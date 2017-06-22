Wireless and Drone Execs Praised President Trump as He Pledged To Cut Down Regulations (recode.net) 22
U.S. President Donald Trump offered support for emerging technologies including unmanned aerial vehicles and next-generation wireless networks in a meeting on Thursday with the chiefs of AT&T and General Electric and other business leaders. From a report: For the likes of AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson, the public audience with Trump offered an opportunity to continue nudging the U.S. government -- including in a scheduled, private session with the leader of the Federal Communications Commission earlier Thursday -- to cut back on restrictions that make it difficult for AT&T and other telecom giants to grow their footprint and deploy the new technologies, such as 5G wireless. Speaking with Recode later Thursday, Marcelo Claure, the chief executive of Sprint, said that he and others in his industry had emphasized to Trump that the government must help them deploy new tools like small cells -- essentially, mini cell towers that improve wireless connectivity. Trump, for his part, promised Thursday to cut down on "too many years of excessive government regulation" to enable innovators and investments to offer new cutting-edge tools in health care, science, medicine and communication. "We have had regulation that's been so bad, so out of line that it's really hurt our country," he said.
Will the execs do hardtime when a drone takes down (Score:2)
Will the execs do hard time when a drone takes down a plane
It's already illegal to smash a drone into a plane. I don't think deregulation will make it legal.
Depends on whether the drone makers or the airplane makers are willing to pay trump more.
It obviously hurts less than facing reality. Their hate keeps them warm.
Re:Will the execs do hardtime when a drone takes d (Score:4, Insightful)
Will the execs do hard time when a drone takes down a plane
Will the executives at companies which manufacturer weather balloons do hard time if someone mis-uses one of those, and it gets sucked into an engine causing a crash? You sure hope so, right? And of course you're definitely in favor of the executives at Ford, GM, BMW and others going to jail when a terrorist uses a car to mow down some people on a sidewalk, a drunk driver kills somebody. Because no manufacturer should escape prison if people criminally or negligently mis-use their products. And people who write software should definitely do time if a criminal uses their software to do something illegal, for sure.
Re: (Score:1)
Just tell Trump that Muslims are using drones; THEN he will regulate them up the wazoo.
Now where's the profit in that?
Slimebags (Score:1)
Whenever I talk to a Republican who gets all frothy about regulations, I ask for specific examples. The fairly rare times I actually get specific answers, it quite often turns out the regulation is on the books because some slimebag company abused their freedom.
They are typically related to pollution, safety, misleading consumers, and/or anti-competitive behavior to keep smaller competitors out of the market. There are indeed some bad regulations (or in need of tuning), but most are there for a legitimate
Re: (Score:1)
Sorry, but my honest observation is that most of the conservatives I debate with are NOT "detail people". Maybe there is some kind of unseen social filtering mechanism such that I for some reason am not likely to encounter the detail-oriented ones. But I'm calling the pattern as I personally observe it.
Nearly all the "drone regulation" is from states (Score:2)
According to this overview of unmanned aircraft law [ncsl.org], drone use is largely being regulated by the states. Aside from the FAA's widely anticipated and vetted operational rules [faa.gov], there really isn't much more that can be done at the Federal level. The FAA can add restrictions to operators. It cannot prevent states from putting on additional reasonable restrictions, which many have.
So I'm not exactly sure what Trump imagines he is going to do to "help" these companies.
