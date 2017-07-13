Vaccines May Soon Be Mandatory For Children In France (theverge.com) 30
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Last week, the French Health Ministry announced plans to make 11 vaccines mandatory for young children by 2018. French law currently mandates three vaccines -- diphtheria, tetanus, and polio -- for children under the age of two. The government's proposal would expand that list to include eight other vaccines -- including those against Hepatitis B, whooping cough, and measles -- that were previously only recommended. The proposal, which is to be presented to lawmakers by the end of this year, comes amid an ongoing measles outbreak across Europe, which the World Health Organization (WHO) attributed to low immunization rates. Italy passed a similar decree in May, requiring children to receive 10 vaccines as a condition for school enrollment. Germany, while stopping short of a mandate, has moved to tighten its laws on child immunization. But some experts question whether a vaccination mandate will sway public opinion in France, where distrust in vaccines has risen alarmingly in recent years. In a survey published last year, 41 percent of respondents in France disagreed with the statement that vaccines are safe -- the highest rate of distrust among the 67 countries that were surveyed, and more than three times higher than the global average.
Pearl clutch! Pearl clutch! (Score:2)
OMG OMG they're trying to kill children!
Re: (Score:1)
Make me, you fat raghead redneck.
Why not adults? (Score:2)
All these measures to encourage (or enforce) vaccines in children are great.
But why not adults too? There are more vaccinated adults than children (most vaccinations lose effectiveness after a period of time).
Are your vaccines up-to-date? If not - why not? Do you consider yourself an anti-vaxxer - or are you just lazy?
Re: (Score:2)
Good point. Either way, it's good herd management, to keep the tax cows [youtube.com] healthy.
Re: (Score:2)
Not saying I disagree with you, mind... just pointing out why it may be that it was only with regards to children.
Re: (Score:2)
You got it somewhat backward.
The viruses spread fast, becuause people/children are densky packed.
Not because they are children or not adults.
Re: (Score:2)
In quite a few cases it can be easier to produce a vaccine for a child than for an adult - children's medicine is quite different from adult medicine, some treatments which are very effective in a child can be useless in an adult, which is why paediatrics is a major speciality all on its own, it has to be!
Re: (Score:2)
You seem not to know how vaccines work.
... but not in the sense the parent implied)
Hint: they basically work exact the smae way in an adult as in a child.
(Yes, I simplified as there are indeed variations between race, gender and age
Re: (Score:3)
For fucks sake, did you actually read my post *at all*?!
Yes, vaccines *work* in the same way - I didn't say they don't. What I did say is that in quite a few cases it can be easier to produce a vaccine for a child than for an adult - and it is, in quite a few cases you can't simply use the child vaccine in an adult, it simply won't work due to the immunological response the adult body will have. There is a reason why Chicken Pox is a *serious* illness in adulthood that can cause death but not really consi
Re: (Score:2)
I was raised in a time when everyone of my age had all those deseases we have vaccines for now.
However people around age 20 - 30'are much younger, I actually wonder, too, how they fare. Especially as some of those 'child hood deseases' can be extremely dangerous for pregnant women or their fruit.
Re: (Score:3)
But why not adults too?
Children have underdeveloped immune systems and are the least hygienic humans so this makes them most vulnerable and likely to spread disease. It's worth noting that the elderly are also highly encouraged to get annual flu vaccines because they have failing immune systems and it's far more likely to kill them and the elderly people around them.
That said, it's wise for everyone to get vaccinated against that which they are most vulnerable too and most likely to contract (i.e, the seasonal flu)
Great! A controlled trial! (Score:2)
This is really good news for the research community. Full coverage ill mean amazing gains in learning not only how diseases propogate, but also the effect of scheduling, and the real risks involved with vaccinating. This could be a big nail in the lid of the anti-vax movement. Not to mention that France's children will be saved from a lot of nasty diseases.
Re: (Score:2)
This could be a big nail in the lid of the anti-vax movement.
They're as immune to facts as the anti-evolution movement.
I'll tell you what's unsafe. (Score:2)
Polio. Measles. Tuberculosis. Influenza. Rubella. Hepatitis. Smallpox.
Sadly, vaccines are a victim of their own success. Vaccines are indisputably the single most lifesaving medical development in the entire course of human history, more than surgery or anesthesia or pharmaceuticals. And perhaps it is the ultimate irony that it is only because they have worked so spectacularly well that humans, in their seemingly infinite capacity for stupidity, have somehow managed to grow to distrust them, because