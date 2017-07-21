Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Sean Spicer Resigns as White House Press Secretary After Objecting To Scaramucci Hire (cnbc.com) 429

Posted by msmash
CNBC reports: White House press secretary Sean Spicer abruptly resigned Friday after opposing President Donald Trump's appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. The president asked Spicer to stay in his role, but Spicer said appointing Scaramucci was a major mistake, The New York Times, citing a person with direct knowledge of the conversation. NBC News confirmed the resignation with two people familiar with the matter. Spicer tweeted later that he will continue to serve through August. White House chief of staff Reince Priebus was said to have advocated naming Spicer as press secretary. The two worked at the Republican National Committee before joining the administration. Following Spicer's resignation, Priebus said he supports Scaramucci "100 percent," according to news reports.

  • Checked... (Score:5, Funny)

    by XXongo ( 3986865 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @01:57PM (#54853803) Homepage
    I had to check to make sure this wasn't fake news, but seems to be true; it's reported elsewhere: http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/21/... [cnn.com]

    • Re:Checked... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @01:59PM (#54853817) Journal

      I got the impression that it was a matter of when, not if. I'm assuming Priebus won't be far behind. At this point, and with the way Trump is treating Sessions, I can't imagine many people will want to even work for the Administration.

      • Re:Checked... (Score:5, Interesting)

        by creimer ( 824291 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @02:09PM (#54853893) Homepage

        I can't imagine many people will want to even work for the Administration.

        The Administration can't even fill 500+ top-level positions because job candidates are automatically disqualified if they have ever said anything negative about Trump.

        • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

          by BKDotCom ( 542787 )

          He's not going to like what Scaramucci said about him in 2015
          “a hack anti-American bullies association don’t like the way he talks about women”
          https://twitter.com/BraddJaffy... [twitter.com]

        • Don't worry more than half that number will still available when Trump is voted out of office. Who want's to work for such a dickhead?

          • What's the mechanism for voting the President out of office, exactly?
            Do you mean voting someone else in? It's gonna be a while before you even have the chance.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by mwvdlee ( 775178 )

            Who want's to work for such a dickhead?

            A whore.

        • Re:Checked... (Score:5, Insightful)

          by Freischutz ( 4776131 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @03:07PM (#54854291)

          I can't imagine many people will want to even work for the Administration.

          The Administration can't even fill 500+ top-level positions because job candidates are automatically disqualified if they have ever said anything negative about Trump.

          Automatically disqualified? Some of these people seem to think that if it ever got out that they had been even so much as considered for a position by the Trump administration it would be damaging to their careers so they are calling in and preemptively asking to be removed from all lists of people under consideration by the Trump admin.

        • Not only that but hard work doesn't seem like something Trump actually does. He promised he'd work hard if elected yet seems to spend almost every weekend golfing.

      • Re:Checked... (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @02:12PM (#54853913)

        Oh come on, what qualified individual wouldn't jump at the chance to work for someone who is impossible to please and will blame you (in public, shouting to basically the entire English-speaking world and reaching well beyond that) for failing to do the impossible?

        The pay must be great.

        • Re:Checked... (Score:5, Insightful)

          by rahvin112 ( 446269 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @02:38PM (#54854095)

          Not just that, but to fail to illegally stomp out an investigation. He's angry as Sessions for not stopping the Russia investigation. He wants to reorganize the FBI and put them under direct control of the president so he can politicize law enforcement.

          Just remember Trump supporters. The same things you let Trump do will be available to the next Democratic president.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by OzPeter ( 195038 )

          Oh come on, what qualified individual wouldn't jump at the chance to work for someone who is impossible to please

          It's more than impossible to please. Apparently Sessions should either have been clairvoyant or used a time machine to predict that he would have to recuse himself prior to the actions that caused the need for that recusal.

          That's some wacky Trump level BS in just that.

        • The pay is better if you are a guy...

        • I'd jump at the chance. I'd get a decent paycheck for the period I stuck it out, and I'd get 15 minutes of fame when I bailed. I'd also get $$$ for writing a book, giving an exclusive interview, whatever.

        • the problem is Comey proved that even if you hand Trump victory on a platter he'll drop you like a bad habit at the first sign of trouble. I mean, Comey basically gave the election to Trump with that Oct surprise of his and Trump couldn't even understand that he had nothing to fear from him. Trump's dangerously unpredictable for all involved.

      • Are these posts open to people who aren't US citizens? The rate things are going he's going to run out before he makes it halfway through his term.

        • Well, fellowships and internships are open only to US citizens who do not hold dual citizenship with another nation. (I just checked the Whitehouse web site)

          Also, Trump got elected on fear of immigrants and outsourcing so even if there's no written policy, I'd bet they're not hiring non-Americans (except at Trump family private businesses, of course).

          As a Canadian I have to say... I'd probably seriously consider working for Trump just to work in the White House if the opportunity presented itself, though I

      • Re:Checked... (Score:5, Interesting)

        by interkin3tic ( 1469267 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @03:13PM (#54854333)

        At this point, and with the way Trump is treating Sessions,

        I'm not convinced that's a real thing. Sessions is part of Trump's core appeal to people who still think law and order are on the brink of breaking down, with drug-addled black lives matters activists plotting to murder us all.

        The part of the right wing that hasn't completely abandoned reality recognizes crime is at a 50 year low. [nationalreview.com], but there's a big contingent that doesn't believe evidence is important when dealing with crime.

        Without Sessions focusing the right wing's fear onto the usual target of black men who use drugs, it might be tough to keep them distracted from questions about crimes inside the white house. Trump could easily be dumb enough to not realize that, but I have to think whoever of his allies he listens to realize it. That line in the interview was just part of the usual stream of consciousness coming out of the POTUS' mouth. He likely forgot he said it a minute later.

        Furthermore, I'm skeptical how much Sessions actually recused himself. I have no proof he was or is meddling with the investigation, but why would we just assume anyone in the administration has done behind closed doors what they said they would? For that matter, even a more respectable administration, why would we just take their word for it?

        Until Trump gets impeached and Sessions carries out whatever role he is supposed to play in the process, I'm going to remain convinced this whole "Trump and sessions breakup!?!?" is just another plan to distract attention from Russia, tax cuts for the wealthy, and the health care repeal.

        • Until Trump gets impeached and Sessions carries out whatever role he is supposed to play in the process, I'm going to remain convinced this whole "Trump and sessions breakup!?!?" is just another plan to distract attention from Russia, tax cuts for the wealthy, and the health care repeal.

          Maybe if it was the plan of Sessions or Pence, but I feel if Trump was capable of coming up with, putting into action, or even just not blowing the cover on such a plan, he wouldn't be in half the trouble he is now.

        • Not true (Score:4, Interesting)

          by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @07:24PM (#54855581)
          Trump's core appeal is socialist style populism. The mistake Hilary and the Blue Dog Dems made was not listening to him. He promised Health Care for all, Jobs for all, education for all and a return to American greatness. Basically all the things Bernie was promising but without any specifics. But the fact is the majority of Americans _want_ the government to take a larger role in improving their lives. Trump played to that and the media played along and let him talk out of both sides of his mouth.

          Make no mistake, the Dems lost because they tried to have their cake (big money donations) and eat it to (populist left). It didn't work. They had to keep their mouths shut about any left wing policies and just pray Trump imploded. He didn't.

    • He's got well-developed shoulder and bicep muscles, which will be useful for shovelling the shit.

    • Re:Checked... (Score:5, Informative)

      by dszd0g ( 127522 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @02:52PM (#54854189) Homepage

      You would think it would be fake with what Scaramucci has said about Trump in the past. Someone must not have shown Trump videos of what he's said about him. Trump isn't usually one to let go of past insults.

      Scaramucci has called Trump a "big mouth", "anti-American", and a "hack." "You’re an inherited money dude from Queens County." That Trump should be "president of" "the Queens County Bullies Association." He said Trump should "cut it out now and stop all this crazy rhetoric spinning everybody’s heads around.”

      https://thinkprogress.org/anth... [thinkprogress.org]

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • SNL... (Score:5, Funny)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @01:58PM (#54853813) Homepage
    Melissa McCarthy is signing up for unemployment benefits. So much for the Trump economy.

  • Perhaps he can recover some dignity... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @02:00PM (#54853823)

    Now that he doesn't have to spin (which is a really, really generous way to put it since it was more like bald-faced lying) to cover the outburst of five minutes ago knowing he'll be undermined by the ill-considered revelation of five minutes hence.

    I also find it difficult to believe Spicer will find a less respectful, less loyal boss wherever he goes next, given how often he got thrown under the bus.

  • One word... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Kergan ( 780543 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @02:04PM (#54853851)

    Finally.

    Seriously... Biggest crowd ever on day one? "It's not a travel ban" when Trump was calling it just that on Twitter? “Not even Hitler” employed the use of chemical weapons? Has there ever been a US press secretary so ill informed and/or prone to lying?

    • I don't respect him for lying - he should have resigned as soon as given orders about the mall crowd crap - but you can't lay the ultimate blame for the lies themselves at his feet.

      Well, probably for the Hitler one, that sounds like a really, really stupid ad lib.

      • Of all the things Spicer said, that's the one where I really don't hold it against him. He was trying to be clever, and said something stupid. People say stupid things all the time, so really, if that were the extent of insanity of this administration, I'd give him a pass.

        • Re:One word... (Score:5, Insightful)

          by apoc.famine ( 621563 ) <apoc.famineNO@SPAMgmail.com> on Friday July 21, 2017 @02:27PM (#54854017) Journal

          Press secretaries generally don't say stupid things all the time. They are chosen because they're eloquent, intelligent, well informed, and thoughtful. I.E. not the way Trump's are.

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

            Press secretaries generally don't say stupid things all the time. They are chosen because they're eloquent, intelligent, well informed, and thoughtful. I.E. not the way Trump's are.

            Spicer was between a rock and a hard place, though. The official message coming out of the White House was very often up against hard facts directly disputing the official line. In the face of clear contradictory evidence, the only option he had was to keep pounding out the line. They have to know most of the statements they make are pure bullshit, but it's their job. It's how Trump operates and how he expects his administration to operate. Look at Kelly Ann Conway for another example.

            Personally, I t

            • Re:One word... (Score:5, Insightful)

              by apoc.famine ( 621563 ) <apoc.famineNO@SPAMgmail.com> on Friday July 21, 2017 @03:17PM (#54854359) Journal

              I absolutely agree that he was fucked in his job. Press Secretaries are supposed to help drive the president's agenda, and when yours doesn't have one, that is really hard. Press Secretaries are supposed to work with the president to stay on message, and when the President can't do that, how can he? Super tough job, for sure. But Spicer wasn't anywhere near good enough to even make a half-assed attempt at it.
               
              But just because you're between a rock and a hard place doesn't mean you have to stay stupid shit, or every press secretary ever would be getting the same level of treatment that Spicer got. Hell, he gets Baghdad Bob comparisons! If you're between a rock and a hard place, you don't have to say that Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.
               
              Plenty of competent press secretaries have done this job, and have turned "no comment" into an art form. It's notable when one is unable to do that. Notable enough that their antics get into pop culture. The average joe couldn't name more than 1 other former press secretary. The average joe knows this one.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

                Plenty of competent press secretaries have done this job, and have turned "no comment" into an art form. It's notable when one is unable to do that. Notable enough that their antics get into pop culture. The average joe couldn't name more than 1 other former press secretary. The average joe knows this one.

                The problem is, if he went out there and said nothing but "No Comment", in Trump's mind that would come across at the very least as not defending him, if not outright criticism of Trump.

                • Yes. That's why I called it turning that into an art form. Spicer was really inept at doing this. Other press secretaries have really shone while doing that. Obviously you can't say "No comment" to everything, but you can come up with dozens of other ways to say that. "The president is finalizing that decision. We'll let you know when he has made it." "The brevity of Twitter sometimes leads people to take linguistic shortcuts which can cause what they say to become misinterpreted. I believe you have misinte

    • Has there ever been a US press secretary so ill informed and/or prone to lying?

      Not yet. I'm guessing whomever they get to replace Spinny Spice will make him seem wise and reputable by comparison.

  • Can't be trusted! (Score:4, Funny)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @02:16PM (#54853935)

    You can't trust anything Reince Priebus says when you don't even know his real identity! Reince Priebus is just an anagram for his secret luddite society: Beeps Incur Ire! ;)

  • Why not answer the real question? (Score:5, Funny)

    by EmagGeek ( 574360 ) <gterich&aol,com> on Friday July 21, 2017 @02:20PM (#54853963) Journal

    Can Scaramucci do the fandango???

  • What does this have to do about technology?

  • Well, of course; he was demoted to Aku's number three assassin, after all.

  • (As seen from Bucharest) At least with Sean Spicer the Trump presidency was humorous. Dark humor, but humor nevertheless. Now it's just plain sad.

  • ... story?

    "News for nerds, stuff that matters."

    This is a political issue.

    Leave that shit to the press.

    tyvm

    So, anyway, Trump says he's for jobs and then shortens SNL's Melissa McCarthy's set list.

    A lot of people write, produce and direct that skit.

    This will mess up the pussy grabber's cred with women [youtube.com].

  • A little too far (Score:2, Insightful)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 )

    I was pretty happy when Trump was elected, because finally the press would be paying attention to things the president did...

    However they have dialed it WAY TOO FAR towards over-coverage when on my technical news site I am getting stories about a press secretary resigning.

    At this point any real news is going to get lost in the seas of mundanity, which rather defeats the point of covering actions.

