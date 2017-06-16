Putin Claims Russia Proposed a Cyber War Treaty In 2015 But the Obama Admin Ignored Them (qz.com) 53
An anonymous reader writes: Russian president Vladimir Putin (who denies any Russian part in the hacking) claims the Obama administration ignored a proposal in 2015 that might have avoided all of this. His administration suggested working out a cyber treaty with the US but was ignored by Obama officials, Putin told film director Oliver Stone in Showtime's four-part series broadcast this week. "A year and a half ago, in fall 2015, we made proposal to our American partners that we work through these issues and conclude a treaty on the rules of behavior in this sphere," he said in Stone's documentary The Putin Interviews. "The American side was silent, they didn't reply to us."
Really? (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Given the environment of this admission I can't be the only one who doubts this.
I don't doubt it, but I think he is spinning it. Think about the problem of attribution in the cyber realm, then think about what good such an agreement would be? All it would do is become something for groups to use to try and attack others in public while doing absolutely nothing to stop any of the cyber attacks. The administration probably "ignored it" (meaning told them to take a hike) because they saw it as a nothing-burger proposed solely for propaganda reasons.
Re: (Score:2)
Treaties need to be verifiable and respected to be of any use. No possible good could have come of signing such a treaty with someone who claims that his military is just on vacation when they invade another country and that his hackers are just unemployed patriots.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's a really nice Internet you have there... (Score:2)
I'm sure you wouldn't want anything to happen to it...
Putin proposing a "cyber war treaty" is like the Mob proposing that they will "protect you".
Thank goodness we have Trump now (Score:4, Funny)
And a Putin-friendly Republican party. There will be peace in our time!
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
So how are the republicans "putin-friendly" when they not only maintain sanctions, but are following Obama's same playbook. You do realize that Russia's main concern was Hillary would do something that would trigger WWIII because she was so incredibly hawkish that it made neocons blush. You can even see that in her emails, where she wanted to directly bomb russians in Syria, and start seizing assets from them. Pretty easy to figure out why the Kremlin was cheering when Trump was elected, it might just ha
Re: Thank goodness we have Trump now (Score:1)
Regular formal communication, presence in the Oval Office, return of seized compounds, softer rhetoric.... oh, wait, you're a troll...
Re: (Score:2)
Regular formal communication, presence in the Oval Office, return of seized compounds, softer rhetoric.... oh, wait, you're a troll...
So you're saying that the US shouldn't have formal communication with a country that has a massive nuclear arsenal? Remember what happened the last time that went on, and the only reason we're having this discussion is because the USSR captain refused to pull the trigger. You mean the same presence that other nations have? The one that Obama pulled because reasons. So you want to argue that a Russia surrounded by NATO bases, shouldn't have some of their dignity back under a new administration. Are you
A treaty only makes sense between equal players (Score:2, Insightful)
and the US arrogantly thought that they were better hackers.
Re: (Score:2)
Blaming Obama? (Score:3, Informative)
You know Putin didn't think that talking point up on his own. The guy who has changed his story three times about Russian hacking now tries out a new strategy.
We can't stay united with people who think it's okay for Russians, or any country, to meddle in our elections...as long as the meddling is working for them. If this was Hillary Clinton working with the Russians the hypocrite right would be burning the country down.
Re: (Score:1)
Hillary did work with the russians, so did numerous members of the DNC, many even took direct payments from organizations or companies with direct ties to the russian state. She also directly obstructed justice(destruction of devices, deletion of emails), the previous administration directly obstructed justice by Comey's own testimony(Lynch asking him to call it a "matter." The infamous document talk in her office, where she told him to leave--when he had info on Clinton and the Clinton foundation getting
Re: (Score:2)
Oh here we are. Are you the pro-russian troll, or the teabagger obsessed with the Clintons? It has become so hard to tell these days.
See that ID? Yeah. So what are you? A paid shareblue poster trying to cover up for the Clintons. Maybe you can explain why when Clinton lost the election that the international arm of the clinton foundation [observer.com] shut down almost right away as the donation stream abruptly stopped. Would you like to explain why when people wanted to talk with the Obama administration they'd be stonewalled, [washingtonpost.com] then suddenly when they made large contributions to it they had access. And they used it to directly gain access to speci [go.com]
Re: (Score:2)
At this point, if you want to point out all the flaws of Hillary Clinton and the radical Democrats who assaulted or shot at Trump Supporters or GOP members, feel free to also point out the racists who were incensed about the removal of Confederate statues or Samuel Houston's statue which is even more entertaining because he despised the Confederacy. Feel free to also point out the Trump supporters who shot and killed various people for "looking" Muslim. I own the fact that yes there was Bernie Supporter w
Re: (Score:2)
The guy who has changed his story three times about Russian hacking now tries out a new strategy.
Does Russia have it's own version of Twitter? Does Putin use it, like, all the time? I think you see where I'm going with this. How do you say 'fake news' in Russian?
Re: (Score:2)
How do you say 'fake news' in Russian?
Prawda - now known as "Russia Today".
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Keep in mind that most governments consider treaties "gentlemen's agreements" nothing else, unless there is some type of oversight. As long as neither side is openly doing things, and aren't violating the spirit of that agreement anything goes and it's always been like that. USSR or Russia, US or GB everyone plays by those same rules. But wouldn't it be interesting to find out that this was actually the case? It would sure lend credence to the CIA and NSA being state actors using their tools to fake att
So what? (Score:5, Insightful)
Putin if he signed a treaty: We do not hack other nations, those are independent patriotic Russians.
Flagged as Spam (Score:2, Funny)
Most likely it came from a
.ru domain, got flagged as spam, and ended up in Obama's junk folder.
Even if he could find the email, the link will have been sanitized with a [Malware Domain] marker.
Pics (with timestamp) or it didn't happen (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Contradiction? (Score:3, Informative)
I bet there was a button involved (Score:2)
And it was red and sat on a yellow base.
Wonder where Putin got that idea?
Putin statement suggests contradiction (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
..while publicly declaring he proposed in essence, a cyberwar treaty that "might have avoided all this".
Here's what Obamas' reaction to that email must have been. [troll.me] Only a fool (and someone with the initials 'D.T.') would fall for something as obvious as that.
Sooo.... (Score:2)
Putin sez: We propose a treaty to stop doing... (Score:2)
Scandal Rag (Score:1)
You didnt get peace, so you went to war? (Score:2)
ShrÃdinger's cake? (Score:1)
Putin-ish: "We totally didn't hack the election, but it wouldn't have been a problem if the US had signed this treaty that we sent in 2015, which would have stopped us from hacking the election, which we totally didn't do..."
We've been missing the point. Putin is a dark comedy masterpiece. Can we all just applaud his ability to drop these lines without bursting into laughter?
Re: Shrodinger's cake? (Score:1)
And, by the way, that was properly spelled before Slashdot's system munged the ever loving fuck out of it.
Diacritical marks are, apparently, for suckers...