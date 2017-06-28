President Trump Attacks Amazon, Incorrectly Claiming That It Owns The Washington Post For Tax Purposes (recode.net) 65
The Washington Post, which has been critical of Donald Trump and his administration in its coverage, has become the latest victim in Trump's Twitter tirade. On Wednesday, he accused Amazon of not "paying internet taxes (which they should)," adding that the company is using The Washington Post "in a scheme to dodge" the taxes. Quick fact check: Amazon doesn't own The Washington Post, Jeff Bezos -- in his personal capacity -- does. At any rate, Trump's furious tweets come a day after The Washington Post reported that a fake issue of Time magazine with Trump on the cover was hanging in some of the president's golf clubs. The timing of this is also awkward because just last week the president met with Bezos and other top executives to discuss ways the White House can modernize government and aid the tech industry. But the two have a long history. As Recode reminds: Meanwhile, Amazon is about to embark on what could be a lengthy government antitrust review of its bid to buy Whole Foods. Already looming large over the roughly $14 billion deal are the president's own comments: He has previously attacked Bezos and claimed the Post is a tax-dodging scheme for Amazon. "He thinks I'll go after him for antitrust," Trump said at one point during his campaign. "Because he's got a huge antitrust problem, because he's controlling so much, Amazon is controlling so much of what they are doing." Months later, Trump charged: "Believe me, if I become president, oh, do they have problems, they are going to have such problems." Meanwhile, Bezos isn't one to shy about his anti-Trump views either. At one point during the election, Bezos tweeted that he'd save a seat for Trump on his Blue Origin spacecraft, with the hashtag "sendDonaldtospace."
It's not true. (Score:3)
But it's accurate.
Re: So what if it was for tax purposes? (Score:1)
It's only smart if it's Trump avoiding taxes legally. The rules are different for anyone not lobbying him directly.
Re: (Score:2)
The tax information we do have on Trump indicates that he has taken advantage of rolling over losses to reduce taxes, so, in reality, even if Amazon were doing what Trump said, Trump's done the same damned thing.
Just another bizarre outburst from the Tweeter-in-Chief
Really? (Score:4, Informative)
Why the hell does anyone still care?
Don't get me wrong, the president of the US is a pretty important person and whatever he does has some effect on the world. But do we really have to hear every fart he passes? Who gives a shit about this anymore?
Wake me when he DOES something.
Re: (Score:2)
It took 14 months for Watergate to lead to Nixon's resignation. Why is it you think that this particular investigation should have such a shorter timeline?
Re: (Score:2)
The problem isn't voting an incompetent idiot into a position of power. The problem is doing it too often without electing someone to fix the damage in between.
I don't care if it is true (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
We allow companies to pretend that income earned elsewhere, say in our own country, can be fed to an artificial Irish entity that does zero work, in order to park money there without paying what is due on the taxes.
So they benefit from all the roads, law enforcement, fire services, environmental controls, public education, and manage to get out of paying for it with a surreptitous act of money laundering.
Distinction without difference (Score:5, Insightful)
Distinction without difference... The sentiment expressed is still perfectly plausible:
Re: (Score:1)
Distinction without difference
That is true, much like the distinction between republicans and democrats that everyone likes to play up but really amount to nothing.
Bezos despises Trump
That is shtick, for ratings...
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Donald Turmp hates the Washington Post because it accurately reports on his treasonous crimes.
I'm sorry that the Washington post documented your carelessly executed treason, Moscow Donald. [washingtonpost.com]
Before the election
Dec. 10, 2015 Lt. Gen Michael Flynn is part of a panel discussion in Moscow for the 10th anniversary of government-backed Russia Today, for which he receives payment (The Washington Post, Aug. 15, 2016). Officials notice an increase in communication between Flynn and the Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak, following the Russia Today event (CNN, May 19, 2017).
Late 2015 British intelligence agencies detect suspicious interactions between Russia and Trump aides that they pass on to American intelligence agencies (The Guardian, April 13, 2017).
March 19, 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta is sent an email that encourages him to change his email password, likely precipitating the hack of his account (CBS News, Oct. 28, 2016).
March 21 During an interview with The Post, Trump lists Carter Page as part of his foreign policy team. Page had been recommended by a son-in-law of President Richard Nixon, New York Republican Party Chairman Ed Cox (WP, March 21, 2016).
March 28 Political veteran Paul Manafort is hired to help the Trump campaign manage the delegate process for the Republican National Convention. He is recommended by Trump confidante Roger Stone (New York Times, March 28, 2016). Before joining the campaign, Manafort lobbied on behalf of Oleg Deripaska, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. That deal followed a memo from Manafort in which he offered a plan that could Ãoegreatly benefit the Putin Government.Ã His relationship with Deripaska ended in 2009 (Associated Press, March 22, 2017). Manafort also worked on behalf of the Russia-friendly Party of Regions in Ukraine, helping guide the party's leader, Viktor Yanukovych, to the country's presidency. Yanukovych would later be ousted. (WP, Aug. 19, 2016)
April 27 Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) may have met with Kislyak at a reception at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington before a foreign-policy speech given by Trump (CNN, May 31, 2017).
June At a closed-door meeting of foreign policy experts and the prime minister of India, Page praises Putin effusively (WP, Aug. 5, 2016).
June 15 A hacker calling himself ÃoeGuccifer 2.0Ã releases the Democratic National Committee's research file on Donald Trump (Gawker, June 15, 2016). News reports already link the stolen data to Russian hackers (WP, June 14, 2016).
July At some point this month, the FBI begins investigating possible links between the Russian government and Trump's campaign (Wired, March 20, 2017).
July 7 Page travels to Moscow to give a lecture (NYT, April 19, 2017). The Trump campaign approved the trip (USA Today, March 7, 2017). This trip was likely the catalyst for the FBI's request for a secret surveillance warrant to track PageÃs communications (WP, May 25, 2017).
July 11 or 12 Trump campaign staffers intervene with the committee developing the Republican Party's national security platform to remove language call arming Ukraine against Russian aggression. (July 18, 2016).
July 18 At an event hosted by the Heritage Foundation as part of the Republican National Convention, Sessions and Kislyak have a brief conversation (WP, March 2, 2017).
Flynn delivers a speech at the Republican convention, joining in the crowd's ÃoeLock her up!Ã chant. ÃoeIf I, a guy who knows this business, if I did a tenth of what she did,Ã Flynn said, ÃoeI would be in jail todayÃ (C-Span, July 18, 2016).
July 22 Wikileaks releases emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee (WP, July 22, 2017).
Jul. 27 During his last news conference of the campaign, Trump asks Russia to release emails hacked from Clinton's private server. He later says that he was joking (WP, July, 27, 2016).
Aug. 9 Flynn Intel Group, a consulting firm founded by Flynn, signs a contract with Inovo BV, a firm run by a Turkish businessman close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for more than $500,000 (Daily Caller, Nov. 11, 2016).
Aug. 15 The New York Times reports on secret ledgers from the Party of Regions showing off-the-books payments to ManafortÃs consulting firm (NYT, Aug. 15, 2016). Those payments were allegedly hidden by passing them through third parties, according to Ukrainian leaders (WP, March 21, 2017).
Aug. 19 Manafort is fired from the campaign (NYT, Aug. 19, 2016). He'd reportedly lost the confidence of Trump's family, including son-in-law Jared Kushner (Politico, Aug. 19, 2016).
Aug. 21 Stone tweets, ÃoeTrust me, it will soon [be] Podesta's time in the barrelÃ (Aug. 21, 2016).
Aug. 23 Stone communicates with Guccifer 2.0 privately over Twitter (Smoking Gun, March 8, 2017).
September At some point in September, congressional leaders are briefed about the CIA's belief that Russia was intervening in the election to benefit Trump (WP, Dec. 9, 2016).
Sept. 8 Sessions and Kislyak meet in Sessions's Senate office (WP, March 2, 2017).
Oct. 7 The director of national intelligence and the head of the Department of Homeland Security release an unusual joint statement in which they warn of Russian efforts to meddle in the election and suggest that Russia had a hand in the Wikileaks document releases (DHS, Oct. 7, 2016).
Oct. 8 Shortly after the publication of a 2005 ÃoeAccess HollywoodÃ video in which Trump discusses sexually assaulting women, Wikileaks releases the first emails from Podesta's email account. The leaks continue for weeks (WP, Oct. 8, 2016).
Oct. 12 Stone tells a reporter from a local news station in Florida that he has Ãoeback-channel communication with [Wikileaks' Julian] Assange,Ã though he'd never spoken to Assange directly (CBS, Oct. 12, 2016). Wikileaks later denies the assertion (CNN, March 27, 2017).
Oct. 19 During the final presidential debate, Trump says that Putin has no respect for his opponent, Hillary Clinton. She responds, ÃoeThat's because he'd rather have a puppet as president of the United States.Ã
ÃoeNo puppet,Ã Trump replies. ÃoeÃYou're the puppet.Ã
Trump then argues that Clinton doesn't know who's behind the hacking, if it's ÃoeRussia, China, or anybody elseÃ (WP, Oct. 19, 2016),
Nov. 8 An opinion piece supporting the Turkish government runs in the Hill under FlynnÃs byline (The Hill, Nov. 8, 2016).
Trump is elected president.
During the transition
Nov. 10 In his Oval Office meeting with Trump, Barack Obama warns the president-elect against hiring Flynn as national security adviser (WP, May 8, 2017).
Nov. 18 Trump offers Flynn the job of national security adviser (CNN, Nov. 18, 2016). Trump offers Sessions the job of attorney general. These are two of the first appointments Trump makes (WP, Nov. 18, 2016).
Late November Trump transition team members warn Flynn that his communications with Kislyak will be monitored by American intelligence agencies. To impress upon Flynn the risks of cozying up to the Russian ambassador, the team requests a dossier on Kislyak to share with Flynn. It's not known if he ever read it (WP, May 5, 2017).
Nov. 28 In an interview with Time magazine, Trump denies interference from Russia. ÃoeI don't believe they interfered,Ã he said. ÃoeThat became a laughing point, not a talking point, a laughing point. Any time I do something, they say Ãoh, Russia interfered.'Ã
He also addressed the hacking: ÃoeIt could be Russia. And it could be China. And it could be some guy in his home in New JerseyÃ (Time, Nov. 28, 2016).
Nov. 30 The Justice Department informs Flynn that he is under investigation for his unreported lobbying on behalf of Turkey (NYT, May 17, 2017).
Dec. 1 (or 2) Flynn and Kushner meet with Kislyak at Trump Tower (NYT, March 2, 2017). Kushner proposes setting up a back-channel of communication between the administration and Putin, perhaps going so far as to use secure communications systems at the Russian embassy (WP, May 26, 2017). The FBI believes the conversation may have included a suggestion by the Russians that easing sanctions would allow Russian banks to offer financing to people with ties to Trump (Reuters, May 27, 2017). Sources close to Kushner indicate the the only focus of the back-channel would be Syria (Fox, May 30, 2017).
Dec. 8 Page is back in Moscow to meet with Ãoebusiness leaders and thought leadersÃ (NYT, Dec. 8, 2016).
Dec. 13 or 14 At Kislyak's urging, Kushner meets with Sergey Gorkov, chairman of Russia's government-owned Vnesheconombank and a confidante of Putin. The bank, known as VEB, is under sanction from the U.S. government (NYT, March 27, 2017).
Dec. 14 Gorkov apparently flies to Japan, as Putin was visiting (WP, June 1, 2017).
Dec. 25 Flynn texts Kislyak to wish him a merry Christmas (NPR, Jan. 13, 2017).
Dec. 29 The Obama administration orders new sanctions against Russian organizations and individuals in response to Russian interference in the election. (WP, Dec. 29, 2016).
Flynn calls Kislyak a reported five times (Reuters, Jan. 23, 2017). Among the topics of discussion: the government's sanctions of Russia (WP, Feb. 9, 2017).
Dec. 30 In a tweet, Trump praises Putin's decision not to respond in kind to the U.S. sanctions (Dec. 30, 2016).
Jan. 4, 2017 Flynn informs Don McGahn, chief attorney for the transition effort, that he's under investigation by the FBI (NYT, May 17, 2017).
Jan. 6 American intelligence agencies release a report outlining why they believe Russia was behind the campaign hacking (NYT, Jan. 6, 2017). FBI Director James Comey attends a briefing at Trump Tower in which he first informs the president-elect that he isn't personally under investigation as part of the Bureau's counter-intelligence case (WP, June 7, 2017).
Jan. 9 The Trump transition team announces that Kushner will join the administration as an unpaid senior adviser (Fox, Jan. 9, 2017).
Jan. 10 The Senate holds confirmation hearings for SessionsÃs attorney general bid. In that hearing, Sessions is asked what he would do if Ãoeanyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign.Ã Sessions replies that ÃoeI have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians, and I'm unable to comment on itÃ (WP, Jan. 10, 2017).
Outgoing national security adviser Susan Rice asks Flynn to approve an operation in Syria in alliance with Kurdish forces that would extend into Trump's presidency. The alliance with the Kurds is opposed by the Turkish government. Flynn declines (Miami Herald, May 17, 2017).
Jan. 11 At a news conference, Trump discusses the hacking that took place during the election. ÃoeAs far as hacking, I think it was Russia, but I think we also get hacked by other countries and other people,Ã he said (CNBC, Jan. 11, 2017).
Jan. 15 On CBS, Pence denies that Flynn and Kislyak discussed sanctions (CBS, Jan. 15, 2017).
Jan. 17 Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) sends a list of questions to Sessions, including one that reads, ÃoeHave you been in contact with anyone connected to any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election, either before or after Election Day?Ã Sessions responds, ÃoeNoÃ (WP, Jan. 17, 2017).
Jan. 18 Kushner submits his application for top-secret security clearance, excluding a number of meetings with foreign officials, including the one in December (NYT, April 6, 2017).
Jan. 20 Trump is inaugurated.
The presidency
Jan. 22 Flynn is sworn in as national security adviser (WP, Jan. 22, 2017).
Jan. 24 The FBI interviews Flynn about his conversations with Kislyak the previous month (NYT, Feb. 14, 2017).
Jan. 25 Acting Attorney General Sally Yates receives a breakdown of the Flynn interview and decides to inform the White House about what was said (ABC, May 8, 2017).
Jan. 26 Yates meets with McGahn, now White House counsel, and explains what Flynn revealed during the FBI interview and that it contradicts public statements from the vice president, making it possible that the Russians could compromise the national security adviser by threatening to leak that information (ABC, May 8, 2017). McGahn ÃoeimmediatelyÃ briefs Trump on the conversation (Slate, Feb. 17, 2017).
Jan. 27 Yates returns to the White House to meet with McGahn again at his request. McGahn asks to review the evidence against Flynn (ABC, May 8, 2017).
Trump called Comey at noon to see if he could come to the White House for dinner. During that meeting, Trump allegedly asks Comey to pledge that he'd be loyal to the president. Instead, Comey offers only his honesty (NYT, May 11, 2017). Comey again tells Trump that the president isn't under investigation (WP, June 7, 2017).
Trump signs his executive order on immigration (WP, Jan. 27, 2017).
Jan. 30 Yates invites McGahn to come to the FBI and review the evidence against Flynn (ABC, May 8, 2017).
Trump fires Yates after she refuses to enforce his immigration ban (NYT, Jan. 30, 2017).
Week of Feb. 6 Trump Organization lawyer Michael Cohen and business associate Felix Sater partner with a Ukrainian lawmaker on a proposal for easing Russian-Ukrainian tensions, which is delivered to FlynnÃs office. (NYT, Feb. 19, 2017).
Feb. 8 Sessions is confirmed as attorney general (Senate, Feb. 8, 2017).
Feb. 11 Flynn files a financial disclosure that omits his payment from Russia Today (Daily Beast, April 1, 2017).
Feb. 13 Flynn resigns as national security adviser (NYT, Feb. 13, 2017).
Feb. 14 During a meeting in the Oval Office, Trump asks Comey to move away from his investigation of Flynn. ÃoeHe is a good guy,Ã Trump said, according to a memo drafted at the time by Comey. ÃoeI hope you can let this go.Ã (NYT, May 16, 2017)
Feb. 15 In the wake of Trump's request, Comey tells Sessions that he did not want to be put into a position where the FBI director and Trump were alone, citing concerns about propriety (NYT, June 6, 2017).
Mid-February At some point after a Feb. 14 New York Times report about communication between Trump staff and Russia during 2016, the White House allegedly asked Comey and McCabe to publicly deny the report (NYT, Feb. 23, 2017). Comey later indicates that he told Trump that such communications between the White House and FBI were inappropriate (NYT, May 18, 2017).
March 2 Attorney General Jeff Sessions annouces that he will recuse himself from any Russia investigation after his meetings with Kislyak are revealed (WP, March 2, 2017).
March 5 In an interview on NBC, former director of national intelligence James Clapper acknowledges that he had no knowledge of evidence proving that Russia and the Trump campaign colluded during the course of the campaign (NBC, March 5, 2017). He later clarifies that he would not necessarily have known about such evidence and that he was not aware of the FBI's investigation (Politifact, May 12, 2017).
March 20 Comey testifies before the House Intelligence Committee and, for the first time, confirms the existence of the investigation into Russian hacking and possible links to the Trump campaign (WP, March 20, 2017).
March 22 Shortly after being confirmed by the Senate as Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats attends a briefing at the White House with several other officials. As it wraps up, Trump asks Coats and CIA Director Mike Pompeo to remain in the room. During the private conversation that ensued, Trump asks Coats and Pompeo to try and intervene with the FBI to end the investigative focus on Flynn (WP, June 6, 2017).
March 30 Trump and Comey speak by phone. Trump asks Comey what can be done to Ãoelift the cloudÃ of the Russia investigation. Trump asks Comey to announce publicly that he himself wasn't under investigation (WP, June 7, 2017).
March 31 Flynn amends his financial disclosure report (Daily Beast, April 1, 2017).
April or May The FBI focuses on Kushner as a person of interest in their investigation as that effort intensifies. (WP, May 25, 2017).
April 11 Trump calls Comey to ask what had been done to make it clear publicly that he wasn't under investigation. Comey suggests he have McGahn speak with the acting deputy attorney general about the issue. It's the last time the two speak (WP, June 7, 2017).
subscribe The story must be told. Your subscription supports journalism that matters. Try 1 month for 99Ã May 3 Comey testifies before Congress (WP, May 3, 2017).
May 9 Trump fires Comey, citing the recommendation of Sessions (WP, May 10, 2017). In the letter firing Comey, Trump includes a line saying that he appreciates Comey telling him Ãoeon three separate occasionsÃ that he is not under investigation (May 10, 2017). The president later tells NBC's Lester Holt that the firing was because Ãoethis Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up storyÃ (CNN, May 12, 2017). Sources indicate that Kushner was a prominent voice behind the firing (CBS, May 17, 2017).
May 10 In a private meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kislyak, Trump reveals classified information shared with the United States by an ally, later reported to be Israel (WP, May 15, 2017). He also reportedly disparages Comey as a Ãoenut jobÃ to Lavrov and Kislyak and says that he Ãoefaced great pressure because of Russia,Ã which was now Ãoetaken offÃ with the firing of Comey (NYT, May 19, 2017).
May 12 Lawyers representing Trump release a statement indicating that the president's tax returns don't show income from Russian sources, with a few exceptions (NYT, May 12, 2017).
May 17 Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appoints former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the Russia investigation (WP, May 17, 2017).
Sorry that the TrumpBots modded you to oblivion. They just can't handle the truth. Everything they hate and can't admit they call fake news.
MAGA (Score:2, Informative)
Making Amazon Great Again
A tax dodger calling out another tax dodger, gotta love it!
What's next? calling out people for grabbing pussy?
Re: (Score:2)
No, you're wrong.
Amazon is a public company, with stock traded on NASDAQ. Ownership is over 63% institutional [nasdaq.com]. Jeff Bezos is the Chariman, President, CEO [reuters.com], and a large stockholder, but by no means "owns" Amazon.
The Washington Post is a privately held company, which Jeff Bezos purchased through a holding company (Nash Holdings, LLC) for $250 million in 2013. Yes, he indirectly "owns" [gawker.com] The Washington Post.
Your descriptions of writing off of losses from WP to cover gains from Amazon is grossly inaccurate and ign
Oh for crying out loud... (Score:1)
I'm not quite sure how you get from that to Amazon owning the Washington Post. If there are multiple possible interpre
Shocked! (Score:1)
I was absolutely shocked when I scrolled back up to the top of this irrelevant twaddle and saw that it wasn't BeauHD that posted it. She must be out in the streets protesting and didn't have a chance.
If you think that's bad... (Score:3)
Trump seems unaware that TrumpCare is a giant tax cut for the rich by repealing the taxes that funded ObamaCare.
A senator who supports the bill left the meeting at the White House with a sense that the president did not have a grasp of some basic elements of the Senate plan — and seemed especially confused when a moderate Republican complained that opponents of the bill would cast it as a massive tax break for the wealthy, according to an aide who received a detailed readout of the exchange. Mr. Trump said he planned to tackle tax reform later, ignoring the repeal's tax implications, the staff member added.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/27/us/health-care-bill-trump-pence.html [nytimes.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Usually, I moderate, today Ill reply.
Your wrong. -Everything- Chief Bozo says is news. If Chief Bozo disses the largest tech company in the world, that Big News. For me at least, being a cloud architect, and I regard that profession as quite nerdsy.
Bad Article is Bad (Score:2)
Gotta love the pedantics trying to argue over minutia with their autistic "fact checking." Trump should have said that Bezos uses WaPo as a tax dodge and as his personal billionaire soap box. Let's however not let pesky details get in the way of our 15 minutes of Trump hate!
When is it good to dodge taxes? (Score:3)
I'm really confused about the president's position on dodging taxes. If poor people don't pay taxes, that's bad. But if a rich person gets a tax break, that's good. If one of Trump's businesses, or he himself, avoids taxes, that's just his business expertise. But if Jeff Bezos does it, that's bad again.
Help me out here. I'm really confused...
Businesses don't pay as much tax as you think! (Score:2)
The interesting thing about this is that he's only concerned about tax dodging when it involves a company he doesn't like. I'm sure there are plenty of tax loopholes that is businesses have been able to use over the years.
I think almost everyone knows that businesses don't pay the official tax rates, and the largest ones are able to pay zero or get tax refunds in some cases because they're able to buy loopholes and exploit them. Even small businesses, who are the most vocal about it, structure their transa
WTF (Score:2)
But, honestly, we've come to expect this from Trump. He may actually understand how sales tax is collected, but this type of tweet is aimed at his low-information supporters to stir their rage against various targets Trump picks for them. Whatever it takes to keep the masses angry at anyone who "opposes" him,