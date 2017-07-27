Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


FCC Is Not Complying With Freedom of Information Act Requests, Alleges Lawsuit

Posted by BeauHD
burtosis writes: The FCC is being sued for failure to turn over documents related to "correspondence, e-mails, telephone call logs, calendar entries, meeting agendas," between chairman Ajit or his staff and ISPs. Given the FCCs recent transparency issues, which appear to be directly ignoring the vast majority of feedback from Americans that are pro net neutrality, a nonprofit group called American Oversight is trying to force the real conversations the FCC is holding into public view. They are also asking for any communications with the media, Congress, and congressional staff. Two extensions for missed deadlines have been given, but the third extension was denied on July 24th. The FCC also ignored a FOiA request by Ars for the DDoS attack during the public comment period on net neutrality. With the current administration's attitude toward transparency and catering only to the largest corporate donors, will the American people have any meaningful influence in how the country is run anymore?

  • Opacity: The American Tradition (Score:5, Insightful)

    by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Thursday July 27, 2017 @09:08AM (#54890373)

    "With the current administration's attitude toward transparency and catering only to the largest corporate donors, will the American people have any meaningful influence in how the country is run anymore?"

    Uh, current administration?

    Can someone tell me when the last time any administration was completely transparent and somehow didn't cater to their largest corporate donors? For fucks sake, this has been going on so long it's now considered an American tradition. Not even you great grandfather remembers a time when this wasn't true.

    The American People became irrelevant long ago.

    • This administraton _IS_ transparent.

      We can see right through them.

    • Re:Opacity: The American Tradition (Score:4, Insightful)

      by JoshuaZ ( 1134087 ) on Thursday July 27, 2017 @09:25AM (#54890465) Homepage
      Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama all had serious transparency issues and trouble paying attention to public feedback. However, neither Bush nor Obama was by and large that bad, and the current administration is so bad it makes the previous ones look like paragons of transparency and responsiveness.

      • I guess it depends on your political prospective.

        I saw Bush as somewhat opaque, but not unpleasantly or unreasonably so. Clinton was documented as a liar and was very misleading and opaque when push came to shove politically. But Obama was the textbook definition of opaque for 8 full years.

        I don't think Trump is opaque in the least, which is actually partly responsible for his PR problems. What you see is what you get with Trump, warts and all. He tweets out ill-advised stuff based on his feelings at

    • Since the subject of this thread is the FCC and title II. We can safely say the last administration. Tom Wheeler did not obstruct or hide things.

  • When... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    have they ever?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jandrese ( 485 )
      Tom Wheeler's FCC was much better about communicating with the public. The feedback mechanisms that Pai is ignoring were set up by that FCC.
  • Why would he comply?

    He has a lot to lose if it were to be made completely public.

  • who in their right mind does not do a post mortem or at least send a email (OOB) when their infrastructure is suffering from what you might call a DDOS

    under american law would they have to turn over records to prove they didnt send anything ?

    John

  • Among that supposed smoking-gun treasure trove of information you want, you might find things that you didn't want to know about.

