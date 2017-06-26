New Study Explains Why Trump's 'Sad' Tweets Are So Effective (theverge.com) 36
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: During his campaign and presidency, Donald Trump has used Twitter to circumvent traditional media broadcasters and speak directly to the masses. He is particularly known for one specific tweet construction: he sets up a situation that he feels should inspire anger or outrage, then punctuates it with "Sad!" New research from New York University suggests a reason why this style is so effective: a tweet containing moral and emotional language spreads farther among people with similar political persuasion. The study offered up "duty" as an example of a purely moral word, "fear" as a purely emotional one, and "hate" as word that combined the two categories. The research found that the use of purely moral or purely emotional language had a limited impact on the spread of a tweet, but the "presence of moral-emotional words in messages increased their diffusion by a factor of 20% for each additional word." The impact of this language cut both ways. Tweets with moral-emotional words spread further among those with a similar political outlook, and they spread less with those who held opposing views, according to the research published in the journal PNAS. The study looked at 563,312 tweets on the topics of gun control, same-sex marriage, and climate change, and rated their impact by the number of retweets each one received.
That's not a style (Score:3)
That's the same "style" that every older mother in America uses in every other Facebook or Twitter post they've ever made. Shit, my mother was using that "style" before the internet even existed, sending me tragic newspaper clippings in the mail with "sad" written on them.
Because part of the study was measuring the rate of spread among people with the same and opposite political views to the tweeter using the moral-emotional language, so tweets about divisive topics make perfect candidates as there are clearly identifiable sides.
President Bartlett could have told you about this (Score:1)
He already knew about the Ten-word answer over a decade ago. And none of the words should have more than three syllables.
A short pithy rejoinder will accomplish more than a Platonic dialogue, no matter how well composed it might happen to be.
In fact, the only thing more powerful would be an acronym or emoji.
In fact, the only thing more powerful would be an acronym or emoji.
So you're saying the most viral possible right-wing tweet would be:
SJWs
:-( Sad!
Study? (Score:2)
More like a bit of advertising. How's Twitter's business these days? Is Trump doing for them what Howard Stern did for Sirius? How many new Trump shows is NBC planning when he leaves office? Does anybody know when that will happen?
Tune in next week for this and more!
In other news.... (Score:1)
The vast majority of the population are semi-brainless machines whose hearts and minds are manipulated from simple word-commands from authority
Dark but true, deal with it
Trump is only the product of his time (Score:2)
Why single out Trump? This "moral-emotional" style is what everyone is doing. Up to a few years ago it was only feminists and other left leaning political groups who were using it, but now even right leaning political groups are using it. Trump is only following the trend. Rational discourse is dying in the West.
Sad? (Score:2)
"No wireless. Less space than a nomad. Sad!" (Score:2)
"No wireless. Less space than a nomad. Sad!" - CmdrTrumpo
When has mockery not been effective (Score:2)
"Sad" is a gentle but really provoking form of mocking that seems especially able to get people to react...
The only say it is "effective" for supporters, but they are ignoring a message also being "effective" if it makes a target group very angry.
It has allowed Trump to greatly distract the press and other opponents from mountain effective opposition, because they spent a great deal of time in a state of rage, where they are unable to make rational choices and are therefore rendered mostly powerless.
The Genius of Trump’s Tweets (Score:2)
An other article from today calls Trump a genius.
https://townhall.com/columnist... [townhall.com]
"He is able to speak directly to the American people without going through the biased mainstream media filter. The media doesn’t get to ask him slanted questions or pick and choose parts of his press releases to publish. Instead, Trump gets immense control over every single sentence he issues, which are then read by millions of Americans. "
