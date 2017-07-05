CNN Warns It May Expose An Anonymous Critic If He Ever Again Publishes Bad Content (theintercept.com) 146
New submitter evolutionary writes: CNN appears to be giving veiled threats at a Reddit user who posted critical comments about the media giant. After an apology was given by the Reddit user (possibly under fear upon discovering CNN had his identity), CNN stated: "CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change." The story stems around Trump's July 2nd tweet, which includes a video showing him wrestle and takedown someone with a photoshopped CNN logo on their head. The video was accompanied by the hashtags #FraudNewsCNN and #FNN. CNN reportedly tracked down the Reddit user who claimed credit for the tweet and announced they would not publicize the user's identity since they issued a lengthy public apology, promised not to repeat the behavior, and claimed status as a private citizen. However, as The Intercept reports, "the network explicitly threatened that it could change its mind about withholding the user's real name if this behavior changes in the future: 'CNN is not publishing HanA**holeSolo's name because he is a private citizen who has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts, and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again. In addition, he said his statement could serve as an example to others not to do the same. CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.'"
get doxxed by a major news network.
Remember kids, it's different for the media.
He/She created the video. Didn't just repost it.
Exercise free speech in an unpopular way, media outlet threatens to dox you.
Blackmail != Bullying (Score:3)
It's funny how when the bully's get bullied back, they suddenly don't like it.
This isn't bullying it is blackmail which in many countries is an actual crime. Had CNN just revealed his name as part of a news story you could classify that as bullying (mess with us and suffer the consequences). Where they crossed the line, and arguably committed a crime, is when they threatened to do this unless he continues to do what they want.
When I first read it I thought I hope it's not true and probably isn't because it wasn't all over the news,
Scary to say that CNN has become so bad that InfoWars has, at times, been a better source of news,
CNN need
CNN Is Getting Ripped for this and they deserve it (Score:4, Insightful)
What a colossal failure on the part of CNN.
* Yeah. The first time I ever used that expression.
Karma is biting them on the a$$. Couldn't happen to a more deserving group of people.
I hope they get more (Score:2, Insightful)
This is extortion, plain and simple. The people making the threats should be charged for extortion. The people pushing the story line and maintaining employment of criminal actors should be charged with conspiracy. The victim of this extortion should sue the parent company for a tremendous amount of damages, and win considering this company is sponsoring extortionists who are openly violating the individual's liberties.
I say this fully realizing that what should happen by law does not always happen.
CNN h
Is this one of those things that is classified as untasteful, inelegant, poorly thought through but NOT illegal?
Again, on a personal level I think the guy ought to find out. I'm sure the Federalist Society would be able to help him find an attorney if there is a case.
This does fit the definition of blackmail.
"We have some information about you and it would bad for you if we published it, so do as we say or we will publish it"
It's the same as, say, taking a photo of somebody with a girlfriend and then asking him for money for not showing the photo to his wife.
That's a federal crime punishable by years in jail. Is that the punishment that you're recommending for those actors, the director, the producer and the sponsors?
Censorship is something that the government practices. This, if it's anything is blackmail.
Seems reasonable, actually (Score:3, Interesting)
The guy admitted to them he's a troll, and asked them not to publish his real name because of the potential negative impact his trolling would have on his real life. They said ok, but if you start trolling again we may not be willing to withhold your name.
What's the better option? What they did, or publish and be damned (with probably at least a bunch of harassment for the guy), or withhold the name but not tell him they might publish in future if he keeps it up? I think they chose a reasonable course.
Although they have a reputation to protect, they could have done this in a much better way. Will Slashdot protect me if I blast CNN for bing milquetoast ninnies? Corporate media lapdogs?
I don't know. The threats, however, are very very onerous.
I don't think that if this CNN GIF was the only thing this troll had done, he'd be terribly worried about it. From the CNN article:
"HanA**holeSolo's" other posts on Reddit, some of which included racist and anti-Semitic imagery
The troll doesn't want his racist trolling to come back to haunt him. CNN cut him some slack this time. You say they could have done this in a much better way - care to elaborate? As I pointed out above, I only see two other options - publish his name, or not publish and don't give him a warning, which seems disingenuous since the threat is implicit once they have your informati
Why should CNN have this power? I'm loathe to defend either in this case, but it seems that free speech (in lieu of libel/slander) gives a troll a right to his/her boorish behavior.
Why should CNN have this power?
We all have this power. If someone says something racist to you at a bar, you can record him and publish it with his real name on the youtubes. But should you?
I agree that CNN should not be the gatekeeper of free speech on the internet. But I think this points to a more basic problem: when do you "out" someone's personal details? Is it enough for someone newsworthy to retweet you for your personal life to be up for grabs?
I think that it would have been better if CNN had simply said: "This person's detai
Why shouldn't they have the power? They were a victim of his trolling, which basically was libel and slander.
But maybe you're right. They should have just published his name and be done with it. That way all the people affected by his other racist remarks could also seek redress.
The only thing I find annoying is that I wish they would go after Trump with the same enthusiasm as they went after some random no-account internet troll. Trump is literally reshaping the reality of US with his words. I remembe
Re:Seems reasonable, actually (Score:5, Insightful)
You think that if it was reversed - if the CNN wrestler was beating up on Trump - that CNN would go after him? The optics for CNN are f**king awful.
But that's another issue.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
The guy had also posted racist and anti-semitic trolls.
The submitter makes it sound like the "threat" was some official CNN statement, when it was actually a statement from the reporter, who has already retracted it saying he didn't mean the way it sounded.
The guy had also posted racist and anti-semitic trolls.
So his real crime was being a non-protected class since if he was black / gay / other protected class he would never be held accountable for saying anything he pleased. Citation: see Milo Yiannopoulos
Re: (Score:3)
What are you talking about? CNN isn't threatening him. Not by any legal or moral standard
That's equivocating bullshit. The meaning of their statement is clear.
I think you're a shill (and thank fuck this isn't the People's Democratic Republic of Redittstan, where the word "shill" gets me shadow-banned).
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
If it's news then publish it. If its not news then don't publish it. What they're doing has nothing to do with journalism and is straight up blackmail in exchange that he stop saying mean things about CNN on the internet.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Nothing? Not run the story, because it was never a story!
I mean seriously "some guy on the internet made a video from some 20+ year old footage of the president and out logo" Its NOT news. They tried to turn it into another "OMG the sky is falling, the Trump backers are doing violence to everyone..." because the simple fact is that most of the "violence" that happened during and after the election fell into two categories, hoaxes, and acts actually committed by left leaning presumably Hillary supporting
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
You don't think it's news that the POTUS is tweeting (remade) GIFs which just happen to be made by a troll who also, purely coincidentally, puts out racist and anti-semitic posts?
It's the fact that Trump uses this type of material which makes it news. The fact is that once they had tracked this guy down the did not DOX him, but the fact is also that they could, and that fact doesn't change because they say it out loud or not.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re:More than he deserves (Score:4, Insightful)
Let's see Donna Brazille passing questions to Hillary.
CNN knowing that the Russia story is fake.
And you think that this gif is "slandering?"
Okay let's boil this down. Small guy versus giant news agency. What small guy did was publish some pieces and made the Internet equal of a political cartoon. That's free speech and bully for the small guy. Big news company comes in an begins their "CNN SMASH" all over the place and small guy breaks. I'm pretty sure this has been going on since printing press to some degree, and each era gets its own version of disgusted by it. So digs on CNN for being the bad guy, but at the same time, this guy got ca
By your logic (Score:2)
No Bad Tactics, Only Bad Targets (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
The day you own CNN you can make that call.
And we just celebrated the Fourth of July (Score:3)
Does CNN not realize that there is a Constitutional right to troll without facing any consequences? It's right there in Article XII of the Constitution.
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
Trolling would be covered under the First Amendment's Freedom of Speech and Freedom of the Press
And the first amendment protects you from governmental interference not CNN. CNN didn't violate his rights in any way.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Show us your dick selfies. We want to see your cock as thick as your neck.
Don't count on it. I sent out last batch of takedown notices yesterday. I even tweeted about it.
https://twitter.com/cdreimer/status/882277299713855488 [twitter.com]
Socialist media act like socialist government? (Score:1)
Wow.. I'm so surprised..
Swedish:
https://pasteboard.co/GzA0kbK.... [pasteboard.co]
https://pasteboard.co/GzA0Sqt.... [pasteboard.co]
https://pasteboard.co/GzA0zmr.... [pasteboard.co]
Ini other words. . . (Score:4, Informative)
The person, not having the convictions of their actions, agreed to withdraw the video and apologize because, and something not stated in this particular article, he didn't want to bring shame to his family.
As always, he claimed the anti-semitic remarks he regularly posted weren't really who he was, nor was he in any way proud of what he had done.
Of course that's not what he said when the video went up:
After Trump tweeted the video on Sunday, "HanA**holeSolo" took to Reddit to say he was "honored," writing "Holy sâ"!! I wake up and have my morning coffee and who retweets my sâ"post but the MAGA EMPORER himself!!! I am honored!!" MAGA is an acronym for the President's campaign slogan: Make America great again."
After posting his apology, "HanA**holeSolo" called CNN's KFile and confirmed his identity. In the interview, "HanA**holeSolo" sounded nervous about his identity being revealed and asked to not be named out of fear for his personal safety and for the public embarrassment it would bring to him and his family.
Interestingly, moderators removed the entire apology from the sub group after it was posted.
What? CNN does actual reporting? No way! (Score:1)
Kind of amazing that CNN is actually capable of doing investigations on their own. Here I didn't think they had it in them. After all, they've been hammering the Trump Russian Collusion story for MONTH after MONTH with such slim evidence in the face of mounting evidence that their supposed version of the events didn't/couldn't have actually happened....
So, now that Trump Tweets a link to a video, they are going all investigative reporter on some reedit user who actually made the video to amuse his follow
Seriously? I hear this is some 15 year old kid... Don't you get the problem here?
Even if this kid was some POS racist or what ever you want to call them, CNN threat to out them is tantamount to calling for his killing. Oh not literally, but close enough. Do you remember what happened less than a month ago at a baseball practice? CNN had participated in the kind of reporting that pushed the nut job with the gun from St Louis over the edge with the leftist rhetoric they are so fond of using.
Poor kid was
"Threat" is a matter of perspective (Score:2)
From another point of view, CNN was perfectly within its rights to publish the critic's name, as the information is newsworthy, but they protected his/her anonymity. Calling CNN's final disclaimer a "threat" is a matter of perspective (and politics, perhaps)....
It's now open season on doxing any CNN sources and employees. Home addresses, phone #s and emails. Dump it if you've got it.
Did CNN think this wasn't going to escalate? It's on now.
They want our anonymity (Score:3)
When I read this article I was surprised at the tone and how they treated the troll. The attitude of the writer was, "Hey everyone! We finally caught a troll! He acts all big and bad online but once we got his name he was all scared and apologetic. Don't be a scared little troll, be good online or we will find you like we found this troll." I think the writer thought he was doing a public service, but in reality he was being a corporate despot. There are people in power who want to get rid of anonymity on the internet, and the fact is, if The Man really wants to know what you do online, The Man will find out. The thing is, this problem with Russian hacking and talk of fake news is giving The Man more reasons to get rid of anonymity online.
Shameless self promotion, I wrote a cyberpunk novel about this sort of thing called Girl in a Fishbowl [amazon.com]
CNN is ISIS (Score:4, Insightful)
CNN coerced him to apologize by threatening to dox him, and now is claiming that he called them to apologize first. Check the timestamps and archive links here [i.redd.it].
Which has caused a whole big pile of new anti-CNN memes. My favorites are the ISIS apology video ones. example here [imgur.com]. And another [i.redd.it]. Also, this guy showed up. [i.redd.it] Even the theater in the park [imgur.com] got involved.
Looks like pretty much everyone is now piling on. Here is Julian Assange [twitter.com], Donald Trump Jr. [twitter.com], the Washington Times [archive.is].
It is pretty much the only topic now on The_Donald [reddit.com] and has numerous threads on
/pol/ [4chan.org] (warning, NSFL). Front and center on Breitbart News [breitbart.com] and Drudge [drudgereport.com].
Oh, and the guy's identity is pretty much out there already, making their threat moot.
CNN said that they tried to contact him first then he put up his apology the next day.
The apology came after CNN's KFile identified the man behind "HanA**holeSolo." Using identifying information that "HanA**holeSolo" posted on Reddit, KFile was able to determine key biographical details, to find the man's name using a Facebook search and ultimately corroborate details he had made available on Reddit.
On Monday, KFile attempted to contact the man by email and phone but he did not respond. On Tuesday, "HanA**h
Re: (Score:3)
And another view is that CNN pursued a mater of public interest (the video) discovered the originator, investigated their history and found out they routinely posted anti-Semitic and racist posts, discovered who that person was and contacted them for comment. Even 1 year ago they would have published his name without a second thought (just like Fox News or any other publication).
The guy then contacted CNN and convinced them to withhold his name, they did so but noted that if he continued to be a story of in
It's a modern problem (Score:1)
There is no standard etiquette for dealing with online trolls. Usually they are self-sequestered online. This time, however, he got retweeted by the president and then gloated online about it. CNN did some simple investigating into public information and found out who he was. He man just be a stupid troll, but it's now a issue of public renown. CNN has every right to publish his identity and let him defend his own statements. Posting online doesn't guarantee complete anonymity. CNN didn't hack anyone. CNN d
i don't understand (Score:1)
so CNN is threatening to dox someone for making critical comments about them?
isn't criticism free speech in America?
what am i missing here?
Seems pretty straightforward to me... (Score:4, Interesting)
It's pretty straightforward. Trump tweets the third-party content. CNN sees the content and starts to investigate the source of that content -- just as any news outlet would. They find out that the source of the content was from a Reddit user. They see a ton of other disgusting content that the Reddit user also created. BOOM --
this is a real story... the president is tweeting content from a disgusting internet troll. CNN digs deeper and finds out the identity of the source of that content. The person's identity is very relevant to the story. The reporter contacts the person, tells them that they know who he is and what he did. The troll rightly freaks out, sends a letter of apology, and makes an impassioned plea that he won't do anything like this again if CNN won't publish his name. CNN agrees to conditionally respect that request.
I don't see the issue here, folks. News outlets do this every single day of the week and twice on Sundays. A big part of journalism is digging, finding the story, finding the hidden underbelly... and then deciding what to do with that information. Every news outlet has serious dirt on a lot of people that they don't release. Many times, those people ask the news outlets not reveal their identities. Sometimes the news outlet says yes. Sometimes the news outlet says no.
CNN is not going to release this guy's name -- although they certainly could have as it is pertinent to the story. But the bigger story here is that (yet again), the President does some completely moronic and non-presidential on Twitter.
If the idiotic photograph of the Trump beheading had blurred out Kathy Griffin's face... the news outlets would have (rightly) dug deep to expose who was in the photograph and who took the photograph. I'm sure they would have called her up saying, "We know who you are, we know what you did." I'm sure Kathy Griffin would also made an impassioned plea to that news outlet.
There are consequences in everything you do. If you act like a complete idiot... and it becomes newsworthy... then you'd better watch out. Because a world of hurt is coming down on you.
You had me up until "this is a real story" (Score:2)
What you state is correct, but the real tragedy here is that people treat things like this - internet trolls, and even real-life trolls like Trump - as real news.
The more attention Trump gets for the unimportant things he does and says, the less is being paid towards the important things he does or does not do. He's treating this country like a reality TV show, he knows how to push people's buttons. Too bad that isn't his job. People today are manipulated with such ease, even an idiot can do it. It says
media fucks up (Score:3)
I totally disagree with the actions taken by CNN.
This is a disgusting example of groups or news agencies moving to the new bar that the Trump administration has set.
I will get down voted but it is true. This is an exact action that Trump, and this administration has done. Post or say something we don't like and we will sue / threaten you until you apologize or go away.
I am really upset by this trend and it is why I stay armed.
Hashtags Legally Actionable? (Score:2)
Tell me again (Score:2)
Remember (Score:2)
When you reward behavior like this, it will continue.
I would suspect CNN will use this tactic going forward to silence critics and other opinions CNN doesn't agree with.
Thus, f*ck CNN and their extorsionist ultimatum bullshit.
I don't do ultimatums. I would make another video just out of spite. Their threats be damned.
CNN's actions don't make any sense (Score:2)
Has anyone ever bothered to count the number of caricature troll videos, gifs, and pictures that troll political leaders such as GWB, Obama, Clinton, and yes Trump? What's _shocking_ is that CNN actually went out of its way to locate the source of the video. What's next? They're going to intimidate anyone who is going to mock them? I think the result is going to be the opposite of what CNN intended. We're going to see more memes and videos making fun of CNN, the biased news network.
Re: (Score:2)