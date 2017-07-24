Democrats Propose New Competition Laws That Would 'Break Up Big Companies If They're Hurting Consumers' (arstechnica.com) 30
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Senate and House Democratic leaders today proposed new antitrust laws that could prevent many of the biggest mergers and break up monopolies in broadband and other industries. "Right now our antitrust laws are designed to allow huge corporations to merge, padding the pockets of investors but sending costs skyrocketing for everything from cable bills and airline tickets to food and health care," US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wrote in a New York Times opinion piece. "We are going to fight to allow regulators to break up big companies if they're hurting consumers and to make it harder for companies to merge if it reduces competition." The "Better Deal" unveiled by Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was described in several documents that can be found in an Axios story. The plan for "cracking down on corporate monopolies" lists five industries that Democrats say are in particular need of change, specifically airlines, cable and telecom, the beer industry, food, and eyeglasses. The Democrats' plan for lowering the cost of prescription drugs is detailed in a separate document. The Democrats didn't single out any internet providers that they want broken up, but they did say they want to stop AT&T's proposed $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner: "Consolidation in the telecommunications is not just between cable or phone providers; increasingly, large firms are trying to buy up content providers. Currently, AT&T is trying to buy Time Warner. If AT&T succeeds in this deal, it will have more power to restrict the content access of its 135 million wireless and 25.5 million pay-TV subscribers. This will only enable the resulting behemoths to promote their own programming, unfairly discriminate against other distributors and their ability to offer highly desired content, and further restrict small businesses from successfully competing in the market."
The primary point of anti-trust laws is not to break up companies, but seek remedies against companies when they violate the laws. If a company is deemed a monopoly, that could possibly be one of the remedies, but it's not the goal of anti-trust laws to break up companies because people "feel like" they are too big.
I don't like AT&T. I don't like Comcast, either. But lately Comcast has been pushing HBO, trying to get subscribers to pony up for the premium channel, citing shows like the new season of Game of Thrones. HBO is a Time Warner property. They have also spent quite a bit promoting that you can watch Netflix on their X1 platform. Apparently, despite how much I dislike Comcast, they are not forcing their own (NBC Universal) content on me.
Point being that large companies are actually capable of not violating anti-trust laws, and there's nothing inherently wrong with being enormous conglomerates until they actually start violating the law. I agree they simply need to be enforced, and like any effective deterrent, they need to be enforced swiftly and with commensurate punishments.
The democrats are searching for a reason, any reason, no matter how crazy or ill-advised that will hopefully get people to the polls to vote for them. This is but a trial balloon to test the political winds aloft.
They already know that the Anti-Trust laws exist, they don't care. They NEED a cause (other than bashing Trump or keeping Obamacare which is for their base) to recapture the middle. This is a good as any I suppose..
I figure this trial won't gain much traction..
The thing is that Democrats allowed these mergers they are decrying. Obama allowed not just one but two of the biggest mergers in media history and left office with a third one pretty much approved.
The main reason this is happening is because Dems are finally noticing that they created this media mess that got Trump elected and most likely reelected. Now that it's no longer working in their favor must it be abolished. It's just a repeat of the Nixon administration and the Bell breakup.
It's all just politics
I get that they want to put on a good show, but it's not like they actually have the votes to accomplish a damned thing without help from the other side of the aisle. I don't see Republicans actually supporting this idea. It just seems rather unlikely.
Well, for now its just a show - will be interesting if they actually attempt this when they're in power, since the 2 parties do keep on alternating at the reins quite often.
Hopefully Comcast gets split into 3 or more parts that compete in the same markets, and don't insist on TV connections to get deals that are better than standalone internet plans.
Comcast doesn't have to be split up.
0) Permit local municipalities to form utility-style ISPs.
1) Permit companies such as Google to light up dark fiber.
2) Watch as T-Mobile turns up 600Mhz wireless broadband.
3) Figure out how to prevent ISPs with competing businesses diminishing various streaming services.
Ok, what did I miss here?
The Democratic Party: Because We Want To Appear To Care More...
So long as large companies can buy their own senators it is useless to put laws in place that will get passed with semi-truck sized loop holes and with key provisions watered down to homeopathic levels. Unfortunately it is also futile to try to pass campaign finance reform while big corporations and billionaires control congress, as those laws will have loopholes and be toothless as well.
I fear that basically we have lost control of our own governance at this point. We'll get to pick the color of the pain
I get that they want to put on a good show,
What makes you so sure that it's only a show?
but it's not like they actually have the votes to accomplish a damned thing without help from the other side of the aisle. I don't see Republicans actually supporting this idea.
Here's the thing, people may change their vote at the next election based on what their representative won't support. Then they may get the power to actually pass the law.
That's OK, just get them on the record as being opposed to it. Build a case. Republicans in Congress currently have a 20% approval rating (28% among Republican voters and 12% among Democratic voters). In January, they had a 50% approval rating among Republican voters. Tomorrow, after they vote (again) on a health care bill that no Republican member of Congresshas even seen yet, I expect that rating will go down again if the bill doesn't pass and do
I feel like that definition solely depends on much those big companies donate to Democrats.
EXACTLY THIS!
Salaries stagnant since the 70s and the growing wealth gap is clear evidence that companies are finding it too easy to put pressure on common employees. About time someone is looking at increasing competition to obtain good workers.
We need to trust bust not just cable and wifi providers - and get rid of non-compete agreements and municipal-exclusion provisions - but also trust bust banks and phone companies.
All of them.
With zero payouts to the top execs on the dissolution of their anti-capitalist combines.
Bust them up, or regulate their business practices. Profit margins at telecoms and cable companies are way too high. One option is to put into place a profit cap, or regulate the prices of standardized service packages.