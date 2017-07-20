Russia Says in Talks With US To Create Cyber Security Working Group (reuters.com) 34
An anonymous reader shares a brief report on Reuters: Moscow and Washington are in talks to create a joint cyber security working group, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing Russia's special envoy on cyber security Andrey Krutskikh. Further reading: CBS News.
Of course if that happens all the other countries will also be knocked down a peg or twenty.
The thing with Globalization, is with the big nations, trying to hurt the nation will only hurt yourself.
You are better off trying to get your country to be better itself then trying to bring the others down a peg.
You do not need to run your country like Trump.
At least they're honest (Score:5, Insightful)
Trump says:
Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded..
To which I can only say, at least he's being honest. He wants to guard the election hacking and many other negative things. He's not saying that he wants to guard against election hacking, but he wants to guard the election hacking to prevent American law enforcement from interfering and allowing fair elections.
Seriously, though, we need to get this guy out of office. Just yesterday, he admitted that he wouldn't have appointed Sessions to Attorney General if he'd known that Sessions wasn't going to help cover up his campaign's collusion with the Russian government. Even if Putin weren't involved, Trump's involvement already means that this wouldn't should not be trusted with the security of our elections.
In other news, the US has decided to outsource all henhouse guarding in the country to We Are Foxes, Inc. Proponents claim this will save the country eleventy kajillion dollars per year.
Now that Mueller is digging into the business dealings of Trump and his associates, and with approval ratings south of Nixon in his final days, I'd say it's irrelevant. Even if Trump's presidency survives this, as can be seen from the ACA repeal and replace debacle, he has so little political capital, and so little desire to use whatever political capital he possesses that I can't imagine this will ever get very far. Even if it does, it's certain Congress will kill it.
Try having less to drink at lunch. You'll be amazed at what you can accomplish.
Oh please. Robert Mueller investigation into Trump is staffed with people whom have had direct campaigning with the Clintons. His scope into the investigation is unlimited. The point isn't to nail Trump on anything with Russia; no, that's bonus points. Rather, this entire *legalized* fishing expedition into trump is to gather anything that could be used against him and the GOP for the 2020 election cycle. In addition, to slog the Trump administration down so effectively he's a lame duck president that can't
What? Why? (Score:3)
The US and Russia have adversarial interests quite frequently. You can list every country in eastern Europe and the Middle East, and most of them have been a source of contention between the US and Russia in the last 20 years.
Given that frequency of conflict, why on earth would the US share sensitive technical information? What is Russia offering that Israel, Germany, and the UK aren't?
The US has a few arrangements already, and those include nations which are both technologically astute and far more friendly than Russia.
I don't care what Trump says; he knows jack about cyber security. What do the real experts think the US will gain? I.e., private sector and NSA/CIA security analysts.
Filed Under "What Could Possibly Go Wrong?" (Score:2)
Moscow and Washington are in talks to create a joint cyber security working group...
Does this need further analysis?
I think not.
MAHA! (Score:2)
"The fox is building a beautiful hen house to protect American hens! Believe me, the fox knows protection better than the wealthiest lock-smith. And the cows will pay for it! Make hen-houses secure again!"