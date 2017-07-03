Russia Behind Cyber-attack, Says Ukraine's Security Service (bbc.com) 34
Ukraine says it has discovered who the perpetrators of last week's destructive ransomware attack are. From a report: Ukraine says it has proof that Russian security services were involved in the cyber-attack that targeted businesses around the world last week. The country's security service, the SBU, said it had obtained data that points to a link with an attack on the nation's capital, Kiev, in December. Ukrainian firms were among the first to report issues with malicious software on Tuesday, before the virus spread. Moscow denied any involvement, adding that the allegations were "unfounded". The virus, which disrupted IT systems across the globe, froze computers and demanded a ransom be paid in the digital currency Bitcoin, which is untraceable. Further reading: The Petya Ransomware Is Starting To Look Like a Cyberattack in Disguise.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
At the same time, the US government's report on Russian 'hacking the election' relied heavily on the fact that 'the attacks were similar to how Russia normally operates cyberattacks." And yet, the Ukrainian attacks are quite different than the ones on the DNC.
Re: Cue treasonous denial of reality in 3.2.1. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The Russians ate my homework... (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
6. Wait for Slashdot to remind everyone that EternalBlue was developed, and lost, by the NSA.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: The Russians ate my homework... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No, that was the original WannaCry outbreak. Petya is a repurposed version that exploits the same unpatched vulnerability. It first turned up in Ukraine though, IIRC, an update infected accounting software.
Re: (Score:2)
Cue the putinbots army (Score:1)
Putinbots army in 3... 2... 1...
Wow...wait a moment... (Score:2)
Russia Behind Cyber-attack, Says Ukraine's Security Service
I think it's premature to jump to such conclusions since we know that our very own CIA has also been implicated...
Vault 7 [wikileaks.org] and more. [wired.com]