198 Million Americans Hit By 'Largest Ever' Voter Records Leak (zdnet.com) 23
Political data gathered on more than 198 million US citizens was exposed this month after a marketing firm contracted by the Republican National Committee stored internal documents on a publicly accessible Amazon server, reports say. From a ZDNet article: It's believed to be the largest ever known exposure of voter information to date. The various databases containing 198 million records on American voters from all political parties were found stored on an open Amazon S3 storage server owned by a Republican data analytics firm, Deep Root Analytics. UpGuard cyber risk analyst Chris Vickery, who found the exposed server, verified the data. Through his responsible disclosure, the server was secured late last week, and prior to publication. This leak shines a spotlight on the Republicans' multi-million dollar effort to better target potential voters by utilizing big data. The move largely a response to the successes of the Barack Obama campaign in 2008, thought to have been the first data-driven campaign. Further reading: Republican Data-Mining Firm Exposed Personal Information for Virtually Every American Voter - The Intercept
What? Did the bus already arrive?
It could be a violation of the analytic firms licence for the collated data...
Another example of issues with electronic storage. Information stored on paper, inherently has security within the medium itself. It is very difficult to walk out with a warehouse of paper files without being noticed (or the amount of time it would take), where as with electronic , you can walk out with the equivalent of multiple warehouses of paper records in your pocket.
Unfortunately big data is not going away. Worst part for us, we have no idea where that information is stored, who has access to it, and
From TFA
We accept full responsibility, will continue with our investigation, and based on the information we have gathered thus far, we do not believe that our systems have been hacked," he said.
And how would anyone need to hack a system with no username and/or password:
"What UpGuard appears to have discovered, sitting on an Amazon cloud storage drive with no password or username required for access by anyone on the internet,"
https://theintercept.com/2017/... [theintercept.com]
I don't think anyone needs to hack that to get it.
That ship sailed.
Munging up a URL has been 'hacking' for decades now.
Commonly referred to as the "VAN", State voter participation records, even for party primaries/caucus, are a matter of public record. Who you voted for may be confidential, but that you showed up and voted isn't.
Larger political organizations go the extra mile to annotate these records and aggregate them. They even have door to door pollsters that go around to those who have voted recently and target them with polling questions.
IMHO it is a good thing this is open to the wider public, and not just in the hands of a few with the deep pockets to aggregate it.
American voters from all political parties
What? Both of them?
(I know there are more political parties in the USA, but Americans themselves do not seem to know it.)
(I know there are more political parties in the USA, but Americans themselves do not seem to know it.)
The way our electoral college works means we effectively have only two national political parties. This does not have any effect on other elections, so you will occasionally see senators or congressmen from third parties - and, as you drill down to more local elections, this becomes more common (but not THAT common, even so).
198 million records of people over the age of 18 and registered to vote... isn't that basically "everyone who's registered to vote?" Or dang near?
Anyone with more spare research cycles? How many registered voters are in america currently?
http://www.politico.com/story/... [politico.com] is the first I found, and that's 10/2016, at 200 million.
With the direction most Americans' waistlines is going, it'd better be a gift certificate for Torrid, not Hot Topic. *drum hit*
They have no inherit right to that information. Its really non of their business at all. They shouldn't be allowed to gather any information on voters unless the voter allows them. I know its unlikely since they now want to be able to harass us with messages straight to our voicemail.
Of course they don't. That's why they paid for it.
I love how our society progresses. In the dark ages, you could be bought and sold by the aristocracy. In our enlightened society of today, only your data can be traded anymore.
Well, mostly 'cause you don't have to feed and shelter data, but hey...
