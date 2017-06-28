Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


President Trump Attacks Amazon, Incorrectly Claiming That It Owns The Washington Post For Tax Purposes (recode.net) 65

Posted by msmash from the round-2 dept.
The Washington Post, which has been critical of Donald Trump and his administration in its coverage, has become the latest victim in Trump's Twitter tirade. On Wednesday, he accused Amazon of not "paying internet taxes (which they should)," adding that the company is using The Washington Post "in a scheme to dodge" the taxes. Quick fact check: Amazon doesn't own The Washington Post, Jeff Bezos -- in his personal capacity -- does. At any rate, Trump's furious tweets come a day after The Washington Post reported that a fake issue of Time magazine with Trump on the cover was hanging in some of the president's golf clubs. The timing of this is also awkward because just last week the president met with Bezos and other top executives to discuss ways the White House can modernize government and aid the tech industry. But the two have a long history. As Recode reminds: Meanwhile, Amazon is about to embark on what could be a lengthy government antitrust review of its bid to buy Whole Foods. Already looming large over the roughly $14 billion deal are the president's own comments: He has previously attacked Bezos and claimed the Post is a tax-dodging scheme for Amazon. "He thinks I'll go after him for antitrust," Trump said at one point during his campaign. "Because he's got a huge antitrust problem, because he's controlling so much, Amazon is controlling so much of what they are doing." Months later, Trump charged: "Believe me, if I become president, oh, do they have problems, they are going to have such problems." Meanwhile, Bezos isn't one to shy about his anti-Trump views either. At one point during the election, Bezos tweeted that he'd save a seat for Trump on his Blue Origin spacecraft, with the hashtag "sendDonaldtospace."

  • It's not true. (Score:3)

    by rickb928 ( 945187 ) on Wednesday June 28, 2017 @11:47AM (#54705043) Homepage Journal

    But it's accurate.

  • Really? (Score:4, Informative)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Wednesday June 28, 2017 @11:51AM (#54705081)

    Why the hell does anyone still care?

    Don't get me wrong, the president of the US is a pretty important person and whatever he does has some effect on the world. But do we really have to hear every fart he passes? Who gives a shit about this anymore?

    Wake me when he DOES something.

  • it would be a trivial tax dodge compared to what we allow with Ireland. Good to see Trump picking up the Democrats strategy to glomping down on issues the working class doesn't care about and ignoring stuff like jobs and health care. I'm sure it'll turn out for him just as well as it did for Hilary.
    • we dont "allow" anything with ireland, they are their own nation with their own laws

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        We allow companies to pretend that income earned elsewhere, say in our own country, can be fed to an artificial Irish entity that does zero work, in order to park money there without paying what is due on the taxes.

        So they benefit from all the roads, law enforcement, fire services, environmental controls, public education, and manage to get out of paying for it with a surreptitous act of money laundering.

         

  • Distinction without difference (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mi ( 197448 ) <slashdot-2016q1@virtual-estates.net> on Wednesday June 28, 2017 @11:56AM (#54705119) Homepage Journal

    Quick fact check: Amazon doesn't own The Washington Post, Jeff Bezos -- in his personal capacity -- does.

    Distinction without difference... The sentiment expressed is still perfectly plausible:

    • Bezos despises Trump and is likely to steer WaPo to criticize the President above and beyond what would be fair
    • Bezos is likely to have purchased WaPo with tax-considerations paying at least a partial role — the other big concern, no doubt, was to save money on lobbying, by flat-out owning the biggest loudspeaker in the capital.

    • Distinction without difference

      That is true, much like the distinction between republicans and democrats that everyone likes to play up but really amount to nothing.

      Bezos despises Trump

      That is shtick, for ratings...

  • MAGA (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Making Amazon Great Again

    A tax dodger calling out another tax dodger, gotta love it!

    What's next? calling out people for grabbing pussy?

  • I agree Trump says a lot of stupid things. But it's pretty obvious here that he means he thinks Amazon is using the Washington Post for its own purposes (i.e. feeding it stories), not that it owns the Washington Post. Here's the tweet in question from TFA:

    The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS!

    I'm not quite sure how you get from that to Amazon owning the Washington Post. If there are multiple possible interpre

  • I was absolutely shocked when I scrolled back up to the top of this irrelevant twaddle and saw that it wasn't BeauHD that posted it. She must be out in the streets protesting and didn't have a chance.

  • If you think that's bad... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Wednesday June 28, 2017 @12:04PM (#54705217) Homepage

    Trump seems unaware that TrumpCare is a giant tax cut for the rich by repealing the taxes that funded ObamaCare.

    A senator who supports the bill left the meeting at the White House with a sense that the president did not have a grasp of some basic elements of the Senate plan — and seemed especially confused when a moderate Republican complained that opponents of the bill would cast it as a massive tax break for the wealthy, according to an aide who received a detailed readout of the exchange. Mr. Trump said he planned to tackle tax reform later, ignoring the repeal's tax implications, the staff member added.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/27/us/health-care-bill-trump-pence.html [nytimes.com]

  • Gotta love the pedantics trying to argue over minutia with their autistic "fact checking." Trump should have said that Bezos uses WaPo as a tax dodge and as his personal billionaire soap box. Let's however not let pesky details get in the way of our 15 minutes of Trump hate!

  • When is it good to dodge taxes? (Score:3)

    by Balial ( 39889 ) on Wednesday June 28, 2017 @12:12PM (#54705277) Homepage

    I'm really confused about the president's position on dodging taxes. If poor people don't pay taxes, that's bad. But if a rich person gets a tax break, that's good. If one of Trump's businesses, or he himself, avoids taxes, that's just his business expertise. But if Jeff Bezos does it, that's bad again.

    Help me out here. I'm really confused...

  • The interesting thing about this is that he's only concerned about tax dodging when it involves a company he doesn't like. I'm sure there are plenty of tax loopholes that is businesses have been able to use over the years.

    I think almost everyone knows that businesses don't pay the official tax rates, and the largest ones are able to pay zero or get tax refunds in some cases because they're able to buy loopholes and exploit them. Even small businesses, who are the most vocal about it, structure their transa

  • are "Internet Taxes"? There is no over-all Federal-level sales tax. As of April 1st, 2017 (two months ago) Amazon started collecting all sales tax for states that have a sales tax, 45 states in all.

    But, honestly, we've come to expect this from Trump. He may actually understand how sales tax is collected, but this type of tweet is aimed at his low-information supporters to stir their rage against various targets Trump picks for them. Whatever it takes to keep the masses angry at anyone who "opposes" him,

