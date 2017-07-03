Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Russia Behind Cyber-attack, Says Ukraine's Security Service

Posted by msmash from the things-getting-weird dept.
Ukraine says it has discovered who the perpetrators of last week's destructive ransomware attack are. From a report: Ukraine says it has proof that Russian security services were involved in the cyber-attack that targeted businesses around the world last week. The country's security service, the SBU, said it had obtained data that points to a link with an attack on the nation's capital, Kiev, in December. Ukrainian firms were among the first to report issues with malicious software on Tuesday, before the virus spread. Moscow denied any involvement, adding that the allegations were "unfounded". The virus, which disrupted IT systems across the globe, froze computers and demanded a ransom be paid in the digital currency Bitcoin, which is untraceable. Further reading: The Petya Ransomware Is Starting To Look Like a Cyberattack in Disguise.

  • The Russians ate my homework... (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Zemran ( 3101 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @12:58PM (#54735877) Homepage Journal
    1. Wait for something bad to happen. 2. Blame it on Russia. 3. Ask the US for money.
    • Your accusation is no more credible than anything anyone else has had to say, official or unofficial, and it's not like Vladamir Putin is such a saintly human being to start with that it's not plausible he and his forces are behind this and is being wrongly accused out of convenience. Of course if you have some verifiable intel on this and other recent events then please do present it here and CC it to the FBI, CIA, NSA, and the DoD, but otherwise don't expect us to take you and your random opinions any mor
      • This is in line with Russia's motives, but lying and blaming Russia is also in line with Ukraine's motives, particular if they are wanting US backing. This, neither claim should be trusted until we can see sufficient evidence.
      • http://www.npr.org/2016/10/11/... [npr.org] There is a lot more than just this but I'm at work. Anyway even this is a waste of time because it wouldn't matter. Even the fact that Putin himself claimed that it may have been "loyalist Russian hackers" couldn't convince you that Russia was involved so I'm sure that pages of evidence would make no difference.

  • Cue the putinbots army (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Putinbots army in 3... 2... 1...

  • Russia Behind Cyber-attack, Says Ukraine's Security Service

    I think it's premature to jump to such conclusions since we know that our very own CIA has also been implicated...

    Vault 7 [wikileaks.org] and more. [wired.com]

