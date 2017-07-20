Russia Says in Talks With US To Create Cyber Security Working Group (reuters.com) 1
An anonymous reader shares a brief report on Reuters: Moscow and Washington are in talks to create a joint cyber security working group, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing Russia's special envoy on cyber security Andrey Krutskikh. Further reading: CBS News.
