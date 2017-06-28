President Trump Attacks Amazon, Incorrectly Claiming That It Owns The Washington Post For Tax Purposes (recode.net) 382
The Washington Post, which has been critical of Donald Trump and his administration in its coverage, has become the latest victim in Trump's Twitter tirade. On Wednesday, he accused Amazon of not "paying internet taxes (which they should)," adding that the company is using The Washington Post "in a scheme to dodge" the taxes. Quick fact check: Amazon doesn't own The Washington Post, Jeff Bezos -- in his personal capacity -- does. At any rate, Trump's furious tweets come a day after The Washington Post reported that a fake issue of Time magazine with Trump on the cover was hanging in some of the president's golf clubs. The timing of this is also awkward because just last week the president met with Bezos and other top executives to discuss ways the White House can modernize government and aid the tech industry. But the two have a long history. As Recode reminds: Meanwhile, Amazon is about to embark on what could be a lengthy government antitrust review of its bid to buy Whole Foods. Already looming large over the roughly $14 billion deal are the president's own comments: He has previously attacked Bezos and claimed the Post is a tax-dodging scheme for Amazon. "He thinks I'll go after him for antitrust," Trump said at one point during his campaign. "Because he's got a huge antitrust problem, because he's controlling so much, Amazon is controlling so much of what they are doing." Months later, Trump charged: "Believe me, if I become president, oh, do they have problems, they are going to have such problems." Meanwhile, Bezos isn't one to shy about his anti-Trump views either. At one point during the election, Bezos tweeted that he'd save a seat for Trump on his Blue Origin spacecraft, with the hashtag "sendDonaldtospace."
Why the hell does anyone still care?
Don't get me wrong, the president of the US is a pretty important person and whatever he does has some effect on the world. But do we really have to hear every fart he passes? Who gives a shit about this anymore?
Wake me when he DOES something.
Sounds like you are tired of WINNING!!
Wake me when he DOES something.
Why doesn't everybody in the US care that the United States of America has become the laughing stock of the entire rest of the human race? Trump has actually managed to upstage Robert Mugabe in terms of incompetence and corruption and Turkmenbashi Saparmurat Niyazov in terms of being just plain 'loco'. All that's missing is that pee tape and Trump will have upstaged Berlusconi in being a lecherous pervert. If I was a US American abroad I'd start training myself to end every sentence with 'eh' and tell people I'm Canadian but, mercifully, I'm not American, so instead I can have endless fun asking my American friends to explain why their countrymen voted for Trump. It's kind of fun (if admittedly quite mean) to watch them squirm for a while as they try to explain how the electoral college works and why the electoral college is essential to American democracy until they finally give up an admit they don't understand it either.
Because we have seen the opinion of the rest of the human race in this regard is about as valuable as spit, being prone to manipulation of opinion by the global elite.
And because most of the people of the U.S. only vaguely care about what the president does, since he has little impact over their lives in the end. It's not like other countries where you have to be scared
I don't know Trump's wealth, as he has not been up-front nor transparent about how much money he makes. Still waited for the promised tax returns...
The electoral college had its place in the early days of the US republic but it's a completely useless relic by now. It's by no means hard anymore for people to know the presidential candidates and know EXACTLY who they are voting for, there is no need for a trusted middle man who'd go and act on their behalf anymore.
Give the man a cigar... That is exactly the right answer, but most Americans just struggle trying to explain the college's purpose. I have the most fun with Republicans, they are usually the ones who earnestly believe the USA would sink into the seas in a rain of fire, brimstone and liberalism if the electoral college did not guarantee the conservative populations of sparsely populated states a much higher voting power than they'd have in a system where win without gerrymandering by gaining the majority of the popular vote, so it tends to be Republicans who end up to defending the electoral college and gerrymandering to the death.
No. Why would it work that way? There is no winner-take-all in any level in a direct popular vote. 3 or 4 cities are NYC, 8.1 million, Los Angeles, 3.8 million, Chicago, 2.7 million, Houston, 2.1 million. 16.7 million. Even near doubling that for suburbs (which often vote distinctly opposite from the city), that's abo
If we had a direct population vote as you insinuate, then Los Angeles alone would overwhelm all of the votes of Oklahoma and Wyoming which deprives those states of representation. The electoral college assures their views are represented.
Sorry if you don't like it but it's the law of the land.....and for good reason.
The states are not just "artificial jurisdictional areas we call states". You grossly misrepresent their place in the pecking order.
Thinking of the states from a sovereign perspective, Oklahoma has as much right to be represented in our national government as New York or California. Not more. But not less either. The electoral college and the senate are the most public examples of how we try to achieve that balance. We don't base it on population because NY and CA would always win.
The electoral college broke when they decided to limit the total number of Members of the House but still tie the number of electoral college votes to the number of members of Congress each state has. This means that winning one electoral vote in California takes on hell of more votes than winning the same electoral vote in Wyoming or Kansas or Montana.... giving rural states a much larger say in who is elected President of the United States.
Apportionment Act of 1911 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Votes
Wake me when he DOES something.
If you would read slashdot instead of just troll posting then you'd realise he's DOING plenty and fucking up not only the USA but international relations around the world as he goes.
The President is very much a figurehead - he wields no real power whatsoever. He is apparently chosen by the government, but the qualities he is required to display are not those of leadership but those of finely judged outrage. For this reason the President is always a controversial choice, always an infuriating but fascinating character. His job is not to wield power but to draw attention away from it.
Because he has a short attention span, a short temper, twitchy thumbs, and a big button connected to approximately 1481 nuclear warheads [wikipedia.org]
Wake me when he DOES something.
It doesn't thrill me to say this, but I still think it's going to be true. I'll set that alarm clock to wake you in January 2025 when Trump's successor gets sworn in. By the way, Trump's base is arguing for him that because "everybody" is against him that he hasn't had time do anything yet and it's not his fault. And yes, even if he destroys health care and his tax cuts ruin the US economy, he'll still get re-elected.
Even if he's still in office for the next round of elections, the Democrats would have to fuck up even more mightily than last time for him to have a chance at getting back in. The people who wouldn't vote for him have seen what happens when they sit home and sulk instead of going out and voting, and I can't see them making that mistake again.
Wake me when he DOES something.
Time to wake up!
Trump is continuing his attack on the Press. That is bad.
Trump is at the same time incorporating lies into his public statements. That is bad.
Both of these are behaviors of those wishing to become dictators. Read The Atlantic from a couple of months ago, the one with the cover article "How to Build an Autocracy". For your filter-check, know that The Atlantic leans slight right.
It took 14 months for Watergate to lead to Nixon's resignation. Why is it you think that this particular investigation should have such a shorter timeline?
"Why is it you think that this particular investigation should have such a shorter timeline?"
Trump's complete lack of self control.
^this
There's a smoking gun, mate. Whether there's sufficient proof to tie it directly to Trump is something that we'll have to wait and see.
You know, Nixon's supporters were saying the same fucking thing, right up until he got into Airforce One and flew off to California.
The problem isn't electing more like him, who angers both parties, grinding government to a halt.
Distinction without difference... The sentiment expressed is still perfectly plausible:
And WaPo is by no means the biggest loudspeaker. If you think anyone but Bernie and a handful of others in DC listen to WaPo you haven't been paying attention to the makeup of our government. The Right Wing one, hands down. Everything. They own the Senate, House, Judiciary and Executive plus all the State Legislatures. Maybe yo
. You don't like being called Racists. So much so that we can't even have a conversation about race any more. Sheesh, and you call us Snowflakes.
When everything is racist having a conversation about race and calling people racist is retarded and a waste of time. Or do I need to go to a progressive university like Evergreen to understand your version of racism?
Bezos is likely to have purchased WaPo with tax-considerations paying at least a partial role — the other big concern, no doubt, was to save money on lobbying, by flat-out owning the biggest loudspeaker in the capital.
Actually, he was testing the Amazon Echo in beta to see if it would subscribe to their newspaper and in the most literal sense Alexa did "buy a copy of The Washington Post."
;
Distinction without difference...
Actually there is a real difference. Bezos, Chairman and CEO of Amazon, is a different role than Bezos, owner of Amazon. Ethical people generally recognize the differences in these roles and try to avoid overlap. I don't know if Bezos is a particularly ethical person, but if he is he's made sure that the reporting staff feel perfectly clear to criticize Amazon and/or advocate for issues with which he personally disagrees.
The sentiment expressed is still perfectly plausible:
Unlikely, if Bezos is ethical he gives the WaPo staff editorial independence (which is
Unlikely, if Bezos is ethical
Ha haha haha hahahahah ah aha hoe hhe hah hoe heh haha haha *gasp*.
in addition, read the actual tweet (Score:2)
And Trump didn't even claim ownership, he simply linked the two:
It should be obvious that Bezos bought the WaPo to promote his political views and the interests of his corporate empire, just like Carlos Slim bought into the NYT.
Re: (Score:2)
Distinction without difference... The sentiment expressed is still perfectly plausible:
Also, Trump sees no distinction between himself and the businesses that he owns (and, as president, no particular reason to distinguish between himself as president and the businesses that he owns, else he'd have divested or set up a blind trust, as previous presidents have), and he has no problem using one of his businesses to browbeat or reward someone involved in another, so he assumes Bezos is the same.
I don't know about WaPo, but generally newspapers have ownership arrangements structured to ensure t
Which surely means that Amazon can't use the Washington Post losses to reduce their tax liability.
How is this different from the Koch brothers?
Oh...right...it's not.
Yeah, the Kochs don't like Trump either.
Koch network slams Trump immigrant ban [usatoday.com]
Koch network to Trump administration: "You are never going to win the war on drugs. Drugs won." [denverpost.com]
Michael Flynn colluded with Russian spies, took Russian bribes, and lied on the security clearance forms designed to identify this type of treasonous behavior.
Michael Flynn and Paul Montfort retroactively registered as foreign agents, because in their time with Trump they were secret foreign agents.
I guess you just don't care about this obvious, well documented treason because your only response is to attempt to change the subject with an article from a right wing fake news and propaganda site.
Trump seems unaware that TrumpCare is a giant tax cut for the rich by repealing the taxes that funded ObamaCare.
A senator who supports the bill left the meeting at the White House with a sense that the president did not have a grasp of some basic elements of the Senate plan — and seemed especially confused when a moderate Republican complained that opponents of the bill would cast it as a massive tax break for the wealthy, according to an aide who received a detailed readout of the exchange. Mr. Trump said he planned to tackle tax reform later, ignoring the repeal's tax implications, the staff member added.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/27/us/health-care-bill-trump-pence.html [nytimes.com]
There were taxes that funded obamacare?
How else would the rich pay their fair share in helping the less fortunate?
I thought it was just paid for by jacking up my premium by 3x what it was before obamacare.
My policy decreased from $500 per month to $300 per month. Same coverage with a higher deductible. I don't qualify for tax subsidies.
In other words, he pays less per month for the insurance, but will be paying out-of-pocket for most medical expenses.
My job provides free flu shots every year. Except for seasonal allergies, I haven't been sick in years. If I do go to the hospital, the deductible will be the least of my concerns.
"Same coverage with a higher deductible" is not the same. You are paying less because you get less. Depending on what you spend towards your deductible, this may or may not be a better deal.
Higher Deductible + Lower Premiums + Healthy Person = Better deal
Higher Deductible + Lower Premiums + Unhealthy Person = Worse deal
YMMV
I'm really confused about the president's position on dodging taxes. If poor people don't pay taxes, that's bad. But if a rich person gets a tax break, that's good. If one of Trump's businesses, or he himself, avoids taxes, that's just his business expertise. But if Jeff Bezos does it, that's bad again.
Help me out here. I'm really confused...
HTH.
It's "bad" because they get all the advantages and benefits provided by being a resident in the country while contributing little or none of the costs.
It's "good" because if they get a break, then that means they are contributing. But since they are contributing more than what poor people are, then it's unfair. Rich people could be using the difference to "stimulate the economy" or otherwise let the money "trickle down" to the poor (even though both have been shown to not work nearly as well as proponents claim.
See: Rich person
Bezos leans Libertarian/Democrat, not Republican. So that makes him a evil filthy poor person more so than a rich person. See: Poor person
Help me out here. I'm really confused...
No no no. You're really over complicating it. Let me break it down:
Trump not paying taxes = good.
People giving money to Trump in exchange for not paying taxes = good.
Everyone else not paying taxes = damn communist who hates America and should contribute to making the country great again.
It's actually really simple: he wants a more equal sharing of the tax burden:
https://taxfoundation.org/inco... [taxfoundation.org]
Note that poor people don't just not pay taxes, they get money back from the IRS.
If you look at total transfers, it gets even worse: the bottom 60% of income earners get more than they pay in:
https://taxfoundation.org/60-p... [taxfoundation.org]
That's not s
It's good for rich people Trump likes (including Trump) to dodge taxes, for anyone else it's bad. Simple.
I know its super fun to hate Trump, but the point he was trying to make about being smart to avoid taxes was that the tax system was screwed up and needs to be fixed. Same thing for lobbying, he doesn't like it but he had to play the game by the established rules.
Absolutely! His entire behaviour suggests that he plays the game of tax dodging and influence peddling with great reluctance. Just look at his entire career. (Rolls eyes.)
The interesting thing about this is that he's only concerned about tax dodging when it involves a company he doesn't like. I'm sure there are plenty of tax loopholes that is businesses have been able to use over the years.
I think almost everyone knows that businesses don't pay the official tax rates, and the largest ones are able to pay zero or get tax refunds in some cases because they're able to buy loopholes and exploit them. Even small businesses, who are the most vocal about it, structure their transactions to avoid taxes. Wage-earners are about the only taxpayers who don't get these benefits because documented W-2 and 1099 income is directly tracked and taxed at the income tax rate. But, ask any small business owner what entity owns their car, house and personal debt -- I guarantee you the answer is "John Smith Enterprises, Inc." It's way too easy for individuals to just set up a corporation and filter every personal expense they incur through it. It's not technically legal of course, but that doesn't stop it from happening. And then those same people turn around and complain about being taxed and regulated to death...those arguments ring hollow for me.
But, honestly, we've come to expect this from Trump. He may actually understand how sales tax is collected, but this type of tweet is aimed at his low-information supporters to stir their rage against various targets Trump picks for them. Whatever it takes to keep the masses angry at anyone who "opposes" him, and to keep everyone confused.
That's awfully generous (optimistic? naive?) of you. If I had to bet, I would bet that he has no clue how sales tax is collected or used. I've seen no indication that he has any understanding of anything (I mean that literally).
He understands how to put on a show. He's a showman first and foremost. He's a reality TV star, and has a lifetime of experience as mascot for his company.
Bezos tweeted that he'd save a seat for Trump on his Blue Origin spacecraft...
Trump's repeated failure to inform himself even slightly about the topics he involves himself in has so far cost him nothing.
Let's up the ante a little.
Offer Trump a place in history as the first political leader ever to take a trip into space. Offer him the choice of two tickets, both free: one would feature cramped quarters and extremely basic food for an extended trip, the other, the special "QV Laika Ticket", would feature luxurious accommodations for a considerably shorter, hotter trip.
Let him choose whichever one he likes. Since Trump has doubtless heard the term QV before, we can hope he makes the right choice.
Even better yet.... (Score:2)
offer him a comfy seat right inside one of the engine nozzles....
I Laik it!
While he seems to own Time magazine, because he prints out magazine covers with his stupid face on it to hang in his golf clubs.
Sad.
How low can one sink, he must live in a hole a trillion miles deep.
Quick fact check: Amazon doesn't own The Washington Post, Jeff Bezos -- in his personal capacity -- does.
Quick sanity check: As long as Bezos runs Amazon, Amazon effectively owns The Washington Post.
It's only smart if it's Trump avoiding taxes legally. The rules are different for anyone not lobbying him directly.
The tax information we do have on Trump indicates that he has taken advantage of rolling over losses to reduce taxes, so, in reality, even if Amazon were doing what Trump said, Trump's done the same damned thing.
Just another bizarre outburst from the Tweeter-in-Chief
It's a dead cat he's tossing on the table to distract from the same fake Time magazine cover linked in TFS.
Yes, and if Amazon did buy the Washington Post to take advantage of any losses, that's perfectly legitimate as well, not that that is actually what appears to be happening.
So I'm wrong and infantile, as you make clear, but don't explain how I'm wrong.
Trump rolled over losses, a perfectly legitimate way to reduce future taxes. In fact I never saw anything wrong with it and questioned why people were up in arms, since rolling over losses is something a great many people do at different income levels.
By the same token, if a company buys a company that is likely to incur losses going forward, why yes, that company may be able to take advantage of the losses. That to is a perfectl
This why we need a businessman as president. Someone in business should be able to comprehend that a person can own many companies and not having each company interact with each other.
But we don't have a businessman as president we have a Son of a businessman who used the wealth and fame to more or less just maintain what he got, vs. Actually growing the business. Because if he just did normal investments with the money his dad gave him, he could be much richer.
Where are the payroll taxes 25%?
We need people well-versed in economics to run our public policy machine. Not just people who took economics in college, but people who have pushed the boundaries.
We should be pushing for DIVERSITY in our leadership. And I don't mean the Hijacked description of diversity called ethnic diversity.... I mean Intellectual Diversity and Diversity of Experience is even more important.
We could start by Step 1. discounting political experience as a qualification to run for elected offices, especially discount lawyers --- instead of having lawyers be legislators - appoint them "Legal assistants" -- In other words, lawyers help to understand the laws but shouldn't have the role in decisionmaking.
Step 2. Play up practical domain experience in decisionmaking, Get more scientists and engineers in office.
Step 3. Implement Term limits for all legislator positions. You serve your 6 years house and/or 12 years senate, after leaving office you must take a 6 year break before running again, and that is IT... no more legislating for you.
Actually what we really need is a president that will try to remain impartial to the party and try to find a fine balance between socialism and capitalism. A good president would know how to surround himself with a strong set of skilled people coming from different backgrounds with a variety opinions that line up with the larger portion of the population. The idea of party over country is getting old and its not helping the little guy. I compare it to when a player on a hockey team intentionally hurts anoth
So you're saying that if you can eliminate an expense (tax) for free (i.e. without it being a tradeoff that comes with a downside) then it's all upside. I don't think any person would argue against you on that.
The word of caution is if you win that (Chances are you don't need to worry); people have very bad misfortunes, and are rarely happy - it can destroy family and relationships, many a lottery winner wound up bankrupt or committed suicide -- you are first of all best to keep your identity secret, because you're bound to have so many desperate people with all manner of sob stories coming to ask for a handout, that if you handed them $100 a piece, you'd be bankrupt.
Take your winning ticket, lock it up secu
...the Post's only value is in it's ability to lose money to be written off for tax purposes
I'm sure the ability to spread CIA-approved propaganda doesn't enter into it.
...we need to scrutinize it in ways we would never do with other people...
The level of scrutiny is directly proportional to the propensity for conveying inaccurate information.
We allow companies to pretend that income earned elsewhere, say in our own country, can be fed to an artificial Irish entity that does zero work, in order to park money there without paying what is due on the taxes.
So they benefit from all the roads, law enforcement, fire services, environmental controls, public education, and manage to get out of paying for it with a surreptitous act of money laundering.
Not true. The key number is corporate tax + capital gains. The effective tax rate on investment is a very competitive number in the first world. Has to be, capital seeks returns.
Nations with no corporate tax have high capital gains taxes. VAT is orthogonal.
No, you're wrong.
Amazon is a public company, with stock traded on NASDAQ. Ownership is over 63% institutional [nasdaq.com]. Jeff Bezos is the Chariman, President, CEO [reuters.com], and a large stockholder, but by no means "owns" Amazon.
The Washington Post is a privately held company, which Jeff Bezos purchased through a holding company (Nash Holdings, LLC) for $250 million in 2013. Yes, he indirectly "owns" [gawker.com] The Washington Post.
Your descriptions of writing off of losses from WP to cover gains from Amazon is grossly inaccurate and ignorant of how business structures and taxes work in the United States.
Usually, I moderate, today Ill reply.
Your wrong. -Everything- Chief Bozo says is news. If Chief Bozo disses the largest tech company in the world, that Big News. For me at least, being a cloud architect, and I regard that profession as quite nerdsy.
Trump's new "internet tax", whatever that is, is absolutely something to do with technology, even if it's some fake tax he's dreamed up while drinking his covfefe.
It's not true
... But it's accurate.
No,
.... It's alternatively true.
No, but percussive psychosurgery works.
That's the problem when you only get news from one source that shaves it until it fits your political view. Try not thinking with pure emotions and using right and left wing news sources. Then TRY to peel the bias off of both and see what the news really is. I say TRY because it's not as easy as it sounds. People want to believe something they hear if it agrees with their ideas. But you have to put that to the side and see what's good for everybody not just you. It's hard to do. And it's the main reason I d
The worst thing about Trump is that he's guilty of everything he complains about on twitter. People affiliated with a political party always ignore the hypocrisy of their representatives...
Remember, they asked Republican controlled congress to investigate but they refused.
Be careful what you label as "undisputed facts"...
When you see the attack words "Incorrectly claiming" in the TITLE of the article, how can one take seriously the article or the one who created the article?
What's the problem? Somebody claims something, the claim is incorrect, therefore that somebody is incorrectly claiming something. Elementary logic, elementary English. And how do you get from there to Political Hack site?
For every billionaire on the Democratic Party's side, there are a dozen backing the Republicans. Not to mention that the Koch Brothers have contributed more to right wing causes than all three of the people you mention added together. And Fox News, right wing radio and a whole raft of conservative media vastly outnumber the few openly left wing media outlets. For that matter, the right wing bias stays just about the same even if you include hard news media that strive for accuracy. Accuracy, of course,
And Fox News, right wing radio and a whole raft of conservative media vastly outnumber the few openly left wing media outlets.
LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!
For that matter, the right wing bias stays just about the same even if you include hard news media that strive for accuracy.
Haaaaaaaaaaaahahahahahahaaaaaaaaa! HARD NEWS media! Striving for accuracy! WOOOOOOOOOOOW!
Accuracy, of course, doesn't favour conservatives.
Tell us how you really feel. Actually, don't. Your spelling of "favour" means you don't count.
In today's America, facts are leftist propaganda, and need to be "balanced" with alternative facts approved by the Dear (Orange) Leader.