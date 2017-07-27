FCC Is Not Complying With Freedom of Information Act Requests, Alleges Lawsuit (arstechnica.com) 27
burtosis writes: The FCC is being sued for failure to turn over documents related to "correspondence, e-mails, telephone call logs, calendar entries, meeting agendas," between chairman Ajit or his staff and ISPs. Given the FCCs recent transparency issues, which appear to be directly ignoring the vast majority of feedback from Americans that are pro net neutrality, a nonprofit group called American Oversight is trying to force the real conversations the FCC is holding into public view. They are also asking for any communications with the media, Congress, and congressional staff. Two extensions for missed deadlines have been given, but the third extension was denied on July 24th. The FCC also ignored a FOiA request by Ars for the DDoS attack during the public comment period on net neutrality. With the current administration's attitude toward transparency and catering only to the largest corporate donors, will the American people have any meaningful influence in how the country is run anymore?
The solution is simple: just don't record in meeting minutes or any fashion whatsoever the things you don't want the public to know about.
That seems like a strange "solution"
What you're saying is "the way to avoid committing a crime, is to commit a crime".
Yep... That's exactly what he said...
Well, what he said was to not keep RECORDS by not putting anything into writing where it is subject to FOIA laws. This is EXACTLY the reason that some think Hillary did this "Private E-mail server" mistake, it was an effort to keep E-mail conversations from being subject to FOIA requests (or that's how some see it). The problem for Hillary is that she kept all these old E-mails around instead of routinely trashing them (mistake 2), then she didn't just turn them all ov
Opacity: The American Tradition (Score:5, Insightful)
"With the current administration's attitude toward transparency and catering only to the largest corporate donors, will the American people have any meaningful influence in how the country is run anymore?"
Uh, current administration?
Can someone tell me when the last time any administration was completely transparent and somehow didn't cater to their largest corporate donors? For fucks sake, this has been going on so long it's now considered an American tradition. Not even you great grandfather remembers a time when this wasn't true.
The American People became irrelevant long ago.
This administraton _IS_ transparent.
We can see right through them.
Re:Opacity: The American Tradition (Score:4, Insightful)
I guess it depends on your political prospective.
I saw Bush as somewhat opaque, but not unpleasantly or unreasonably so. Clinton was documented as a liar and was very misleading and opaque when push came to shove politically. But Obama was the textbook definition of opaque for 8 full years.
I don't think Trump is opaque in the least, which is actually partly responsible for his PR problems. What you see is what you get with Trump, warts and all. He tweets out ill-advised stuff based on his feelings at
When... (Score:1)
have they ever?
Ajit Pai... (Score:2)
He has a lot to lose if it were to be made completely public.
they really have FCCd themselves (Score:2)
who in their right mind does not do a post mortem or at least send a email (OOB) when their infrastructure is suffering from what you might call a DDOS
under american law would they have to turn over records to prove they didnt send anything ?
Be careful what you wish for (Score:2)
Among that supposed smoking-gun treasure trove of information you want, you might find things that you didn't want to know about.