Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security United States Politics

Russia Says in Talks With US To Create Cyber Security Working Group (reuters.com) 34

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
An anonymous reader shares a brief report on Reuters: Moscow and Washington are in talks to create a joint cyber security working group, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing Russia's special envoy on cyber security Andrey Krutskikh. Further reading: CBS News.

Russia Says in Talks With US To Create Cyber Security Working Group More | Reply

Russia Says in Talks With US To Create Cyber Security Working Group

Comments Filter:

  • At least they're honest (Score:5, Insightful)

    by nine-times ( 778537 ) <nine.times@gmail.com> on Thursday July 20, 2017 @12:15PM (#54846345) Homepage

    Trump says:

    Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded..

    To which I can only say, at least he's being honest. He wants to guard the election hacking and many other negative things. He's not saying that he wants to guard against election hacking, but he wants to guard the election hacking to prevent American law enforcement from interfering and allowing fair elections.

    Seriously, though, we need to get this guy out of office. Just yesterday, he admitted that he wouldn't have appointed Sessions to Attorney General if he'd known that Sessions wasn't going to help cover up his campaign's collusion with the Russian government. Even if Putin weren't involved, Trump's involvement already means that this wouldn't should not be trusted with the security of our elections.

    • In other news, the US has decided to outsource all henhouse guarding in the country to We Are Foxes, Inc. Proponents claim this will save the country eleventy kajillion dollars per year.

    • Oh please. Robert Mueller investigation into Trump is staffed with people whom have had direct campaigning with the Clintons. His scope into the investigation is unlimited. The point isn't to nail Trump on anything with Russia; no, that's bonus points. Rather, this entire *legalized* fishing expedition into trump is to gather anything that could be used against him and the GOP for the 2020 election cycle. In addition, to slog the Trump administration down so effectively he's a lame duck president that can't

  • What? Why? (Score:3)

    by EndlessNameless ( 673105 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @12:16PM (#54846351)

    The US and Russia have adversarial interests quite frequently. You can list every country in eastern Europe and the Middle East, and most of them have been a source of contention between the US and Russia in the last 20 years.

    Given that frequency of conflict, why on earth would the US share sensitive technical information? What is Russia offering that Israel, Germany, and the UK aren't?

    The US has a few arrangements already, and those include nations which are both technologically astute and far more friendly than Russia.

    I don't care what Trump says; he knows jack about cyber security. What do the real experts think the US will gain? I.e., private sector and NSA/CIA security analysts.

    • What does anything you said have to do with Trump or Trump's objectives? Trump doesn't care about historical conflicts, doesn't care about those other countries, wants to work with Russia specifically, doesn't care about their technological astuteness, and absolutely 100% does not care what people like experts and scientists think in cybersecurity or any other subject. He's flooded the swamp with sycophants, and the Republicans won't oppose anything he does no matter how horrible because it would compromise
    • There is a country called China. That is my guess.

  • Moscow and Washington are in talks to create a joint cyber security working group...

    Does this need further analysis?

    I think not.

  • "The fox is building a beautiful hen house to protect American hens! Believe me, the fox knows protection better than the wealthiest lock-smith. And the cows will pay for it! Make hen-houses secure again!"

Slashdot Top Deals

"For the love of phlegm...a stupid wall of death rays. How tacky can ya get?" - Post Brothers comics

Close