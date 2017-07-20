Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Security United States Politics

Russia Says in Talks With US To Create Cyber Security Working Group (reuters.com) 1

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
An anonymous reader shares a brief report on Reuters: Moscow and Washington are in talks to create a joint cyber security working group, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing Russia's special envoy on cyber security Andrey Krutskikh. Further reading: CBS News.

