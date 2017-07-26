Donald Trump Says US Military Will Not Allow Transgender People To Serve (theguardian.com) 70
Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would not allow transgender individuals to serve in the US military in any capacity. From a report: The US president tweeted: "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow ... transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military." He added: "Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming ... victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail." Trump's decision marks a sharp reversal of a policy initiated under Barack Obama, in which the Pentagon ended a longtime ban on transgender people from serving openly in the military. As a candidate, Trump cast himself as a supporter of LGBT rights and indicated he would uphold certain Obama-era policies designed to protect transgender people.
Nahh, it's OK, just think of it as "mit meinen Generalen".
More like "s moimi generalami"
He is commander in chief.
Yup, and I think that's what causes most people to "full body shiver" :
phrasings such as "my generals" make painfully aware that your orange troll with a twitter account *is* "the commander in chief" and "*his* generals" are indeed under *his* command.
sad~
Full body shiver.
Huh? The president is the commander in chief, and the military generals are in a real sense "his". This is civilian control of the military. The military is not some 4th branch of government on a par with the legislative and judicial branches.
If Obama had ever said that, Lou Dobbs would have driven a car bomb through the White House gates
Of course this advice isn't applicable to trans
Girly? More like grizzly https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Do yourself a favor -
Spend a minute and look into the literally THOUSANDS of military jobs that are not in combat zones or areas of scarcity.
This is not a logistical move - if it was, it would come from the pentagon and not from a loudmouth on Twitter.
But what do you think is going to happen if in an emergency they miss their hormones? It might be undesirable for them, but it's not going to put anyone's life in danger, it's not going to be a problem for anyone other than them.
They should be free to decide whether that risk is worthwhile for them or not.
If a soldier has to take Hormone replacement pills every day, and then they are suddenly unavailable, I could see it causing some issues.
So are you suggesting an event like this:
Sgt. Bigman: Pvt Wassman, go shoot those Ruskies over there or the whole unit will perish.
Pvt Wassmann: Sorry Sarge! I ran out of hormone pills today, I can't carry out my orders.
* BOOM * - Entire US army wiped out because Wassmann ran out of hormone pills
I can see that being a legitimate concern. Just like people who normally take migraine medicine might run out of that- and then they will kill everyone and not follow orders rather than have a migraine.
Or ho
Re: (Score:3)
FWIW There are time release options available that are implanted under the skin. I don't know how long they last and how often they're replaced, but I did want to just point that out.
No surprise. (Score:3, Insightful)
No surprise. Trump is living in 1940's Italy. He's completely out of touch with the modern world or modern sensibilities. He's like the old drunk great uncle that every family has. The one that has no morality and complains about blacks and women.
No one is going to be upset when he "moves-on", and his antique anti-morality moves on.
You want to know why Trump one?
I suspect it is because there are people who aren't intelligent enough to know how to spell "won", a three-letter word?
Modern sensibilities? By not giving in to people with a mental disorder and not allowing them to enter the army, have their operations paid for by tax money instead of trying to fix their brain issue?
Modern sensibilities? By not giving in to people with a mental disorder and not allowing them to enter the army
It hasn't been considered a mental disorder by the sciences for decades. However, to humor you, so what if it is? What would the harm be?
Do you prevent people with high-functioning autism in the army? Do you think people with minor anxiety are prevent from joining? What about ADD? Get PTSD you should be kicked out?
Even if were a mental disorder- it's far less harmful than any of the above, and the above won't get you barred from the military.
Contentious issue (Score:3)
Sorry, Trump... that genie is already out of the bottle. Legislation is probably necessary to roll it back at this point.
My feeling is this is bound to wind up in the 9th circuit district court with an injunctive order issued against this change in policy.
Yeah, if anything it's a "he". It has Y chromosomes, which makes it a "he" but after al this operations it is totally unclear how to classify it so "it" is correct, as indicating unknown.
Although I do think that Manning did a good job for the people in releasing that video.
Why do you bother adding this... (Score:2)
"As a candidate, Trump cast himself as a supporter of LGBT rights and indicated he would uphold certain Obama-era policies designed to protect transgender people."
Why do reporters continue to bother with this... Clearly his supporters don't care what he said he would do and what he IS doing, and even more clearly, his non-supporters don't need anymore ammunition to dislike him.
Yea it's fun to call him out on lying/not holding onto campaign promises, but seriously, this is NOT new at all with any politician,
He is protecting them! Now they won't be faced with bullets, or coopted into the embarrassment that is this administration's international politics and military decisions.
and if we have a draft will this last? (Score:2)
and if we have a draft will this last?
and if we have a draft will this last?
That could be rather amusing if we have a new Vietnam. Suddenly everyone's a transsexual to avoid being drafted. I'm probably too old to be drafted but in 5 years my son will be of age. I'll start suggesting he consider becoming a woman if war breaks out immediately.
I personally know a former Marine. He loved serving. He was an NCO, a sargeant. He's one of these disciplined and athletic guys who actually likes all the running and training. He spoke so fondly of it that I asked him why he would have left. He told me that the political correctness was just becoming ridiculous. The female Marines just didn't have the physical performance capabilities of the males (the best among them were about equal to the average male, and those were exceptional) - this is the sam
Re: (Score:3)
Its an interesting question. Women are on average not as strong as men and they are on average smaller. so fighter planes designed for women pilots would be more efficient. Should our next generation military aircraft and other roles that don't require physical strength be optimized for women, while roles that require physical strength are optimized for men.
Don't belong in the Military. They have a job to do.
This is just a distraction (Score:2)
They've found something even worse with the healthcare vote, too. A partial measure? That's not a plan; it's ridiculous. Either repeal it all and put down a structured, planned bill; leave it in place; or improve upon it. Just clipping pieces for politics will cause destabilization of the healthcare industry and severe economic fall-out with worse consequences than even rolling back Obamacare in full!
It's ludicrous that we have people who aren't trying to improve the situation, but rather are just f
GOOD! (Score:3)
"Trump cast himself as a supporter of LGBT rights"
No, if I recall he was a supporter of LG BTQ...whatever that is, maybe a type of sandwich, or some new device from LG?
Playing leftists like a violin (Score:2)
When the Dems and the left are talking about transgendered issues, they're forgetting the needs of 99+% of Americans. But they can't help themselves, because if every year isn't always 1964, then leftism is just bullying.
There are two reasons for this:
* Physiological - There's enough issues with men and women serving together in high stress situations. This would be another distraction.
* Political - Just like his attacks on his attorney general this is a distraction from the fact that the Republicans could not get Repeal and/or Replace of ObamaCare through again.
Because a person who gave up their balls... (Score:2)
Because a person who gave up their balls still have more than the Coward in Chief, Donald J. (Jackass?) 'Tiny Hands" Trump.
Donny the Draft Dodger?
What a worthless pile of flesh our president is. I feel sorry for those who cast a vote for him. For those who regret, I can forgive. For those who continue to support this orange oaf, I am saddened by your lack of humanity and that by definition, you can still call yourselves human.
