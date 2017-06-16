Putin Claims Russia Proposed a Cyber War Treaty In 2015 But the Obama Admin Ignored Them (qz.com) 31
An anonymous reader writes: Russian president Vladimir Putin (who denies any Russian part in the hacking) claims the Obama administration ignored a proposal in 2015 that might have avoided all of this. His administration suggested working out a cyber treaty with the US but was ignored by Obama officials, Putin told film director Oliver Stone in Showtime's four-part series broadcast this week. "A year and a half ago, in fall 2015, we made proposal to our American partners that we work through these issues and conclude a treaty on the rules of behavior in this sphere," he said in Stone's documentary The Putin Interviews. "The American side was silent, they didn't reply to us."
Given the environment of this admission I can't be the only one who doubts this.
I don't doubt it, but I think he is spinning it. Think about the problem of attribution in the cyber realm, then think about what good such an agreement would be? All it would do is become something for groups to use to try and attack others in public while doing absolutely nothing to stop any of the cyber attacks. The administration probably "ignored it" (meaning told them to take a hike) because they saw it as a nothing-burger proposed solely for propaganda reasons.
That's a really nice Internet you have there... (Score:2)
I'm sure you wouldn't want anything to happen to it...
Putin proposing a "cyber war treaty" is like the Mob proposing that they will "protect you".
Thank goodness we have Trump now (Score:4, Funny)
And a Putin-friendly Republican party. There will be peace in our time!
Re:Thank goodness we have Trump now (Score:4, Insightful)
So how are the republicans "putin-friendly" when they not only maintain sanctions, but are following Obama's same playbook. You do realize that Russia's main concern was Hillary would do something that would trigger WWIII because she was so incredibly hawkish that it made neocons blush. You can even see that in her emails, where she wanted to directly bomb russians in Syria, and start seizing assets from them. Pretty easy to figure out why the Kremlin was cheering when Trump was elected, it might just have something to do with that non-war. And if you don't think it wouldn't be nuclear? Look at it this way, the US has double the tonnage in the ocean of Russia and China combined. Plus better and closer force projection for troops. That means the only option would be a first strike using nuclear or limited nuclear exchange in the hopes of winning.
A treaty only makes sense between equal players (Score:1)
and the US arrogantly thought that they were better hackers.
Blaming Obama? (Score:3, Informative)
You know Putin didn't think that talking point up on his own. The guy who has changed his story three times about Russian hacking now tries out a new strategy.
We can't stay united with people who think it's okay for Russians, or any country, to meddle in our elections...as long as the meddling is working for them. If this was Hillary Clinton working with the Russians the hypocrite right would be burning the country down.
Hillary did work with the russians, so did numerous members of the DNC, many even took direct payments from organizations or companies with direct ties to the russian state. She also directly obstructed justice(destruction of devices, deletion of emails), the previous administration directly obstructed justice by Comey's own testimony(Lynch asking him to call it a "matter." The infamous document talk in her office, where she told him to leave--when he had info on Clinton and the Clinton foundation getting
Oh here we are. Are you the pro-russian troll, or the teabagger obsessed with the Clintons? It has become so hard to tell these days.
See that ID? Yeah. So what are you? A paid shareblue poster trying to cover up for the Clintons. Maybe you can explain why when Clinton lost the election that the international arm of the clinton foundation [observer.com] shut down almost right away as the donation stream abruptly stopped. Would you like to explain why when people wanted to talk with the Obama administration they'd be stonewalled, [washingtonpost.com] then suddenly when they made large contributions to it they had access. And they used it to directly gain access to speci [go.com]
The guy who has changed his story three times about Russian hacking now tries out a new strategy.
Does Russia have it's own version of Twitter? Does Putin use it, like, all the time? I think you see where I'm going with this. How do you say 'fake news' in Russian?
So what? (Score:3)
Putin if he signed a treaty: We do not hack other nations, those are independent patriotic Russians.
Pics (with timestamp) or it didn't happen (Score:2)
Contradiction? (Score:1)
I bet there was a button involved (Score:2)
Putin statement suggests contradiction (Score:2)
Sooo.... (Score:2)
