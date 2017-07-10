Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government United States Politics

Trump Administration Officially Delays 'Startup Visa' Rule (sfchronicle.com) 62

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
Trisha Thadani, reporting for SFChronicle: The Trump administration has officially delayed a rule that would allow some foreign entrepreneurs to stay in the U.S. and build their companies. During this delay, the administration will propose a plan to rescind the rule all together, according to a Federal Register notice that will be published Tuesday. This official notice, which will be published in the Federal Register Tuesday, comes exactly one week before the rule was slated to go into effect. It will be delayed until March 14. The International Entrepreneur Rule, is the closest the United States has come to the "startup visa" Silicon Valley has long sought, was approved by the Department of Homeland Security in January during President Barack Obama's waning hours in office.

Trump Administration Officially Delays 'Startup Visa' Rule More | Reply

Trump Administration Officially Delays 'Startup Visa' Rule

Comments Filter:
  • promises

    • Yep, the current administration is rolling back the previous administration's actions one regulation after another..

      Isn't that what the current president said he'd do? That's what I remember from the campaign...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by thaylin ( 555395 )

        Except this was not a regulation, this was a way to increase jobs in the US by encouraging investment.... This was actually around red tape.

  • hey start your business in the US, and keep it, you are just not allowed to be here to manage it!

  • What excuse are they pretending they have for doing this?

  • Are we mainly talking about:

    1) one-man "entrepreneurs" who own almost nothing and effectively function like independent contractors (e.g., H1B's; maybe like the guy in the article's picture) or

    2) real "entrepreneurs" who are hoping to build a business that employs multiple people or makes a tangible product you can buy, and have proven $$$ that they plan to invest in their idea?

    • Re: "Entrepreneur" (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I believe you had to raise $250,000 from investors to qualify. So it would be option #2.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        How long before someone made a little "company" that would "invest" on behalf of of many of these guys, all a ruse to get minimum wage IT workers?

      • Re: "Entrepreneur" (Score:4, Insightful)

        by MightyYar ( 622222 ) on Monday July 10, 2017 @01:39PM (#54779755)

        Does that allow you to even hire a single engineer (with overhead) in the valley?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by bigpat ( 158134 )

        I believe you had to raise $250,000 from investors to qualify. So it would be option #2.

        That seems like quite a low threshold and meant for creating a loophole....

        Make the threshold $10 million, have effective government oversight to check and see that these are real start-ups intended on providing products and/or services (and not just to a related company or person) and then let's talk about whether it is a good thing to have wealthy foreigners come here to employ Americans.

        Either way we should really focus on a reasonable number of green cards and new citizenships for people that want to co

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by thaylin ( 555395 )

      You had to own atleast 10% of the company and have a managing role.

      Have either 250k investment from US investors, or 100k in federal grants.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        So I invest $250k for a 90% share of your LLC. You come to the US and start your "business" where you work for minimum wage and I am your sole client with a 5-year locked-in contract. Versus paying the prevailing wage of $100k+ per year that could save me a lot of money.

  • Apply for citizenship (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And roll the dice. But let's stop playing games with privileged corporate visas that don't benefit ordinary Americans, it just benefits large corporations. Taxpayers like us are paying the bills, corporations have lawyers and accountants who help them avoid taxes and regulations that small businesses can't.

  • In other words... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Trailer Trash ( 60756 ) on Monday July 10, 2017 @01:30PM (#54779671) Homepage

    was approved by the Department of Homeland Security in January during President Barack Obama's waning hours in office

    In other words, it's another one of these policies that is so utterly important to our country that Barack Obama waited until he was 7.95 years through his 8 year term to enact it, and then post-dated it to go into effect during Trump's presidency. Obviously it wasn't a big deal for Obama.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's a shame that so many right wingers are more interested in playing politics than doing the right thing. If it's a good idea, sure, it would have been great to do it sooner. However, let's not discard a good plan just because it happened at the end of Obama's presidency.

    • Re: In other words... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by HornWumpus ( 783565 ) on Monday July 10, 2017 @01:35PM (#54779719)

      SOP. Leaving a few legislative bombs is just what lame ducks do.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Obama waited until he was 7.95 years through his 8 year term to enact it...

      It's perhaps a strategy to sneak it past a Congress intent on obstructing him, as it doesn't give them time to react, such as create a specific law against it. If the future new Congress and/or Executive is favorable to it, then it has a reasonable stance of staying. He probably thought or hoped H would win.

  • ...the rule of law?

    • The Startup Visa idea was also part of Rule of Law. I think you didn't mean "the rule of law" but "the end of immigration," and are just too inured in 4chan/pol/ talking points to speak plainly.

  • And so these people will just go someplace else. Does not matter much in the next 4 years, becomes a problem in 10 and a catastrophe in 20.

  • that might benefit American workers. These Visas were rife with potential fraud (only required $250k, little or no verification). I hate to say it because I've got friends that'll be killed by his healthcare policy but if he actually makes good on the rest of his promises to curtail the H1-B program et al his presidency will benefit me personally. At least as long as I never need pre-existing coverage (or can't just afford to move to California, NY or Massachusetts).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by thaylin ( 555395 )

      by little to no verifification you mean the investment had to come from an approved source?

Slashdot Top Deals

"One day I woke up and discovered that I was in love with tripe." -- Tom Anderson

Close