Russia Behind Cyber-attack, Says Ukraine's Security Service

Ukraine says it has discovered who the perpetrators of last week's destructive ransomware attack are. From a report: Ukraine says it has proof that Russian security services were involved in the cyber-attack that targeted businesses around the world last week. The country's security service, the SBU, said it had obtained data that points to a link with an attack on the nation's capital, Kiev, in December. Ukrainian firms were among the first to report issues with malicious software on Tuesday, before the virus spread. Moscow denied any involvement, adding that the allegations were "unfounded". The virus, which disrupted IT systems across the globe, froze computers and demanded a ransom be paid in the digital currency Bitcoin, which is untraceable. Further reading: The Petya Ransomware Is Starting To Look Like a Cyberattack in Disguise.
