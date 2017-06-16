Putin Claims Russia Proposed a Cyber War Treaty In 2015 But the Obama Admin Ignored Them (qz.com) 75
An anonymous reader writes: Russian president Vladimir Putin (who denies any Russian part in the hacking) claims the Obama administration ignored a proposal in 2015 that might have avoided all of this. His administration suggested working out a cyber treaty with the US but was ignored by Obama officials, Putin told film director Oliver Stone in Showtime's four-part series broadcast this week. "A year and a half ago, in fall 2015, we made proposal to our American partners that we work through these issues and conclude a treaty on the rules of behavior in this sphere," he said in Stone's documentary The Putin Interviews. "The American side was silent, they didn't reply to us."
Given the environment of this admission I can't be the only one who doubts this.
I don't doubt it, but I think he is spinning it. Think about the problem of attribution in the cyber realm, then think about what good such an agreement would be? All it would do is become something for groups to use to try and attack others in public while doing absolutely nothing to stop any of the cyber attacks. The administration probably "ignored it" (meaning told them to take a hike) because they saw it as a nothing-burger proposed solely for propaganda reasons.
Treaties need to be verifiable and respected to be of any use. No possible good could have come of signing such a treaty with someone who claims that his military is just on vacation when they invade another country and that his hackers are just unemployed patriots.
As the subject says...REALLY? Think before you type. If it was 'pure propaganda' why wouldn't Putin/Russia simply announce it to the world back in 2015?
Look, I think Putin's an 'asshat' for various reasons but assuming the Russian's wouldn't make such a proposal assumes that we are ALWAYS better than 'them'.
Sure, it may be very difficult to come up with a treaty in this space that would have real impact but to not even try is just not reasonable.
That's a really nice Internet you have there... (Score:2)
I'm sure you wouldn't want anything to happen to it...
Putin proposing a "cyber war treaty" is like the Mob proposing that they will "protect you".
Do you realize how big the NSA is?
American three letter agencies spend more money 'cyber spying' on each other than the total Russian cyber budget. Which isn't to say the Russians don't have talent or that any amount of money will turn a paper pusher into a hacker.
The Americans didn't respond because they thought they were miles ahead. Recent releases show they _could_ just own anyone with any connected consumer device (e.g. router, PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux based etc etc).
Yeah let's believe the U.S instead. I mean today more than ever before, it's clear just how honest and sincere the US has been about everything, right?
Thank goodness we have Trump now (Score:2, Funny)
And a Putin-friendly Republican party. There will be peace in our time!
So how are the republicans "putin-friendly" when they not only maintain sanctions, but are following Obama's same playbook. You do realize that Russia's main concern was Hillary would do something that would trigger WWIII because she was so incredibly hawkish that it made neocons blush. You can even see that in her emails, where she wanted to directly bomb russians in Syria, and start seizing assets from them. Pretty easy to figure out why the Kremlin was cheering when Trump was elected, it might just ha
he republicans are all talk to appear tough for the public
Someone not paying attention to the senate or house recently. Yep sure looks like it.
Hillary and Obama did not threaten the start of WW3 as much as they threatened to stop Putin's theft from Russia
So let's go with that. You wonder why the Russian government seriously believed that if Hillary was elected that there would be a war. [inquisitr.com] Would you perhaps like to claim that the inquisitr is a right-wing publication to save face before you find out that it's a left-wing publication.
THAT is why Putin was so desperate that he worked to get Trump elected
Yes, he worked so hard that we have no proof that they were involved. Or that the DNC email leaks show the exact opposite of what you're trying
Regular formal communication, presence in the Oval Office, return of seized compounds, softer rhetoric.... oh, wait, you're a troll...
Regular formal communication, presence in the Oval Office, return of seized compounds, softer rhetoric.... oh, wait, you're a troll...
So you're saying that the US shouldn't have formal communication with a country that has a massive nuclear arsenal? Remember what happened the last time that went on, and the only reason we're having this discussion is because the USSR captain refused to pull the trigger. You mean the same presence that other nations have? The one that Obama pulled because reasons. So you want to argue that a Russia surrounded by NATO bases, shouldn't have some of their dignity back under a new administration. Are you
LOL, Putin gives Russians 'dignity' while robbing them blind, and Obama threatened world peace by not collaborating directly with Putin
So why don't you go ask why the average Russian gets jittery over all those NATO bases. I'll give you some time to think on that. Going by your reasoning, the Obama administration "supported democracy" by directly interfering in multiple elections in Europe, Israel and Canada.
Now I'll give you moment to think of why "giving them back some property" is a token dignity gesture, when the sanctions that the US have against Russia have pushed their GDP to -3.8% for the last fiscal year. You still want to go d
The Senate are serious about it, voting 98-2 for more sanctions on Russia; the House will probably follow suit. Trump would like to be buddies with Putin. The investigations should eventually find out how much sympathy and influence Russia has in the various other factions in Trump's Administration.
So how are the republicans "putin-friendly" when they not only maintain sanctions, but are following Obama's same playbook. You do realize that Russia's main concern was Hillary would do something that would trigger WWIII because she was so incredibly hawkish that it made neocons blush. You can even see that in her emails, where she wanted to directly bomb russians in Syria, and start seizing assets from them. Pretty easy to figure out why the Kremlin was cheering when Trump was elected, it might just have something to do with that non-war. And if you don't think it wouldn't be nuclear? Look at it this way, the US has double the tonnage in the ocean of Russia and China combined. Plus better and closer force projection for troops. That means the only option would be a first strike using nuclear or limited nuclear exchange in the hopes of winning.
This is utter bullshit. Russia's government is a criminal mob organization masquerading as (or attempting to) a democracy. They SHOULD be marginalized and Hillary's Russian policies and strategy simply recognized them for what they are. Russia's primary concern is oil exports. She was going around the world promoting fracking technology as a means for countries to be more energy independent, and as an alternative to getting it from Russia. And there was no way the Exxon deal is ever going to happen wit
A treaty only makes sense between equal players (Score:4, Insightful)
and the US arrogantly thought that they were better hackers.
Russia has been ruled by one man and his associates for decades. He has a clue about operation security.
Compare that to the political parties in America. The media. No group larger than two has a chance of keeping a secret, long term. Parts of America aren't really trying, overconfidence. Thought media was on their side and were just down to a little 'cultural cleanup'...surprise!
Re: (Score:3)
It's bad for groups that keep lots of secrets, that's obvious.
I'm still waiting for the Ds or Rs to be fully triggered and the mutual dirt dump to start. Anybody that's been watching for a few decades, can come up with examples where 'important people' were about to go to prison, when suddenly the dogs backed off. From both sides of the isle.
I recognize MAD when I see it, even if I don't have the actual dirt.
Blaming Obama? (Score:3, Informative)
You know Putin didn't think that talking point up on his own. The guy who has changed his story three times about Russian hacking now tries out a new strategy.
We can't stay united with people who think it's okay for Russians, or any country, to meddle in our elections...as long as the meddling is working for them. If this was Hillary Clinton working with the Russians the hypocrite right would be burning the country down.
Oh here we are. Are you the pro-russian troll, or the teabagger obsessed with the Clintons? It has become so hard to tell these days.
See that ID? Yeah. So what are you? A paid shareblue poster trying to cover up for the Clintons. Maybe you can explain why when Clinton lost the election that the international arm of the clinton foundation [observer.com] shut down almost right away as the donation stream abruptly stopped. Would you like to explain why when people wanted to talk with the Obama administration they'd be stonewalled, [washingtonpost.com] then suddenly when they made large contributions to it they had access. And they used it to directly gain access to speci [go.com]
Re: (Score:3)
At this point, if you want to point out all the flaws of Hillary Clinton and the radical Democrats who assaulted or shot at Trump Supporters or GOP members, feel free to also point out the racists who were incensed about the removal of Confederate statues or Samuel Houston's statue which is even more entertaining because he despised the Confederacy. Feel free to also point out the Trump supporters who shot and killed various people for "looking" Muslim. I own the fact that yes there was Bernie Supporter w
So you support the removal of historical statues and scrubbing of history? That's what you're talking about when you're saying that. Would you like me to point out all those fake hate crimes that Clinton and Bernie supporters claimed in order to get in the news and try making the "look at all this violence" that isn't actually happening and several of those people were criminally charged for false police reports. How about those muslims that were filing false police reports against Trump supporters. You
The guy who has changed his story three times about Russian hacking now tries out a new strategy.
Does Russia have it's own version of Twitter? Does Putin use it, like, all the time? I think you see where I'm going with this. How do you say 'fake news' in Russian?
How do you say 'fake news' in Russian?
Prawda - now known as "Russia Today".
Keep in mind that most governments consider treaties "gentlemen's agreements" nothing else, unless there is some type of oversight. As long as neither side is openly doing things, and aren't violating the spirit of that agreement anything goes and it's always been like that. USSR or Russia, US or GB everyone plays by those same rules. But wouldn't it be interesting to find out that this was actually the case? It would sure lend credence to the CIA and NSA being state actors using their tools to fake att
And the US would? (Score:2)
My, how quickly we forget about the Snowden leaks. How quickly we forget about topping nearly a dozen countries in the Middle East, sponsoring colored revolutions all over the Middle East and Eastern Europe.
The US Government (at least certain sections) was caught treating everyone as an enemy.
I'm not in any way endorsing or approving of Russia, I am saying that if the US behavior is no better we should be fixing our own. Nowhere in the list of Noble Traits will you find the word "hypocrite".
So what? (Score:5, Insightful)
Putin if he signed a treaty: We do not hack other nations, those are independent patriotic Russians.
Flagged as Spam (Score:2, Funny)
.ru domain, got flagged as spam, and ended up in Obama's junk folder.
Even if he could find the email, the link will have been sanitized with a [Malware Domain] marker.
Pics (with timestamp) or it didn't happen (Score:2)
Contradiction? (Score:4, Insightful)
I bet there was a button involved (Score:2)
And it was red and sat on a yellow base.
Wonder where Putin got that idea?
Putin statement suggests contradiction (Score:4, Informative)
..while publicly declaring he proposed in essence, a cyberwar treaty that "might have avoided all this".
Here's what Obamas' reaction to that email must have been. [troll.me] Only a fool (and someone with the initials 'D.T.') would fall for something as obvious as that.
Sooo.... (Score:2)
Putin sez: We propose a treaty to stop doing... (Score:2)
Scandal Rag (Score:1)
You didnt get peace, so you went to war? (Score:2)
ShrÃdinger's cake? (Score:1)
Putin-ish: "We totally didn't hack the election, but it wouldn't have been a problem if the US had signed this treaty that we sent in 2015, which would have stopped us from hacking the election, which we totally didn't do..."
We've been missing the point. Putin is a dark comedy masterpiece. Can we all just applaud his ability to drop these lines without bursting into laughter?
And, by the way, that was properly spelled before Slashdot's system munged the ever loving fuck out of it.
Diacritical marks are, apparently, for suckers...
Message from Russia Waiting for You (Score:2)
It probably got blocked by the SPAM filters.
Putin Lies. And so do his puppets. (Score:1)
This is what we in the trade call "Fake News".
And, no, Putin's puppet does not actually have all those "followers". They're bots.
