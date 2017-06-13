Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Government United States Politics

Russian Cyber Hacks On US Electoral System Far Wider Than Previously Known

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a Bloomberg article: Russia's cyberattack on the U.S. electoral system before Donald Trump's election was far more widespread than has been publicly revealed, including incursions into voter databases and software systems in almost twice as many states as previously reported. In Illinois, investigators found evidence that cyber intruders tried to delete or alter voter data. The hackers accessed software designed to be used by poll workers on Election Day, and in at least one state accessed a campaign finance database. Details of the wave of attacks, in the summer and fall of 2016, were provided by three people with direct knowledge of the U.S. investigation into the matter. In all, the Russian hackers hit systems in a total of 39 states, one of them said. The scope and sophistication so concerned Obama administration officials that they took an unprecedented step -- complaining directly to Moscow over a modern-day "red phone." In October, two of the people said, the White House contacted the Kremlin on the back channel to offer detailed documents of what it said was Russia's role in election meddling and to warn that the attacks risked setting off a broader conflict.

Russian Cyber Hacks On US Electoral System Far Wider Than Previously Known

  • at least thats where the guys spoofing IPs made it look like all the hacks were coming from.

    • Only 39 states? With thousands of attacks per minute on your garden-variety server? That's a weirdly specific number.

      by GLMDesigns ( 2044134 )

        by GLMDesigns ( 2044134 )
        Bingo. Give the man a f**king cigar.

        Every server gets constantly "attacked."

        Make the data public and let us examine it.

        As of right now it's like Dan Rather saying he has evidence that George Bush's basically did a poor job in the National Guard and it comes out that the evidence was manufactured. (Memos, that were supposed to be from the 1970s, were written in Microsoft Word. OOOPS)

        We would never had known that Rather and his crew were lying if they hadn't released the memos.

        Now they've

  • as the Orange Clown didn't order it, it's all FINE right?

    • Does it really matter whether the wig or the plastic doll did it? Turd sandwich or giant douche (and you may even choose who is who), does it matter?

      Be honest.

  Double Down

    by Archangel Michael ( 180766 )

    When at first you don't succeed, double down!

    We've been hearing, non-stop for almost a year, about "Russians Hacked the Election!", without a single shred of evidence, except from "unnamed sources" and shit. When we have the source (WikiLeaks) telling us ... it wasn't the Russians or any state actor.

    It was the Russians that caused Hillary's medical problems
    It was the Russians that caused Hillary Campaign to ignore the Rust Belt
    It was the Russians that caused Hillary and the DNC to conspire to rig the Primar

    • Re: Double Down (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Whatever you say comrade.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      -American people to be stupid and vote for Trump.
      They voted for Hillary. millions more than for Trump.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        If you voted for either Hillary or Trump you are stupid. Both are clowns.

    • So you think we should just ignore all of the massive amount of evidence from a dizzying array of sources, many of them independent and professional with no stake in the political world, just because you think it's all a gigantic sour grapes excuse argument? Because Hillary Clinton is just that powerful that all of these people and organizations are busy trying to invent a giant excuse just to, what, make her feel less crappy about herself? Really?

      You do realize it's possible to simultaneously think that
  • That's telling him! What was it Putin said about empty threats?
    • And then he came out and said the elections were secure and no Russian involvement had affected the outcome!

  And this is only half of it

    by Sarcasmooo! ( 267601 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @10:21AM

    And this is only half of the story. Read this [time.com], this [nytimes.com], and this [cnn.com]...and you might begin to understand the breadth and the scope of what Russia is doing online. The Kremlin has built an entire industry manned by thousands, whose sole purpose is to get online and sew chaos, confusion, and doubt. They are why, when you discuss any issue that reflects poorly on Russia on any major website, you get marginalized and bombarded with talking points.

    There are conservatives who mirror the Kremlin's message, but these buildings filled with thousands of paid trolls are the originals and the instigators. This is not a game, read the Times story above and you will see the real world consequences; Russia can create fake hysteria in America, made up disasters, and form political causes out of the ether which sway American policy in the direction they like. Russia, right this very second, and since 2014, and into the future--is at war with you, with me, with every Conservative and every Democrat and every Independent--and they don't care at all what you want. They care what 1 man wants, and what he wants is to say fuck you and your country.

    • The Kremlin has built an entire industry manned by thousands, whose sole purpose is to get online and sew chaos, confusion, and doubt.

      So what you are saying is Russia has built a Shadow 4-Chan.

    • You don't know that. Just because people write articles about things doesn't make it magically true. Time, NY Times, CNN are no longer reliable sources of information. They "sew" a lot of misinformation and clickbait.

  • Uh huh...

    I guess we're going to keep on hearing this 'birther' crap for the next four years at least.

  • How could this even be possible? By assuming that the option of a well-planned inside job can be dismissed, how could anyone have access to so delicate information from outside?! Through internet?! Why enabling internet access to something like this?

    In any case, I guess that all these systems include a quite powerful logging sub-system recording each single modification; or even better: they don't allow modifications at all. So, even in the unrealistic scenario of anyone actually modifying voting informati

