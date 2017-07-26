Donald Trump Says US Military Will Not Allow Transgender People To Serve (theguardian.com) 195
Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would not allow transgender individuals to serve in the US military in any capacity. From a report: The US president tweeted: "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow ... transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military." He added: "Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming ... victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail." Trump's decision marks a sharp reversal of a policy initiated under Barack Obama, in which the Pentagon ended a longtime ban on transgender people from serving openly in the military. As a candidate, Trump cast himself as a supporter of LGBT rights and indicated he would uphold certain Obama-era policies designed to protect transgender people.
Nahh, it's OK, just think of it as "mit meinen Generalen".
More like "s moimi generalami"
Huh? The president is the commander in chief, and the military generals are in a real sense "his". This is civilian control of the military. The military is not some 4th branch of government on a par with the legislative and judicial branches.
If Obama had ever said that, Lou Dobbs would have driven a car bomb through the White House gates
Woosh....
He is commander in chief.
Yup, and I think that's what causes most people to "full body shiver" :
phrasings such as "my generals" make painfully aware that your orange troll with a twitter account *is* "the commander in chief" and "*his* generals" are indeed under *his* command.
It makes sense (Score:1, Insightful)
Re:It makes sense (Score:5, Insightful)
Do yourself a favor -
Spend a minute and look into the literally THOUSANDS of military jobs that are not in combat zones or areas of scarcity.
This is not a logistical move - if it was, it would come from the pentagon and not from a loudmouth on Twitter.
Re:It makes sense (Score:5, Insightful)
But what do you think is going to happen if in an emergency they miss their hormones? It might be undesirable for them, but it's not going to put anyone's life in danger, it's not going to be a problem for anyone other than them.
They should be free to decide whether that risk is worthwhile for them or not.
Re:It makes sense (Score:5, Insightful)
I can speak further about this because I was discharged from the Army for having a condition called Congenital Stationary Night Blindness. The way the military works is that no matter what job you have, combat or not, you still have to have a wartime duty, which applies to ANY military occupation. For example, the Army (music) band functions as enemy POW prison guards during time of war. All service members, including cooks, are expected to be able to fire weapons and throw grenades, because every single one of them are expected to be either in or very close to the combat zone.
In my particular case, the logic is that if I was out in the combat zone (my MOS was 19D) or anywhere near it, and night came around, I would be ineffective and would end up being a liability to my battle buddies. Sure, there are night vision goggles, but what if they are damaged, batteries run out, etc? Doesn't work, hence discharge.
In the case of a transgender, if the combat situation caused them to ever separated from their unit for a long period of time (something that happens often) they'd become a liability to their battle buddies. MtF trans would also have to carry other gear around if they've had bottom surgery, which also presents a logistical problem.
At least, this applies to the Army, the same would definitely apply to the Marines, so those two would be right out. It would also likely apply to the Navy as well since they are out at sea for years at a time (definite logistical issues there,) and can and do approach combat zones. Air Force personnel are rarely in the combat zone (except for pilots) but they are typically near the combat zone where they can and do make contact with the enemy.
Furthermore, in any service branch, they don't position you based on your military occupation, rather they position you based on wherever your unit is deployed to, and your unit has many different occupations within it. They aren't going to say "well, our unit can't deploy here because we have a transgender person in it."
Why should we allow people taking hormones that make themselves physically weaker and emotionally more vulnerable to fight in the military?
My dad was deployed to Iraq years ago. He took his cholesterol medicine with him. Deploying with medication isn't a crazy, rare thing, dude.
I take a statin. If I miss it, I don't die, I don't even have symptoms. You aren't going to die in the field if your LDL goes up. Medications come in all shapes and sizes.
Also, just because you are in a noncombat job does not mean you are exempt from combat when deployed. Battles are not preplanned usually, and are not just limited to areas where only people with combat positions are concentrated.
If a soldier has to take Hormone replacement pills every day, and then they are suddenly unavailable, I could see it causing some issues.
So are you suggesting an event like this:
Sgt. Bigman: Pvt Wassman, go shoot those Ruskies over there or the whole unit will perish.
Pvt Wassmann: Sorry Sarge! I ran out of hormone pills today, I can't carry out my orders.
* BOOM * - Entire US army wiped out because Wassmann ran out of hormone pills
I can see that being a legitimate concern. Just like people who normally take migraine medicine might run out of that- and then they will kill everyone and not follow orders rather than have a migraine.
The military doesn't need to be at the forefront of social change. There is nothing wrong with the military lagging, and by doing so in minimizes internal disruption. Heck, greater society is still fighting bathroom policy, the military has other stuff to occupy its time.
There is a difference between lagging due to being a slow institute or staying behind because you do not WANT to follow.
It may not need to be at the forefront of social change, but it needs to be at the forefront of equality: it's not a coincidence that "moral" and "morale" are basically the same word. Sun Tzu lists "moral law" as one of his five constants of war: align your army with your stated aims and you have a cohesive fighting force that will do their utmost; add a bunch of random rules that have no effect on the mission, and you have a less effective, more cynical, less motivated force.
Re: (Score:3)
FWIW There are time release options available that are implanted under the skin. I don't know how long they last and how often they're replaced, but I did want to just point that out.
Also I wanted to add. The President's tweet seems to indicate those who have already transitioned. That's different that those who elect to transition while in the service (aka would need HRT). However, this is a tweet so I really can't say much in the way of specific policy because it's not something like an EO.
No surprise. (Score:1, Informative)
No surprise. Trump is living in 1940's Italy. He's completely out of touch with the modern world or modern sensibilities.
No one is going to be upset when he "moves-on", and his antique anti-morality moves on.
You want to know why Trump one?
I suspect it is because there are people who aren't intelligent enough to know how to spell "won", a three-letter word?
Re: No surprise. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re:No surprise. (Score:4, Informative)
Modern sensibilities? By not giving in to people with a mental disorder and not allowing them to enter the army
It hasn't been considered a mental disorder by the sciences for decades. However, to humor you, so what if it is? What would the harm be?
Do you prevent people with high-functioning autism in the army? Do you think people with minor anxiety are prevent from joining? What about ADD? Get PTSD you should be kicked out?
Even if were a mental disorder- it's far less harmful than any of the above, and the above won't get you barred from the military.
Citation needed. Which "sciences" are these, specifically?
Re: No surprise. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
"Modern sensibilities" is just a way of referring to the preferences of a small minority of self-appointed elite moralists. It can never make intuitive sense because if it did, the elite club wouldn't be special. For the same reason, it can never be a majority -- if it ever becomes a majority, they shift it so they're special again. They always need to know they're better than you.
Also they're vegan and don't own a TV. Perhaps you'd like to hear from them about "eating clean"?
Re: (Score:3)
Contentious issue (Score:4, Interesting)
Sorry, Trump... that genie is already out of the bottle. Legislation is probably necessary to roll it back at this point.
My feeling is this is bound to wind up in the 9th circuit district court with an injunctive order issued against this change in policy.
Hopefully that happens right before an election so people have a chance to decide whether transgendered issues matter more than issues that affect the other 99+% of people.
Yeah, you don't get it. Remember when transgendered issues were a campaign slogan? No, of course you don't.
The same thing can be said for issuing travel visas to foreign nationals. Courts go beyond their authority all the time.
What legislation? The ban on transgenders in the military was lifted by an executive order from the Obama administration [wikipedia.org]; there was never any legislation of the kind. Trump is reversing an EO not a law. EOs are not laws, the separation clause reserves that power to the legislative branch, the judicial branch will not interpret EOs as laws, penalties cannot be levied against violators, and most federal agencies not under executive control w
Why do you bother adding this... (Score:1)
"As a candidate, Trump cast himself as a supporter of LGBT rights and indicated he would uphold certain Obama-era policies designed to protect transgender people."
Why do reporters continue to bother with this... Clearly his supporters don't care what he said he would do and what he IS doing, and even more clearly, his non-supporters don't need anymore ammunition to dislike him.
Yea it's fun to call him out on lying/not holding onto campaign promises, but seriously, this is NOT new at all with any politician,
He is protecting them! Now they won't be faced with bullets, or coopted into the embarrassment that is this administration's international politics and military decisions.
and if we have a draft will this last? (Score:2)
and if we have a draft will this last?
and if we have a draft will this last?
That could be rather amusing if we have a new Vietnam. Suddenly everyone's a transsexual to avoid being drafted. I'm probably too old to be drafted but in 5 years my son will be of age. I'll start suggesting he consider becoming a woman if war breaks out immediately.
BBC's Article (Score:3)
Medication Issues (Score:1)
PC (Score:5, Insightful)
I personally know a former Marine. He loved serving. He was an NCO, a sargeant. He's one of these disciplined and athletic guys who actually likes all the running and training. He spoke so fondly of it that I asked him why he would have left. He told me that the political correctness was just becoming ridiculous. The female Marines just didn't have the physical performance capabilities of the males (the best among them were about equal to the average male, and those were exceptional) - this is the same reason sports and the Olympics have Men's and Women's events. It's just the nature of the sexes and beyond our control. The top brass kept trying to ignore these differences, to the point that it was harming combat effectiveness in many situations. Of course, in a military environment you do what you're told and you shut your mouth about it, so he and other NCOs had no voice and no ability to protest. Eventually he got tired of it so when his term of service was up, he got out. He told me he was not the only one, not by far. Politics was not why he signed up.
People already generally have a hard time being rational about real, measurable physical strength/performance differences between men and women. And those can easily be demonstrated and proven. The whole LGBT topic tends to cause even more extreme irrational reactions and controversy. You really don't want this kind of bickering in a military unit where distractions and small mistakes get people killed. It's the one place you can't afford it.
There's plenty of things Trump has said and done that I don't like. This time though, I think he's making the right call and probably knows he's going to take a lot of outrage for it. I can respect that whether I like the guy or not.
Re:PC (Score:5, Interesting)
Its an interesting question. Women are on average not as strong as men and they are on average smaller. so fighter planes designed for women pilots would be more efficient. Should our next generation military aircraft and other roles that don't require physical strength be optimized for women, while roles that require physical strength are optimized for men.
Are you seriously implying that being a fighter jet pilot doesn't require a high-end physique?
I'm sure being a fighter jet pilot requires you to be in tip-top physical shape, but it wouldn't necessarily require bulging biceps. You would need a tip-top cardiovascular health, but not necessarily being a bulky muscle-bag.
If you look at the top formula one drivers (in many languages they're called pilots, a formula one car has a lot of similarities to a fighter-jet, but won't get into that), most of the best drivers are short, smaller individuals and not very muscular (compared to other athelets).
I understand that part completely as well.
I mean how much would it suck to be in a deadly situation during combat that the strength of a man would get you out of and all you have is a woman who doesn't quite cut it?
Granted, if you lack the numbers, having women bolster them makes sense. But only then.
For all the other jobs in the armed forces though, this does not apply. So banning women and transgenders from those jobs as well is... questionable.
Re:PC (Score:4, Interesting)
You really don't want this kind of bickering in a military unit where distractions and small mistakes get people killed. It's the one place you can't afford it.
This same justification was used for years to keep blacks out of the military. And women. And gay people. And on and on.
Maybe instead the military could train people how to avoid "distractions and small mistakes," instead of thinking that those issues could be avoided by excluding certain 'undesirable' people.
Social Experiments (Score:1)
Don't belong in the Military. They have a job to do.
Re: (Score:1)
So, you're saying we should still have segregated military units?
This is just a distraction (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
They've found something even worse with the healthcare vote, too. A partial measure? That's not a plan; it's ridiculous. Either repeal it all and put down a structured, planned bill; leave it in place; or improve upon it. Just clipping pieces for politics will cause destabilization of the healthcare industry and severe economic fall-out with worse consequences than even rolling back Obamacare in full!
Re: (Score:2)
GOOD! (Score:1, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
The purpose of the military, is to break things and kill people. It needs to be a tight cohesive bunch, not with a bunch of "my gender of the week" types.
I don't know why you think someone having a different gender identity than their assigned at birth identity somehow must make them "weak." Heck, for that matter, even if you did have someone whose gender identity changed every week as you suggest, I don't see why that would them have trouble killing people or being part of a cohesive fighting force.
The military should be EXEMPT from all of this political correctness garbage, which, is set up on purpose, to reduce morality, and destroy the best fighting force in the world.
Or this is about people who genuinely want the right to fight for their country. You appear to be jumping from the fact that you disagree with other people to co
The purpose of the military, is to break things and kill people. It needs to be a tight cohesive bunch, not with a bunch of "my gender of the week" types. The military should be EXEMPT from all of this political correctness garbage, which, is set up on purpose, to reduce morality, and destroy the best fighting force in the world. (I have thick skin
You don't have a thick skin if your hang-ups about other people's bodies requires everyone who is not like you to have their rights restricted. You are the most delicate snowflake of all.
Re: (Score:1)
That's what they said about keeping black people out of the military 150 years ago, and then that was the reason for keeping them in segregated units, and women from joining at all 60 years ago, and gay people from serving openly until just a few years ago. Each and every time, detractors talked about how 'the unit would be destroyed'. The unit got over it, the unit changed, and Surprise, Surprise, Surprise, the Republic yet prevails.
Even though it's sort of backwards due to PTSD and all that, people fighting and supporting each other need to be mentally steady at all times. I say "steady" because I mean that someone who is manically depressed, wetting themselves and crying uncontrollably whenever they hear gunfire, fighting the voices, etc, have no business being depended upon by the rest of the military and our country. So if someone is mentally struggling with anything that keeps their concentration from being fully engaged
which, is set up on purpose, to reduce morality, and destroy the best fighting force in the world. (I have thick skin
/. types, fire away)
Not quite.. (Score:2)
"Trump cast himself as a supporter of LGBT rights"
No, if I recall he was a supporter of LG BTQ...whatever that is, maybe a type of sandwich, or some new device from LG?
Playing leftists like a violin (Score:2)
When the Dems and the left are talking about transgendered issues, they're forgetting the needs of 99+% of Americans. But they can't help themselves, because if every year isn't always 1964, then leftism is just bullying.
2 reason why (Score:4, Insightful)
There are two reasons for this:
* Physiological - There's enough issues with men and women serving together in high stress situations. This would be another distraction.
* Political - Just like his attacks on his attorney general this is a distraction from the fact that the Republicans could not get Repeal and/or Replace of ObamaCare through again.
Because a person who gave up their balls... (Score:1)
Because a person who gave up their balls still have more than the Coward in Chief, Donald J. (Jackass?) 'Tiny Hands" Trump.
Donny the Draft Dodger?
What a worthless pile of flesh our president is. I feel sorry for those who cast a vote for him. For those who regret, I can forgive. For those who continue to support this orange oaf, I am saddened by your lack of humanity and that by definition, you can still call yourselves human.
Ridiculous (Score:2)
Tremendous medical costs! (Score:1)
Right! Because currently the US military spends next to nothing* on medical for it's cis-male soldiers. No hospitals or doctors are needed* to treat our hetero-military and vets, because they are so Focused and Decisive! But once the flood of trans-soldiers comes marching in, only then will military spending spiral out of control. And there goes our overwhelming victory.
I couldn't join...why should they? (Score:5, Interesting)
I don't know much about scoliosis, mild or otherwise, but I assume it is a consideration when lifting heavy objects, whereas genitals really have no bearing on that activity.
Trump never said he supported LGBT... (Score:2)
Medical costs? (Score:1)
I Am Reminded (Score:1)
Not to make this into a debate on another topic, but I'm reminded of an observation George Carlin made during his career.
"Catholics and other Christians are against abortions and they're against homosexuals. Well who has less abortions than homosexuals? Leave these fucking people alone for Christ's sake. Here is an entire class of people guaranteed never to have an abortion and the Catholics and the Christians are just tossing them aside. You'd think they'd make natural allies."
We need to impeach Trump RIGHT NOW (Score:1)
His actions have degraded the character of the highest office. He is a corrupt businessman with connections to the mafia. His nepotism has no bounds. He willfully and enthusiastically cedes American pre-eminence to Russia, and deals secretly with our adversaries, but banning trannies was the right decision.
Think of it like diabetes (Score:1)
You can't enlist because you have a medical need. Sure transgender is not considered mental disorder (even though they have severely high suicide rates) but it requires constant medication to either be a man or a woman. The withdrawals of such drugs, can cause confusion, lethargy, and various other things. All things that impact your ability to shoot, carry wounded soldiers, and the various other acts of being a soldier.
If you're not outraged about diabetes...why are you outraged about transgenders?
The USA is not a country of hate (Score:2)
I just hope that the rest of the world understands that the greater percentage of the USA population does not hate any particular group of people as the current government would lead the world to believe. There are too many people in the country left behind by automation. Those disenfranchised folks look for a conduit for their frustration. It is a bit scary because that is one of the components that led to global political struggles in the 1930's. The difficult part is educating those disenfranchised on ho
Girly? More like grizzly https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Do you see men weakened by estrogen therapy or women limited by their physiology as threatening?
Yeah, if anything it's a "he". It has Y chromosomes, which makes it a "he" but after al this operations it is totally unclear how to classify it so "it" is correct, as indicating unknown.
Although I do think that Manning did a good job for the people in releasing that video.
Can 0.3-0.6% of the population really do anything "in droves"?
LK