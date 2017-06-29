US Senators Seek Military Ban on Kaspersky Lab Products Amid FBI Probe (reuters.com) 26
An anonymous reader shares a report: U.S. senators sought on Wednesday to ban Moscow-based cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab's products from use by the military because of fears the company is vulnerable to "Russian government influence," a day after the FBI interviewed several of its U.S. employees as part of a probe into its operations. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents visited the homes of Kaspersky employees late on Tuesday in multiple U.S. cities, although no search warrants were served, according to two sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the FBI probe. Kaspersky Lab confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that FBI agents have had "brief interactions" with some of its U.S. employees, discussions that the company described as "due diligence" chats. The interviews were followed on Wednesday by the release of a defense spending policy bill passed by the Senate Armed Services Committee, which would prohibit the U.S. Defense Department from using Kaspersky software platforms because the company "might be vulnerable to Russian government influence," according to a summary of the legislation.
Other countries have the right to not purchase US products if they are afraid that it would be used against their own personal benefit.
Countries like Russia with their 3 letter agencies, seems be near a lot missing people who seemed to happen to say something that they don't like.
While in America, we can bitch and complain about anything, including the President. Without fear of disappearing the next day.
wait... (Score:3)
the US military is using russian based software? you kidding me?
I know. It's always seemed odd to me that anyone would use Russian anti-spy ware (from a US point of view, if I were Russian I wouldn't use US services). That's a whole lot of trust to put in somebody, much less a political adversary.
Re:wait... (Score:4, Funny)
They write the malware and then try to collect a bounty from vendors for "discovering" it during their "research". About time they crack down on those pricks.
"We'll create the cure; we made the disease"
Guilt by being Russian. (Score:4, Insightful)
That's all.
Russian software (Score:1)
I wouldn't touch that stuff with a ten foot Pole. Or even a Ukrainian.
*sigh* Are you Finnished?
*sigh* Are you Finnished?
My grandmother was 100% Finnish. Instead of telling people to "Go to Hell!", she would say "Go to Russia!"
Better idea. (Score:5, Insightful)
Why not just cut to the heart of the issue and impose a ban on Microsoft products?
Too late? (Score:3)
If Kaspersky is corrupt and letting Russian malware through (and I'm not saying they are, they're probably legit) could it be a little late?
If Kaspersky were rotten and letting Russian Malware through, then that software would already be installed and hooked into the computers. Sure, getting rid of Kaspersky may help new computers not be infected, but if they were bad, then the military is already infiltrated to a degree.
Don't let the con artist find out (Score:2)
If the con artist gets wind there's an attempt to stop using Russian-based software because the company might be susceptible to Russian government influence, he'll order them to use it no matter what.
Remember, this is the same guy who was explicitly warned not to bring Michael Flynn into the fold [nytimes.com] because Flynn was highly susceptible to Russian blackmail. He went ahead and did it anyway, then tried to blame Obama [businessinsider.com] when everything blew up in his face [businessinsider.com], ignoring the fact it was Obama who fired Flynn for insubor
