came down to his refusal to do the Fandango.
To Quote Porky Pig: (Score:2)
Dumpster Fire (Score:2, Troll)
Remember that a dumpster fire is where you specifically would light the dumpster on fire behind the store and when everybody ran out to put the dumpster out (to keep the whole building from burning) the thieves would run in and rob the place blind.
We're so busy watching the dumpster burn we missed the part where the republicans after instituting the nuclear option have appointed hundreds of judges. Trump will be a bad memory but these ass clowns will be with us for a long
What on earth are you talking about? Mockery of Democracy? That's what is going on in Venezuela over the weekend not in the Whitehouse right now.
This guy was obviously not a good fit for the Whitehouse "Communications Director" given his current situation. But truth be told, I don't imagine that this guy is necessarily in a good place in his personal life, with his wife divorcing him on the same day as his youngest child was born during his first week on a really high pressure, high stakes, publically vis
Personally, I'd cut him a big break...Most of us wouldn't handle any one of these pressures very well...
You know, if you don't like petting scorpions, you shouldn't get a job petting scorpions.
What's really terrifying is that the WH has become a toxic place for any remotely competent people in the US. What's left after The Mooch?
What's left after The Mooch?
Kalanik might be looking for a temp gig while he waits to triumphantly return to Uber
Trump is still a Mockery of Democracy, independent on what is happening in Venezuela. The U.S. system of checks and balances is still in effect, and we still have enough adults in the room to prevent pure chaos.
So what you're saying is that President Trump appointed a Director of Communications who is mentally unstable.
That would explain the call to the New Yorker journalist. The Mooch is out of his mind. Frankly it sounded more like coked out of his mind, but let's just go with him being mentally unstable.
Re: (Score:2)
If he resigns the Presidency goes to the Vice President. I will still take him over Trump. At lease Pence for the most part will work for the U.S. People, even though I disagree with much of his stances.
Look on the bright side...the 'Fat Bottomed Girl' isn't in the white house.