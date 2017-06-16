Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Putin Claims Russia Proposed a Cyber War Treaty In 2015 But the Obama Admin Ignored Them

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Russian president Vladimir Putin (who denies any Russian part in the hacking) claims the Obama administration ignored a proposal in 2015 that might have avoided all of this. His administration suggested working out a cyber treaty with the US but was ignored by Obama officials, Putin told film director Oliver Stone in Showtime's four-part series broadcast this week. "A year and a half ago, in fall 2015, we made proposal to our American partners that we work through these issues and conclude a treaty on the rules of behavior in this sphere," he said in Stone's documentary The Putin Interviews. "The American side was silent, they didn't reply to us."

  • Really? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Dru Nemeton ( 4964417 ) on Friday June 16, 2017 @12:05PM (#54633583)
    Given the environment of this admission I can't be the only one who doubts this.

    • Given the environment of this admission I can't be the only one who doubts this.

      I don't doubt it, but I think he is spinning it. Think about the problem of attribution in the cyber realm, then think about what good such an agreement would be? All it would do is become something for groups to use to try and attack others in public while doing absolutely nothing to stop any of the cyber attacks. The administration probably "ignored it" (meaning told them to take a hike) because they saw it as a nothing-burger proposed solely for propaganda reasons.

      • They ignored it because they believe that Russians are Untermenschen and have no right of initiative in such matters and silly Putin doesn't deserve anything more than scorn for thinking otherwise or trying to act like it.

    • I'm sure you wouldn't want anything to happen to it...

      Putin proposing a "cyber war treaty" is like the Mob proposing that they will "protect you".

  • Thank goodness we have Trump now (Score:4, Funny)

    by 0xdeadbeef ( 28836 ) on Friday June 16, 2017 @12:07PM (#54633595) Homepage Journal

    And a Putin-friendly Republican party. There will be peace in our time!

    • Re:Thank goodness we have Trump now (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 ) <(moc.liamg) (ta) (ikihsam)> on Friday June 16, 2017 @12:25PM (#54633755) Homepage

      So how are the republicans "putin-friendly" when they not only maintain sanctions, but are following Obama's same playbook. You do realize that Russia's main concern was Hillary would do something that would trigger WWIII because she was so incredibly hawkish that it made neocons blush. You can even see that in her emails, where she wanted to directly bomb russians in Syria, and start seizing assets from them. Pretty easy to figure out why the Kremlin was cheering when Trump was elected, it might just have something to do with that non-war. And if you don't think it wouldn't be nuclear? Look at it this way, the US has double the tonnage in the ocean of Russia and China combined. Plus better and closer force projection for troops. That means the only option would be a first strike using nuclear or limited nuclear exchange in the hopes of winning.

  • and the US arrogantly thought that they were better hackers.

    • I'm beginning to think that cyberwarfare is a negative-sum game for all involved and the only way to 'win' is if NOBODY plays.

  • Blaming Obama? (Score:3, Informative)

    by HangingChad ( 677530 ) on Friday June 16, 2017 @12:09PM (#54633607) Homepage

    You know Putin didn't think that talking point up on his own. The guy who has changed his story three times about Russian hacking now tries out a new strategy.

    We can't stay united with people who think it's okay for Russians, or any country, to meddle in our elections...as long as the meddling is working for them. If this was Hillary Clinton working with the Russians the hypocrite right would be burning the country down.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      Hillary did work with the russians, so did numerous members of the DNC, many even took direct payments from organizations or companies with direct ties to the russian state. She also directly obstructed justice(destruction of devices, deletion of emails), the previous administration directly obstructed justice by Comey's own testimony(Lynch asking him to call it a "matter." The infamous document talk in her office, where she told him to leave--when he had info on Clinton and the Clinton foundation getting

    • The guy who has changed his story three times about Russian hacking now tries out a new strategy.

      Does Russia have it's own version of Twitter? Does Putin use it, like, all the time? I think you see where I'm going with this. How do you say 'fake news' in Russian?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      While I think we should have these treaties, there is no way that the Russians would actually follow it any more than they followed international law when they annexed Crimea.

  • So what? (Score:3)

    by chispito ( 1870390 ) on Friday June 16, 2017 @12:09PM (#54633611)
    Putin right now: We do not hack other nations, those are independent patriotic Russians.

    Putin if he signed a treaty: We do not hack other nations, those are independent patriotic Russians.

  • Flagged as Spam (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Most likely it came from a .ru domain, got flagged as spam, and ended up in Obama's junk folder.

    Even if he could find the email, the link will have been sanitized with a [Malware Domain] marker.

  • So, Russia was not involved but if there was a treaty they would not have been involved and they would not have done the hacking they did not do.

  • And it was red and sat on a yellow base.

    Wonder where Putin got that idea?

  • Putin denies any involvement in hacking (which the FBI says is nonsense) while publicly declaring he proposed in essence, a cyberwar treaty that "might have avoided all this". How could what is going with the question of Russian interference with our voting system be avoided if there wasn't any in the first place. This suggests what we all suspect: that we have actions (call it retaliation if you like) on both side. Who started it, well, that question probably goes back to the cold war.
  • ...the logical response is to start an all-out campaign of cyber aggression and psyops? Sure. That makes sense. Propose a treaty and then declare war when you're ignored.
  • ... something that we are not doing. Yeah, that sounds legit.

