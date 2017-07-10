Trump Administration Officially Delays 'Startup Visa' Rule (sfchronicle.com) 62
Trisha Thadani, reporting for SFChronicle: The Trump administration has officially delayed a rule that would allow some foreign entrepreneurs to stay in the U.S. and build their companies. During this delay, the administration will propose a plan to rescind the rule all together, according to a Federal Register notice that will be published Tuesday. This official notice, which will be published in the Federal Register Tuesday, comes exactly one week before the rule was slated to go into effect. It will be delayed until March 14. The International Entrepreneur Rule, is the closest the United States has come to the "startup visa" Silicon Valley has long sought, was approved by the Department of Homeland Security in January during President Barack Obama's waning hours in office.
promises (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Yep, the current administration is rolling back the previous administration's actions one regulation after another..
Isn't that what the current president said he'd do? That's what I remember from the campaign...
Re: (Score:2)
Except this was not a regulation, this was a way to increase jobs in the US by encouraging investment.... This was actually around red tape.
So much for jobs (Score:2)
hey start your business in the US, and keep it, you are just not allowed to be here to manage it!
Re: (Score:2)
I thought that was the EB-5 Visa, but apparently it's something else. I'm not sure I understand then...
Re:So much for jobs (Score:4, Informative)
That requires at least a 1m investment of your own money into any business, not just your own.
The new one stated that the buisness that you have a substantial role in managing and own at least 10% of, must have started in last 5 years, have growth potential and have received investment from US lenders of at least 250k or 100k from federal grants.
Re: (Score:2)
The summary is quoting the first three paragraphs of the linked article. Anything you see wrong in it is the fault of the author of the article, not the
/. editor who posted the quote as-is (which is the proper way to quote something).
Re: (Score:2)
The headline seems to suggest that the introduction of that visa is being delayed. Reading the very next sentence, it states that following the suspension of that rule, it will be rescinded i.e. revoked altogether. In other words, the headline suggests that startup companies will get that visa, but somewhat later. Which is quite contrary to the article, which states that the visa, which they were getting until now, will be revoked and they'll have to make other arrangements
Excuses (Score:1)
What excuse are they pretending they have for doing this?
"Entrepreneur" (Score:2)
1) one-man "entrepreneurs" who own almost nothing and effectively function like independent contractors (e.g., H1B's; maybe like the guy in the article's picture) or
2) real "entrepreneurs" who are hoping to build a business that employs multiple people or makes a tangible product you can buy, and have proven $$$ that they plan to invest in their idea?
Re: "Entrepreneur" (Score:1)
I believe you had to raise $250,000 from investors to qualify. So it would be option #2.
Re: (Score:1)
How long before someone made a little "company" that would "invest" on behalf of of many of these guys, all a ruse to get minimum wage IT workers?
Re: "Entrepreneur" (Score:4, Insightful)
Does that allow you to even hire a single engineer (with overhead) in the valley?
Re: (Score:3)
Not all federal legislation is intended to benefit silicon valley and startups do exist in other places.
Re: (Score:2)
I believe you had to raise $250,000 from investors to qualify. So it would be option #2.
That seems like quite a low threshold and meant for creating a loophole....
Make the threshold $10 million, have effective government oversight to check and see that these are real start-ups intended on providing products and/or services (and not just to a related company or person) and then let's talk about whether it is a good thing to have wealthy foreigners come here to employ Americans.
Either way we should really focus on a reasonable number of green cards and new citizenships for people that want to co
Re: (Score:2)
You had to own atleast 10% of the company and have a managing role.
Have either 250k investment from US investors, or 100k in federal grants.
Re: (Score:1)
So I invest $250k for a 90% share of your LLC. You come to the US and start your "business" where you work for minimum wage and I am your sole client with a 5-year locked-in contract. Versus paying the prevailing wage of $100k+ per year that could save me a lot of money.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you one of the "qualifying" investors?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
This is how countries stop being world leaders. When businesses and scientists leave for greener pastures, you know things are hosed. I'd assert that the startup visa rule will do worse for the US economy than the past decisions to give businesses breaks by letting China have the manufacturing jobs.
Re: (Score:3)
Canada's Startup Visa Program [cic.gc.ca]
You're totally right. While the rest of the world is trying to attract the world's top talent, the US is actively hostile towards it. Trump seems to have missed the memo where these people generate wealth and jobs.
Apply for citizenship (Score:2, Informative)
And roll the dice. But let's stop playing games with privileged corporate visas that don't benefit ordinary Americans, it just benefits large corporations. Taxpayers like us are paying the bills, corporations have lawyers and accountants who help them avoid taxes and regulations that small businesses can't.
In other words... (Score:4, Insightful)
was approved by the Department of Homeland Security in January during President Barack Obama's waning hours in office
In other words, it's another one of these policies that is so utterly important to our country that Barack Obama waited until he was 7.95 years through his 8 year term to enact it, and then post-dated it to go into effect during Trump's presidency. Obviously it wasn't a big deal for Obama.
Re: (Score:1)
It's a shame that so many right wingers are more interested in playing politics than doing the right thing. If it's a good idea, sure, it would have been great to do it sooner. However, let's not discard a good plan just because it happened at the end of Obama's presidency.
Re: In other words... (Score:4, Insightful)
SOP. Leaving a few legislative bombs is just what lame ducks do.
Re: In other words... (Score:4, Insightful)
In some cases it is merely a way for rich foreigners to purchase permanent residency, the so called 'green card' which are actually pink nowadays. There was a recent case in Vermont of an EB-5 scam. The now former Governor and current US Senator Leahy met with the 'investor' but whether they knew it was a scam before it came out in the press is unknown.
Re: (Score:2)
This one not so much. It required actual investment from other parties (in the US) not from the person itself, meaning that you could not buy your way, and they had to be qualifying investments, not just give your buddy money from him to invest.
Re: (Score:2)
One family member with $250k in the USA and they bootstrap the whole family in to buy a convenience store.
Even worse. $100k in government handouts? Fuck that. No government handout, business starting grants to non-citizens. That's the kind of bullshit that got us Solyndra. Bad ideas being given piles of cash by the bribed and clueless.
Re: (Score:2)
how does that one person get on the qualified investor list?
Re: (Score:2)
Give the maximum to both parties presidential campaign?
Perhaps parking a little money in the candidate's son in law's money losing hedge fund, not that we've seen anything like that lately. Did you notice how fast that hedge fund dried up after the bitch lost?
Surely you don't expect this rule to not be gamed?
Re: (Score:1)
Now they get two pink slips: one on the way in, and another when T boots 'em out.
Re: (Score:3)
I swear conservatives are stupider than fucking rocks.
At one point in my life, I was trying to decide which party to join. I would think something like, "you know, I like the conservative philosophy: do things that create jobs." Then I would start listening to actual Republicans, and think, "they're dumb as bricks. That guy literally said all he wants is tax cuts for the rich." Then I would switch to the Democrat party.
Soon I would start listening to actual Democratic politicians and think, "they're dumb as bricks. That politician actually said we can all ha
Re: (Score:1)
To be honest, the "dumb" is largely the result of the general population's ignorance (i.e. "dumb") of key issues.
As you say, both parties are "dumb". Hell, I've said the same thing about the Libertarian Party being "dumb" (it is too much of the time).
What you see as "dumb" is the result of single issue voters, who seem to only care about that "one thing" they think matters most in the world. And most of the time, it boils down to "I hate ________ (fill in with D or R or whatever) because they don't care abo
Horse Sh&$ (Score:2)
Sorry, it does not create jobs. This is exactly what immigration is supposed to be about. Have something good to offer, become a citizen. Most other countries have this same model for immigration, even those in the West.
Re: (Score:2)
Except there is nothing in the current immigration law that says "have something good to offer, become a citizen" That is what this did though.
Re: (Score:1)
It's perhaps a strategy to sneak it past a Congress intent on obstructing him, as it doesn't give them time to react, such as create a specific law against it. If the future new Congress and/or Executive is favorable to it, then it has a reasonable stance of staying. He probably thought or hoped H would win.
Re: (Score:1)
In what way is this a victory? It limits job growth for no reason other than !SCREW YOU OBAMA!
Re: (Score:1)
Well, as the US is celebrating the dismantlemet of the foundations of its economy, the rest of the world gets to laugh even harder.
Return to... (Score:2)
Seriously? (Score:2)
The Startup Visa idea was also part of Rule of Law. I think you didn't mean "the rule of law" but "the end of immigration," and are just too inured in 4chan/pol/ talking points to speak plainly.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's "altogether", not "all together", you illiterate buffoons.
Not if the order rescinding the rule is signed with a bunch of different people's hands all holding onto the pen at the same time...
(Hey, they have cabinet meetings where they're required to go from person to person praising the President - so anything is possible)
Trump the Dumb (Score:2)
And so these people will just go someplace else. Does not matter much in the next 4 years, becomes a problem in 10 and a catastrophe in 20.
The is the first concrete thing I've seen done (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
by little to no verifification you mean the investment had to come from an approved source?