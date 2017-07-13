Vaccines May Soon Be Mandatory For Children In France (theverge.com) 8
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Last week, the French Health Ministry announced plans to make 11 vaccines mandatory for young children by 2018. French law currently mandates three vaccines -- diphtheria, tetanus, and polio -- for children under the age of two. The government's proposal would expand that list to include eight other vaccines -- including those against Hepatitis B, whooping cough, and measles -- that were previously only recommended. The proposal, which is to be presented to lawmakers by the end of this year, comes amid an ongoing measles outbreak across Europe, which the World Health Organization (WHO) attributed to low immunization rates. Italy passed a similar decree in May, requiring children to receive 10 vaccines as a condition for school enrollment. Germany, while stopping short of a mandate, has moved to tighten its laws on child immunization. But some experts question whether a vaccination mandate will sway public opinion in France, where distrust in vaccines has risen alarmingly in recent years. In a survey published last year, 41 percent of respondents in France disagreed with the statement that vaccines are safe -- the highest rate of distrust among the 67 countries that were surveyed, and more than three times higher than the global average.
Why not adults? (Score:2)
All these measures to encourage (or enforce) vaccines in children are great.
But why not adults too? There are more vaccinated adults than children (most vaccinations lose effectiveness after a period of time).
Are your vaccines up-to-date? If not - why not? Do you consider yourself an anti-vaxxer - or are you just lazy?
Good point.
Not saying I disagree with you, mind... just pointing out why it may be that it was only with regards to children.
In quite a few cases it can be easier to produce a vaccine for a child than for an adult - children's medicine is quite different from adult medicine, some treatments which are very effective in a child can be useless in an adult, which is why paediatrics is a major speciality all on its own, it has to be!