Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Republicans Communications Government United States Wireless Networking

Trump Picks Republican To Fill Empty Commissioner Seat At FCC (arstechnica.com) 4

Posted by BeauHD from the musical-chairs dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The Federal Communications Commission's empty slots are about to be filled. President Donald Trump will nominate Republican Brendan Carr to the FCC's fifth and final commissioner position, the White House announced last night. Carr served as FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai's Wireless, Public Safety, and International Legal Advisor for three years. After Trump elevated Pai to the chairmanship in January, Pai appointed Carr to become the FCC's general counsel. "Brendan has a distinguished record of public service, having worked at the agency for over five years, including most recently as the FCC's General Counsel," Pai said after the White House announcement. "In particular, Brendan's expertise on wireless policy and public safety will be a tremendous asset to the Commission."

Trump Picks Republican To Fill Empty Commissioner Seat At FCC More | Reply

Trump Picks Republican To Fill Empty Commissioner Seat At FCC

Comments Filter:

  • I hear Melania's slot is empty these days.

Slashdot Top Deals

The best defense against logic is ignorance.

Close