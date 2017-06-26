Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Supreme Court Partially Revives Travel Ban, Will Hear Appeal (bloomberg.com) 113

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
From a report: The U.S. Supreme Court partially revived President Donald Trump's travel ban and said the justices will hear arguments in the fall. The justices said the ban can apply for now only to people who don't have a "credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States." From a NYT report: Mr. Trump's revised executive order, issued in March, limited travel from six mostly Muslim countries for 90 days and suspended the nation's refugee program for 120 days. The time was needed, the order said, to address gaps in the government's screening and vetting procedures. [...] The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, in San Francisco, recently blocked both the limits on travel and the suspension of the refugee program. It ruled on statutory rather than constitutional grounds, saying Mr. Trump had exceeded the authority granted him by Congress. The court agreed to review both cases, and said it would hear arguments in October, noting that the government had not asked it to act faster.

  • Given that SCOTUS partially revived the ban, does that mean that they are predisposed to a more lenient view of the ban than lower courts? How much can we read into this.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Want an idea what the ruling will be? Look at any previous SCOTUS ruling on the Executive power to control the boarders. Hint, they have always sided with the Executive.

      • Re:Does this predict ruling? (Score:4, Insightful)

        by sycodon ( 149926 ) on Monday June 26, 2017 @11:25AM (#54691489)

        In a way it is surprising because there has been little dissent among the lower courts.

        I suspect this is because the lower courts have placed themselves in the ridiculous position of declaring that a order enacted under one President would be Constitutional while that very same order enacted under another President would be Unconstitutional.

        Further, That an order enacted by a President would be Constitutional until it is discovered that the President made that order with a pejorative mindset.

        Either the executive can make this kind of order or they cannot. The legality cannot be dependent on the motivation.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by es330td ( 964170 )

          In a way it is surprising because there has been little dissent among the lower courts.

          I think this is because the appeals were made to judges/courts of a similar mindset.

    • Given that SCOTUS partially revived the ban, does that mean that they are predisposed to a more lenient view of the ban than lower courts? How much can we read into this.

      No. It means that it sees that there is a significant constitutional issue that needs to be resolved. In the end, it could very well reject the ban.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by parallel_prankster ( 1455313 )

        The problem is that executive branch does have the power to enforce such bans. They can always get lawyers to write up the correct language needed. In this case, Mr-cannot-keep-his-twat-shut made so many comments explicitly displaying the nefarious reasons for his ban that made it easier for the appeals courts to use that against the ban. At the Supreme Court level, this had a good chance of passing. Either way Repugs come out winners because even if they lose, they can say tried and the liberal judges on t

        • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

          by dwillden ( 521345 )
          The appeals courts exceeded jurisprudence in citing his campaign speeches as some how changing the clear language of the Executive orders. What he said as a candidate during a campaign cannot be taken as indicating his intent once elected when the wording of executive orders issued is clear in it's limitations and specifics. The first ban did have a problem in the exception it provided for persecuted religious minorities from those nations made it a defacto ban on the religion from those countries.

          But the

          • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

            by sycodon ( 149926 )

            And even if he did say these things after becoming President, it still creates the ridiculous situation where the order is Constitutional if he kept his mouth shut, but later, after having expressed those opinion, it would suddenly be Unconstitutional.

            The mindset of the executive has no bearing on the Constitutionality of the order. the actually LANGUAGE of the order is what must be judged.

            • Re:Does this predict ruling? (Score:4, Informative)

              by plague911 ( 1292006 ) on Monday June 26, 2017 @11:42AM (#54691625)

              INAL But intent does actually have a legal weight. This is actually well documented. You should have been aware of that.

              https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Legislative_intent

              Yes this is a reference to the legislative branch, however, there are cross implications.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by sycodon ( 149926 )

                I'm not convinced, even in the Legislative process.

                Does that not create a situation where a law or Order is OK as long as the "intent" remains undiscovered? Isn't that situation a complete Cluster Fuck where established law could suddenly become Unconstitutional, even after having previously being found Constitutional?

                • You use stronger words than I would, but yes if new evidence of intent were to be discovered that could alter the constitutionality. I would wager it would have to be STRONG evidence for the court to rehear it.

                • Scalia was kind of famous for his regard of 'intent'.

                  We don't have to be convinced, the judges already are. Aren't conspiracy charges based on intent? I'll admit that divining intent is a bit of voodoo, but the judges are rolling with it. We decide how it goes with our votes.

            • Yes, intent does. The Constitution strictly forbids religious tests. If an Administration is attempting to use its powers to implement a religious test, then it has violated the First Amendment.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by nomadic ( 141991 )

          Federal law states people cannot be denied entry to the United States purely on the basis of their nationality.

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by Evil Kerek ( 1196573 )

          I'll take this over the 'we're all friends, stick my head in my own ass and sing lalalalalala' of the previous idiot in charge. The lunacy of just letting in the bad guys...do you people not watch what is going on over seas? You think that's not going to happen here? Most of these countries despise us and will always despise us - it's in their blood and their religion. They are not coming here to assimilate. They are coming here to supplant. Their values do not mingle with ours - to expect them

        • Re:Does this predict ruling? (Score:5, Insightful)

          by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Monday June 26, 2017 @11:49AM (#54691679) Journal

          The issue isn't whether the bans are constitutional or not. Clearly, the Executive branch is empowered to secure the borders. The issue was whether or not a religious test was being implemented, and it's an issue because Trump and his proxies spent a good deal of time before and even after the election talking about a "Muslim ban". You see, one of the critical factors in any issue before a court is intent. There's no evidence that the intent of the Obama Administration's restrictions were religious-based, but a helluva lot of evidence that the Trump Administration's ban had a religious component.

          That's not to say that there are not legitimate concerns about the ability to vet people coming from these countries, and I imagine that's where SCOTUS is coming from on the partial ruling. It obviously feels there is some sound reason for improving vetting of refugees and immigrants from this region, and that that takes time (though what exactly the Trump Administration has been doing for the last five months seems a bit of a mystery), but it also clearly wants to look into the potential the Administration was using the need for securing the border and improving vetting as cover for trying to implement a Muslim ban.

    • Re: Does this predict ruling? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, 2017 @10:53AM (#54691245)

      The Supreme Court has already ruled on this exact issue. The president absolutely has the authority to limit or stop any immigration, from any class of people, for literally any reason. Even if his stated reason was to explicitly block Muslims.

      The lower courts know this. It's political grandstanding. It will be ruled Constitutional, once again.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The Supreme Court has already ruled on this exact issue.\

        Except no, the Supreme Court has not already ruled on this exact issue. That's why they're taking the case, because they haven't ruled on it.

        Haven't you read the lower court opinions, which go into great detail summarizing what the Supreme Court has ruled in the past?

        The president absolutely has the authority to limit or stop any immigration, from any class of people, for literally any reason. Even if his stated reason was to explicitly block Muslims.

        And that is what the President explicitly does not have the authority to do.

        And that is the question before the court: is this travel ban in fact actually designed to block Muslims per se?

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by JoeyRox ( 2711699 )
        The only thing that stands in Trump's way is that pesky first amendment, which prohibits the government establishment of religion. This was the basis for the Fourth Circuit's court stay against the ban. The notion that a President is allowed to use his power to limit immigration irrespective of his violation of other parts of the constitution in doing so is Bowling Green-type fairytale.
        • And that might block the first EO because he did put in the exception for religious minorities suffering persecution in those countries, which by interpretation then turns it into a ban on Muslims from the six nations. But the second one eliminated any reference to religion, It's a flat ban on the immigrants from those six nations, no first amendment issues involved.

    • The partial ruling is really about standing. If you don't have standing to sue, the courts won't hear your case. This means that they've already decided anyone whose visa application isn't affecting someone already in the United Stated doesn't have standing. Many of the Democrat States involved tried to make this a general injunction by claiming they had standing related to anyone who was visiting their State and thus might pay a tax or visit a conference they sponsored or whatever.

      This tosses much of that and already makes it much more difficult to sustain the injunction in general, but rather just for specific individuals who can demonstrate they have a connection already to the United States. It signals a little how they'll deal with the unprecedented idea that the lower court judges have issued national injunctions rather than for specific individuals who sued. i.e. It ain't gonna fly and neither are the vast majority of people trying to avoid the ban. For the rest, we'll apparently have to wait for the next term.

      • I've been wondering about whether the nationwide injunctions would come up. It's not something I had seen before, and I had the impression that federal courts other than SCOTUS generally didn't have nationwide jurisdiction, but I am also not a lawyer.
    • No. Since they are not hearing argument until the fall, they left the ban in place. But, "Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said they would have let the entire ban take effect immediately" tells you how those justices will likely rule.
    • if you are not legal to be in the US, stay out.
  • That's going to bring down the tourism rates even lower...

  • SCOTUS making the right choice to hear (Score:5, Informative)

    by daveschroeder ( 516195 ) * on Monday June 26, 2017 @10:55AM (#54691269)

    You'll rarely see a clearer statute anywhere:

    https://www.law.cornell.edu/us... [cornell.edu]

    8 USC Sec 1182(f) Suspension of entry or imposition of restrictions by President

    Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.

    • That statute is clear, but there is the later statute of 1965 that seems to prohibit using national origin as a determinant for immigration. Does the 1965 statute supersede that clause of the 1952 statute? Also, I've noticed that older laws seem to be written more clearly. Probably just a coincidence.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        "Also, I've noticed that older laws seem to be written more clearly. Probably just a coincidence."

        I wouldn't bet on it being a coincidence. Who get elected to Congress to write the laws? Mostly lawyers.

        Who benefits from vague laws? Lawyers that sue to have the courts determine how to interpret the vague law and lawyers that take the other side of the case. Coincidence, I think not.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Topwiz ( 1470979 )

      The statute was signed by President Truman - a democrat. Obama signed a similar order to Trump except it was for a longer period of time and gave more advanced warning. The vetting process was actually improved during that time. The President clearly has the authority although in this case it was likely not really needed. The bigger issue is people entering on temporary visa and never leaving.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Right, but the question is whether any particular action based on that law is constitutional. For example, if the "class" that is banned is a *religion*, then this action based on that law would be unconstitutional because it violates the First Amendment. The Constitution supersedes the law.

      So of course Trump's travel ban doesn't *actually* ban people based on religion. It bans them based on nationality. So the legal question is whether or not *nationality* is a constitutionally and legally acceptable "

    • If 8 USC Sec 1182 is the justification for the executive order it's easy to shoot it down.

      Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

      Executive orders are generally accepted as only allowed to extend laws and presidential-powers enacted by congress(e.g. 8 USC Sec 1182 you are citing).

      The Federal Code contains some odd stuff...

    • After skimming through that, it seems that the entire population of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and various other players should be kept out.

      (D) Immigrant membership in totalitarian party
      (i) In general

      Any immigrant who is or has been a member of or affiliated with the Communist or any other totalitarian party (or subdivision or affiliate thereof), domestic or foreign, is inadmissible.

      But wait! There's more!

      Oh hell, the entirety of Section 3 spells it out. Torture, terrorists, on and on, the selective, sparse, poli

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by c ( 8461 )

        After skimming through that, it seems that the entire population of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and various other players should be kept out.

        Any government official of any country which enforces blasphemy or apostate laws, at least:

        (G) Foreign government officials who have committed particularly severe violations of religious freedom

    • Isn't the issue whether or not he's establishing a national religion by targeting the ban at Muslims? Wouldn't the establishment clause be held higher than that law?

      "It's not a religion ban" blah blah blah, not amusing or convincing, everyone knows what this is.
      • And it doesn't matter what you and the peanut gallery thinks. It matters what the law says. The travel ban does not excluded just muslims, it excludes all people from certain countries. The United States has done that before.

        I find the term "mostly muslim" countries to be not amusing or convincing.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The irony is that Trump could simply have used that statute to do it if he hadn't screwed himself earlier by calling it a Muslim ban. It only became unconstitutional when it started targeting people by religion, and although he claimed it wasn't specific to Muslims his earlier statements made it clear what his intent was.

      The really mind boggling thing is that after being rejected the first time, his administration made the same mistake again by openly talking about how they would re-word it slightly but don

  • Shouldn't this be pointless at this point? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rhipf ( 525263 ) on Monday June 26, 2017 @10:57AM (#54691281)

    If the reason for the ban was supposedly put in place to "address gaps in the government's screening and vetting procedures" and was only supposed to be in effect for 120 days shouldn't there be no need for the ban any longer?

    If they (the Trump administration) figured that they only needed 120 days to fix the "gaps in the government's screening and vetting procedures" and they have been in office for 155+ days then they should already have fixed the problems and the ban should no longer be needed.

    • They've claimed that because the bans weren't allowed to take affect, that they couldn't take action to address those gaps.

      This is of course unmitigated bullsh*t, because any paralysis in the government bureaucracy has nothing to do with whether or not a given individual is admitted to the country. They could certainly argue that the suspension of the ban might have allowed some people in that shouldn't have been admitted, but any failure to act in the 120 days is entirely on them.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Calydor ( 739835 )

        To play devil's advocate for a moment, the future is the hardest thing to predict.

        It is entirely possible that the 120 days was a 'first wave' kind of deal, to see around day 100 how far they'd gotten, if they needed more time with another decree etc. Perhaps some of the measures they wanted to put in place during those 120 days would be in response to how the affected countries responded, if they found other means of getting to America and so on. Obviously those measures are REALLY hard to get done if you

    • Doesn't matter, This still needs to be fought, as the law clearly gives the President this authority but lower courts have decided to take his irrelevant campaign speeches as somehow redefining the very specific and limited text of his Executive Orders, and then implemented Nationwide bans on implementation. Normally when one of the Circuit courts acts that ruling stands for that Circuit, not for the nation as a whole. This was seen in the gay marriage battle where it wasn't until one of the cases reached

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      If they can't make rules that last for 90 or 120 days, then "government screening and vetting procedures" are irrelevant because they can't make rules to screen anyone out after that either. The courts (some of them anyway) were effectively saying the State Department no longer had the authority to decide who gets a travel visa and who doesn't.

    • An increase in workload in one area cannot be made without a decrease in workload in another. Without the freeze, the government staff are tied up doing their regular job of interviewing, reviewing, and granting/denying visa applications (if they weren't busy with this stuff, then their job is unnecessary and they should be let go). Presumably the freeze was needed to pause the workload and free up the personnel, so the procedures and processes could be audited, revised, and new systems implemented.

      Wha

  • Do constitutional protections extend to non-citizens living outside the borders of the US?

    The ramifications of this ruling will have an enormous impact potentially making the "long-arm" of US law even longer.

    We need to be very careful about extending the US constitution beyond the scope of US citizens and US borders.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      Probably some, or at least it makes sense that if they have access to US courts they should have them under the umbrella of constitutional rules.

      I get your larger point, though, and I don't completely understand where these rights become all-encompassing. Possibly once on US soil, as there would seem to be reasonable arguments for a risk to US citizens if the government can treat a random person in the US unconstitutionally under the guise that their citizenship status is unknown.

    • Not really. It only applies to people trying to come into the US. They're not trying to claim there's a ban on Muslims traveling from other parts of the world to other parts of the world.

  • Travel bans are a needed power (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DeplorableCodeMonkey ( 4828467 ) on Monday June 26, 2017 @11:19AM (#54691423)

    Whether you like it or not, the ability to wholesale black entire regions from traveling to the US is actually the least cruel, least invasive and least destructive way of preemptively handling potential problems from foreign sources. If they don't arrive here...

    1. We don't have to surveil them.
    2. We don't have to even have a debate about indefinite detention or torture.
    3. We have less of a reason to worry about who is talking to who.

    Japan effectively blocks immigration and most travel from Islamic countries. Maybe you think that's wrong, but at the same time, Japan has never had to have some of the post-9/11 debates we've had that have warped our national morals and values.

    (As a side note, "you might be a neocon if..." you think it's deplorable to screen like this, but think shipping a man off to Syria to be "evaluated" is sound, moral foreign policy)

    • Re:Travel bans are a needed power (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Geoffrey.landis ( 926948 ) on Monday June 26, 2017 @11:33AM (#54691549) Homepage

      Japan effectively blocks immigration and most travel from Islamic countries.

      Japan does not have a first amendment protecting freedom of religion.

      • Japan does not have a first amendment protecting freedom of religion.

        No, but they do have a article in their constitution about religious freedom which appears to be fairly equivalent to the protections of freedom of religion in our First Amendment.

      • Which only applies to to U.S. citizens. Swing and a miss.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        It's a lie anyway, Japan has actually been making a lot of effort to ATTRACT Muslim tourists in recent years. If you watch NHK World travel shows they have Muslim presenters, they highly how you can get Halal food etc.

        Here's the official government website promoting it: http://muslimguide.jnto.go.jp/ [jnto.go.jp]

      • Constitutional protections only apply to people on U.S. soil. That was the whole point of putting a prison in Guantanamo - it was Cuban soil, not U.S., and thus the prisoners wouldn't have U.S. Constitutional protection. (Though the SCotUS eventually decided the terms of the U.S. lease with Cuba gave it control as if it were U.S. soil).

        Visa applicants, or people entering at U.S. border checkpoints for that matter, are not considered to be on U.S. soil yet, and thus do not enjoy Constitutional protectio

    • 1. We don't have to surveil them.

      You're insane if you think terrorist organizations in one country can only affect us if we allow travel directly. Plus, zero of the 9/11 attackers came from countries that are the subject of the ban.

      2. We don't have to even have a debate about indefinite detention or torture.

      ... what?

      3. We have less of a reason to worry about who is talking to who.

      I... what?

      Japan effectively blocks immigration and most travel from Islamic countries. Maybe you think that's wrong, but at the same time, Japan has never had to have some of the post-9/11 debates we've had that have warped our national morals and values.

      Japan is also very comfortable with openly discriminating against foreigners, unlike the US. To their credit, they're fairly universal about it, they don't care if you're from a Muslim country, the US, Europe, Africa, or the next Asian island over, they still don't want you there.

      Additiona

  • The 90 days are long gone. Whatever he wanted to address during that period should have already been addressed.

  • I'm at a loss to understand why a 90 day travel ban, with the stated purpose of creating time to get a "proper set of rules and procedures into place" is what we're fighting about several months later.

    Shouldn't the full fledged version be ready for review/vetting by now, making this whole thing a travesty of taxpayer money and the SCs time?

  • Then.. fine, I'm a racist. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by pablo_max ( 626328 ) on Monday June 26, 2017 @11:44AM (#54691645)

    Despite the noise that the vocal minority is making over this, I think you will find that most folks, if asked (assuming no one could find out the answer) would support a completed ban on Muslims in the country.
    Naturally, most folks are simply afraid of being a racist or other "ist" word.

    Honestly, I do not know understand why it is an issue to dislike someone because they are Muslim. It's not like disliking a person because they are brown, or black or whatever color.
    Islam is a religion and an ideology. It is reasonable to not like a person based on what they choose to believe?

    Everyone keeps repeating this notion that Islam is the religion of peace, but that it total bullshit. The backbone of Islam is based on submission. The word Islam means submit!
    I work with several guys from Morocco. Naturally, they are all Muslim. They are seem like "normal" guys to me. I once asked one of my colleagues, hey... man, I heard that the Quran says that it is OK to hit your wife if she is disobedient or disrespectful.
    His answer... Of course! How else shall she learn? He went on to explain that of course, you could not cause damage or marks, but only enough that she gets the point and never more.

    For all those people who say how great and peaceful Muslim people are... go to the middle east. Take your wife, or go alone if you are a woman. See how "peaceful" they are. I have lived in the middle east and I will not support or "tolerate" and religion that puts so little value on a human because of their sex. If I am "Racist" because I won't tolerate their hatred of women, then.. fine, I'm a racist.
    And no... I will not be hiding behind AC.

